Elon, NC

elonnewsnetwork.com

Rebecca Kohn to be Elon University’s next provost

Rebecca Kohn was announced as Elon University’s next provost and vice president for academic affairs, according to a Nov. 3 email from university President Connie Book. Kohn will join Elon Jan. 2, 2023 from Arcadia University in Glenside, Pennsylvania, where she currently serves as the senior vice provost and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Tai Verdes headlines Elon University Student Union Board’s fall concert

Singer Tai Verdes performed in Schar Center during the Homecoming Concert hosted by the Student Union Board on Nov. 2, 2022. Tai Verdes headlined Elon University Student Union Board’s fall concert on Nov. 2 at Schar Center. The floor and pit were minimally filled, while the upper levels remained completely empty.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University requests rezoning permit for research farm

Brad Moore, Elon University architect and Elon’s director of planning, design and construction management, proposed a rezoning request for 19.6 acres within the city limits of Burlington to the Planning and Zoning Commission — which unanimously voted to recommend the request to city council — at a meeting on Oct. 24.
BURLINGTON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University School of Law hosts Dan Abrams for speaker series

Dan Abrams speaks to Elon Law professor Enrique Armijo at Carolina Theatre on November 2. Dan Abrams spoke tonight at the Carolina Theater in Greensboro as a part of Elon Law’s 2022-23 Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series. The media entrepreneur touched on media law, defamation, and bias throughout his lecture.
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University athlete heals through lacrosse, teammate support

Family friend of Elon lacrosse midfielder Sammy Fisher, 17-year-old Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, was one of the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb. 14, 2018. Fisher plays with an avocado sticker on her lacrosse stick as a reminder that “Guac” is always with her.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon prepares to flood Rudd Field

The Elon University men’s soccer team huddles before its match against William & Mary at Rudd Field on Oct. 29. The match ended in a 0-0 tie. A season ago, Elon University’s men’s soccer playoff run ended in heartbreak with a 3-2 loss to Hofstra University in the Colonial Athletic Association championship tournament final. While all 30 members of the team were forced to move on, the 21 players that returned to the locker room for the next season would not forget that loss.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Phoenix presented with prestigious CAA awards

After leading Elon University Men’s soccer to one of its most historic seasons, head coach Marc Reeves was unanimously awarded the Colonial Athletic Association head coach of the year on Nov. 2. Reeves becomes the first coach of the year for the Phoenix since Darren Powell won the honor in 2013.
ELON, NC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina

This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
MORRISVILLE, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

Burlington: Middle school teacher and student involved in an altercation

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A student and teacher were reportedly involved in an altercation Wednesday. Burlington police confirm a reported altercation at Broadview Middle School. Police said there have been no charges filed. The school district said they received the report Wednesday. The staff member was placed on administrative leave...
BURLINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina school district to reconsider throwing away school meals for students without free lunch, cash

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy. On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change was to go into effect on Tuesday. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Archdale plans large new development

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
ARCHDALE, NC

