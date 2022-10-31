Read full article on original website
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyardRoger MarshHigh Point, NC
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com
Rebecca Kohn to be Elon University’s next provost
Rebecca Kohn was announced as Elon University’s next provost and vice president for academic affairs, according to a Nov. 3 email from university President Connie Book. Kohn will join Elon Jan. 2, 2023 from Arcadia University in Glenside, Pennsylvania, where she currently serves as the senior vice provost and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University Student Government Association hears student health insurance presentation
During its Nov. 3 business meeting, Elon University’s Student Government Association heard from representatives of a new quality enhancement plan and heard an outlook into the future of student insurance. Upcoming hopes for this year’s quality enhancement plan were introduced by the co chair of the program, finance professor...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Tai Verdes headlines Elon University Student Union Board’s fall concert
Singer Tai Verdes performed in Schar Center during the Homecoming Concert hosted by the Student Union Board on Nov. 2, 2022. Tai Verdes headlined Elon University Student Union Board’s fall concert on Nov. 2 at Schar Center. The floor and pit were minimally filled, while the upper levels remained completely empty.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University requests rezoning permit for research farm
Brad Moore, Elon University architect and Elon’s director of planning, design and construction management, proposed a rezoning request for 19.6 acres within the city limits of Burlington to the Planning and Zoning Commission — which unanimously voted to recommend the request to city council — at a meeting on Oct. 24.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University School of Law hosts Dan Abrams for speaker series
Dan Abrams speaks to Elon Law professor Enrique Armijo at Carolina Theatre on November 2. Dan Abrams spoke tonight at the Carolina Theater in Greensboro as a part of Elon Law’s 2022-23 Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series. The media entrepreneur touched on media law, defamation, and bias throughout his lecture.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University athlete heals through lacrosse, teammate support
Family friend of Elon lacrosse midfielder Sammy Fisher, 17-year-old Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, was one of the victims of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb. 14, 2018. Fisher plays with an avocado sticker on her lacrosse stick as a reminder that “Guac” is always with her.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon prepares to flood Rudd Field
The Elon University men’s soccer team huddles before its match against William & Mary at Rudd Field on Oct. 29. The match ended in a 0-0 tie. A season ago, Elon University’s men’s soccer playoff run ended in heartbreak with a 3-2 loss to Hofstra University in the Colonial Athletic Association championship tournament final. While all 30 members of the team were forced to move on, the 21 players that returned to the locker room for the next season would not forget that loss.
ELON University
A Will to Lead: Alumni make generous estate gifts to ‘empower the next generation’
Grateful for their Elon experience and the lifelong relationships they formed, alumni Rich ’97 and Jenn Nowalk ’99 of Raleigh, North Carolina, have placed the university in their respective estate plans with gifts that will provide vital funding for Elon’s long-term future. The couple’s gifts are part...
elonnewsnetwork.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Elon University hosts Homecoming festivities
Elon will host Homecoming Week through Nov. 5 with various events and festivities to celebrate university pride. A full list of events can be found here.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Phoenix presented with prestigious CAA awards
After leading Elon University Men’s soccer to one of its most historic seasons, head coach Marc Reeves was unanimously awarded the Colonial Athletic Association head coach of the year on Nov. 2. Reeves becomes the first coach of the year for the Phoenix since Darren Powell won the honor in 2013.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North Carolina
This suburb was named the best place to live in North Carolina.Drizly. North Carolina has a plethora of great cities and neighborhoods that have garnered national attention and as a result, convinced a lot of individuals and families to move there. However, one national publication has named one suburb as the "Best Place To Live" in North Carolina. In this article, we will take a look at which suburb in NC the national publication chose and why they think it is the best place to live in the state!
Replacement named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board candidate who died
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – As voters in Forsyth County continue to the polls in this election cycle, one name on the ballot won’t be the same as the candidate in the race. Among the five candidates on the ballot to represent District 2 on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education is the name of Stan […]
Beloved ‘Mr. Noble,’ who sells flowers on Raleigh streets, is missing
Mr. Noble, a fixture at the corner of Peace and St. Marys streets, has hundreds worried about him after his sudden disappearance.
13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
WXII 12
Violence in Guilford County Schools create concern for parents, educators, law enforcement
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — School hallways are becoming the backdrop for more and more youth violence. We've seen video after video of students fighting plastered on social media. Guilford County Schools is no exception and numbers show violence is increasing. '12 Investigates' requested data dating back to 2019. The...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market Prepares for Move Within University Place Grounds
As more and more preparation for redevelopment begins at University Place mall in Chapel Hill, visitors will begin to see some incremental changes. One more immediate change, though: the Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market is migrating to a different space on mall property. Kate Underhill is the manager of the...
WXII 12
Burlington: Middle school teacher and student involved in an altercation
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A student and teacher were reportedly involved in an altercation Wednesday. Burlington police confirm a reported altercation at Broadview Middle School. Police said there have been no charges filed. The school district said they received the report Wednesday. The staff member was placed on administrative leave...
North Carolina school district to reconsider throwing away school meals for students without free lunch, cash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Davidson County Schools is reconsidering a controversial lunch policy. On Friday, FOX8 obtained an email from DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts to cafeteria managers that said “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change was to go into effect on Tuesday. […]
Archdale plans large new development
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 500 homes are slated to be built on more than 200 acres of land. It’s just South of High Point in Randolph County. This will be the largest development in the city’s history. The project will include more than 400 single-family homes and about 100 townhomes at Trindale and […]
Reba McEntire postpones concert at North Carolina’s PNC Arena
After advisement from her doctor, Reba McEntire has announced the postponed date for her PNC Arena concert that was set for Thursday night.
