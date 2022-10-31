Adults dressing up as hopeful billionaires this Halloween

Holbrook - The Powerball prize has reached a billion dollars for the second time ever. On this Halloween at Hennessey’s News in Holbrook people are dressing up as hopeful billionaires.

“This is the winning number,” one customer said.

The Powerball prize is so big it won’t fit on the sign. The Mass Lottery says Hennessey’s News in Holbrook has one of the highest volumes of lottery customers in the state and the owner Jason McGaughey says superstitions are running wild this Halloween.

“Sometimes if the clerk makes a mistake they’ll buy the mistake regardless because they don’t want that ticket going to the next person. There is superstition that comes into play,” said McGaughey.

Hennessey’s is hoping for a big winner in 2022. The last time someone won Powerball in Massachusetts was 2017.

“We are well overdue. We haven’t had a big winner on Powerball ever,” said McGaughey.

The good news in Massachusetts, even if you don’t win, residents are expected to get a payout with a rebate on state income tax this year. We asked some hopeful winners of the lottery if they are already planning how to spend that money.

“Pay off some bills. Probably taxes,” said one woman.

But another woman told us she is all in on winning the billion dollar prize.

“A house for me and my kids, my grandkids, my family, my close friends,” the woman joked.

