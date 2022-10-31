ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MS

wcbi.com

Vending machine serves up books for students at Parkway Elementary

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It looks and works just like a regular vending machine. But instead of candy or snacks, this one delivers a lasting adventure. The book vending machine was delivered and set up just in time for the new school year at Parkway Elementary. “This is just...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

HCA sponsors Christmas ornament contest for tree at Governor’s mansion

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In Houston, judges are deciding which Christmas ornament will represent the town on the Christmas tree at the Governor’s mansion. The Houston Council of the Arts is looking over more than 200 ornaments submitted by people in the community, including art students at the high school.
HOUSTON, MS
wcbi.com

Where are the fall temperatures?

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- This has been a week of warm temperatures. There is a slight break coming soon, with the approaching cold front for this weekend. TONIGHT: It is going to be a mild night again. Temperatures will not cool off as much, as they did the night before. Low temps tonight will only fall into the middle 50s. Sky conditions are going to continue being mostly clear.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

NMMC hosts nursing open house and hiring event

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Health Services is looking for experienced nurses and nursing students to help meet the demands of a nursing shortage. NMMC Tupelo hosted a Nursing Open House and Hiring Event. North Mississippi Health Services’ seven hospitals, urgent care clinics, Women’s Hospital, and other facilities were represented.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville bus crash leaves more than a dozen people hospitalized

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- At least 12 Starkville High School students were on board a bus that collided with a car Tuesday morning. It happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road. The bus involved was a Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District bus. The district released the following statement:. This morning, a Starkville...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

School bus safety: what motorists need to remember while driving

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders spent much of the morning at the crash site, first helping the students and drivers. Then, they assisted the MHP with accident reconstruction. They all agree. You just can’t be too careful when school buses are on the road. WCBI talked to...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police investigate deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Young vandals cause problems in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Investigators in Pontotoc County say it appears a pair of pranksters vandalized a series of mailboxes and even tried to steal a school bus. Early Halloween morning, some residents were awakened by the screeching of tires. They came outside to see tracks on their yard and damage to their mailboxes.
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Police arrest juvenile for allegedly killing a 67-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police made an arrest and released the name of the suspect involved in a shooting incident over the weekend. The suspect is 16-year-old Tameron Ward from Columbus who is charged with the death of 67-year-old Sammie Corder of Columbus. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
OKOLONA, MS
wcbi.com

Bus driver suffers serious injuries following crash on Highway 25

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The students are safe. And the driver is being treated for serious injuries. At about 7:30 this morning, the Starkville Oktibbeha County school bus, driven by 60-year-old Calvin Ware was hit by the driver of a black 2006 Cadillac HF6. The bus overturned. Two...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Fifth arrest made in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point police make the fifth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 22-year-old Terrance Rowe is charged with murder in connection with September’s deadly shooting of 22-year-old Jerni White. The shooting happened at the Timberlane Apartments. Lamarquez Evans, Renaldo Carrothers, and Jaylon Heard all face...
WEST POINT, MS
wcbi.com

Developers are eager to get the aluminum plant up and running

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a big day for the state yesterday, but the excitement didn’t just come from the state’s approval Wednesday afternoon. It’s been a long time coming for the Aluminum plant to make its way to the Golden Triangle area.. and developers feel that it won’t stop there.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

