Vending machine serves up books for students at Parkway Elementary
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It looks and works just like a regular vending machine. But instead of candy or snacks, this one delivers a lasting adventure. The book vending machine was delivered and set up just in time for the new school year at Parkway Elementary. “This is just...
HCA sponsors Christmas ornament contest for tree at Governor’s mansion
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – In Houston, judges are deciding which Christmas ornament will represent the town on the Christmas tree at the Governor’s mansion. The Houston Council of the Arts is looking over more than 200 ornaments submitted by people in the community, including art students at the high school.
Where are the fall temperatures?
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- This has been a week of warm temperatures. There is a slight break coming soon, with the approaching cold front for this weekend. TONIGHT: It is going to be a mild night again. Temperatures will not cool off as much, as they did the night before. Low temps tonight will only fall into the middle 50s. Sky conditions are going to continue being mostly clear.
Starkville residents excited for new Triangle Crossing shopping center
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Intrigued customers spent the morning going in and out of the new stores that the Triangle Crossing has to offer. With this being just the start of the holiday season, people are excited to keep revenue in Starkville. Our reporter, Kealy Shields, stopped by and...
NMMC hosts nursing open house and hiring event
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Health Services is looking for experienced nurses and nursing students to help meet the demands of a nursing shortage. NMMC Tupelo hosted a Nursing Open House and Hiring Event. North Mississippi Health Services’ seven hospitals, urgent care clinics, Women’s Hospital, and other facilities were represented.
It’s a triple build in Tupelo for Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Three families in the Tupelo area will soon realize the dream of home ownership. The families are getting homes built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity in a unique triple build. Before this morning, Genie Alice Bruce had never used a nail gun. But an...
Bus driver airlifted after crash injures at least 12 students, two other adults
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – At least 12 Starkville high school students are in the hospital after a bus rollover. The bus driver has been airlifted to an area hospital. Two adults and 12 students were on the bus at the time of the accident. The district said all of...
Starkville bus crash leaves more than a dozen people hospitalized
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- At least 12 Starkville High School students were on board a bus that collided with a car Tuesday morning. It happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road. The bus involved was a Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District bus. The district released the following statement:. This morning, a Starkville...
School bus safety: what motorists need to remember while driving
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – First responders spent much of the morning at the crash site, first helping the students and drivers. Then, they assisted the MHP with accident reconstruction. They all agree. You just can’t be too careful when school buses are on the road. WCBI talked to...
Man missing from Noxubee County last seen in Pinewood Area
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a man missing for over a week. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on October 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pinewood Area. He was wearing gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks, and...
Sheriff: Small child in state custody after being found wandering alone on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi agencies are investigating after a small child was found walking alone on a rural Mississippi road. Officials from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office say a 3- to 4-year-old boy was found walking alone Monday morning on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. Investigators say the child is...
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
Young vandals cause problems in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Investigators in Pontotoc County say it appears a pair of pranksters vandalized a series of mailboxes and even tried to steal a school bus. Early Halloween morning, some residents were awakened by the screeching of tires. They came outside to see tracks on their yard and damage to their mailboxes.
Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
Columbus Police arrest juvenile for allegedly killing a 67-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police made an arrest and released the name of the suspect involved in a shooting incident over the weekend. The suspect is 16-year-old Tameron Ward from Columbus who is charged with the death of 67-year-old Sammie Corder of Columbus. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday...
Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
Bus driver suffers serious injuries following crash on Highway 25
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The students are safe. And the driver is being treated for serious injuries. At about 7:30 this morning, the Starkville Oktibbeha County school bus, driven by 60-year-old Calvin Ware was hit by the driver of a black 2006 Cadillac HF6. The bus overturned. Two...
Burglary suspects steal thousands of dollars of power tools from Mississippi hardware
A group of people evidently were on a power trip when they stole thousands of dollars of power tools from a Mississippi hardware and building supply. Investigators in Columbus, Mississippi, are seeking the public’s help in finding those for the recent burglary. WTVA in Tupelo reports that police say...
Fifth arrest made in West Point murder investigation
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point police make the fifth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 22-year-old Terrance Rowe is charged with murder in connection with September’s deadly shooting of 22-year-old Jerni White. The shooting happened at the Timberlane Apartments. Lamarquez Evans, Renaldo Carrothers, and Jaylon Heard all face...
Developers are eager to get the aluminum plant up and running
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a big day for the state yesterday, but the excitement didn’t just come from the state’s approval Wednesday afternoon. It’s been a long time coming for the Aluminum plant to make its way to the Golden Triangle area.. and developers feel that it won’t stop there.
