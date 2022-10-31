Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.
Op-Ed: Takeoff's Death Reflects the Danger of Texas' Gun Laws
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morning
Centre Daily
Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Slams Kanye West, Supports Reggie Bullock
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban condemned the remarks made by Kanye West about Jewish people, while also defending guard Reggie Bullock’s apparent support of the embattled rapper who now goes by Ye. “I think what Kanye West said is abhorrent, and based on what I have read from his...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Knows His New Reserve Role Helps The Whole Team
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was shifted to a sixth man role for L.A. in a close loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday, but didn't fully realize his awesome potential as an energy-changing reserve cog until the following contest, a much-needed 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena Sunday.
Centre Daily
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Looks Like NBA's Most Improved Player in Early Slate
Through just six games, rising Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks like the NBA’s most improved player. Of course, the award signifying him as so would be nice, but if you asked him, it likely doesn’t matter. Averaging 31.5 points, 6.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds, Gilgeous-Alexander is focusing on his on-court performance.
Centre Daily
Takeaway From The Miami Heat's Victory Against The Golden State Warriors
The Miami Heat break a two-game losing streak, pulling away for a 116-109 victory Tuesday against the defending champions Golden State Warriors. Bam Adebayo has always been credited for his defense and this game was another showcase. His defense was all over the place, ultimately leading to three steals. His highlight play took place in the second quarter when he jumped and blocked Jordan Poole’s driving layup.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Skip Bayless Has A New Nickname For Russell Westbrook
The always-colorful Fox Sports commentator Skip Bayless has cooked up a brand-new nickname for your Los Angeles Lakers' $47.1 million sixth man Russell Westbrook. View the original article to see embedded media. Text. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Centre Daily
San Antonio Spurs Facing Lawsuit Involving Former Player Josh Primo
The San Antonio Spurs have been considered one of the NBA's most wholesome organizations but a recent report may have some reconsider. On Thursday morning, former former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen sued the Spurs and ex-player Josh Primo and filed a criminal complaint over alleged incidents involving indecent exposure by Primo. The lawsuit alleges Primo of exposing himself nine times to her beginning in December 2021 and the franchise failed to act.
Centre Daily
Internal Development Key for Thunder in Four Game Win Streak
After opening the 2022-23 season with three consecutive losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder have embarked on a four-game win streak, taking down the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. OKC dominated the Clippers in back-to-back contests, outscoring Los Angeles by a combined 22 points. In the second matchup,...
Centre Daily
Nets Suspend Kyrie Irving Ahead of Monday's Matchup with Mavs
The Brooklyn Nets have suspended star guard Kyrie Irving just four days before the team's road matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. Irving will be suspended without pay for "no less than five games" until he "satisfies a series of objective remedial measures." The decision stemmed from Irving's refusal to say that he does not hold antisemitic beliefs unequivocally in what was one of many recent opportunities to do so.
Centre Daily
Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown Strongly Weigh In On Ime Udoka-Nets Rumors
It seems like with each passing day the situation around currently suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka gets even more confusing. Udoka was suspended by the team for the entire 2022-23 season before training camp kicked off for an inappropriate workplace relationship. Boston has kept the full story under wraps -- to even the team -- but over the last few months more damning details have come out putting return to the Boston bench very much in doubt.
Centre Daily
Is Tyrese Maxey on Track To Be An All-Star?
The opening weeks for the Philadelphia 76ers were more than a struggle, dropping games against the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and most surprisingly the San Antonio Spurs, who haven't beaten Philadelphia since December 2018. The nine-point loss to the fairly-youthful Spurs was sure to surprise fans from around the league...
Centre Daily
Texans vs. Eagles Week 9 Notebook: Fighting Against the NFL's Elite
HOUSTON — As a significant underdog entering Thursday night's contest against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, there was a small amount of hope that the Houston Texans could pull off an upset. The Texans astounded everyone when they scored on the opening drive. Second-year quarterback Davis Mills connected with rookie...
Centre Daily
Texans Hang Tough, Tied vs. Eagles At Halftime
The Houston Texans had a rough time against the Tennessee Titans last week, and were looking to get back on track against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night at NRG Stadium. And while they did get off to a great start on their opening drive, marching down the field...
Centre Daily
Astros rookie star Peña delivers again in World Series win
Jeremy Peña trotted around third base, looked toward the Houston dugout and gave the most casual two-handed shrug you'll ever see on a ballfield. Like it was any routine game in May. Only this was November. In the World Series. In the biggest game of his life. Yep, this...
Centre Daily
Broncos' New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade
The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Holding Steady After Fifth Straight Win
The Vikings didn't show much rust coming out of the bye week, handling business once again in a 34-26 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. As is the case every week, there are still plenty of things they can improve upon moving forward, but this was the most impressive win of Minnesota's current five-game streak.
