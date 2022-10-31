“9 to 5” musical opening in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Tumble out of bed, stumble to the kitchen, pour yourself a cup of ambition, and get ready for the West Virginia Collective’s performance of “9 to 5”.

The musical theatre version of Dolly Parton’s first movie premieres at the Raleigh Playhouse Theatre in Uptown Beckley.

The show starts Wednesday, November 2, and runs through this Sunday, November 6.

“It tells a really nice story about the topic of women’s rights in the workplace,” Director Jason Lockart told 59News. “Unfortunately when this was written, it’s still just as relevant is it is today. Women are dealing with a whole new set of problems so this is an important show, I think.”

The talented cast and crew is made up entirely of southern West Virginia natives.

Presale tickets are available for $20 at wvcollective.org , or for $25 at the door before shows.

