Monday Night Forecast: Spooky quiet night ahead

By Carson Vickroy
 3 days ago

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies for trick-or-treater with a few clouds arriving after midnight. Low: 56. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible along and to the south of I-20. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds in the morning followed by sunshine in the afternoon. Low: 54. High: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and quite warm. Low: 60. High: 79. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with rain chances late in the day. A little breezy as well. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 64. High: 78. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 60. High: 69. Winds: W 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Clouds will move out and sunshine will move in. Low: 52. High: 71. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 56. High: 75. Winds: S 10 MPH.

