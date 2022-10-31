ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

E/SE winds over the eastern end of the state may kick up deep tropical moisture over Hawaii Island. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
Delissea argutidentata

As the war drags on, Anna Sakovtseva doesn’t know what the future holds. But for now, she’s found her own inner peace by being in Hawaii. Anna Baryshnykova has been living in Hawaii with her sister, while her husband, Oleksandr Sheremet, fights in the war in Ukraine. Updated:...
Healthcare hero: This Hawaii nurse travels to patients to help them at home

The highly-talked about Jason Momoa movie "Chief of War" began filming on Halloween. Inside look at the facility that validates, secures ballots from Oahu voters. With the general election five days away, Casey Lund has an exclusive look at the facility that validates and secures ballots from Oahu voters. What's...
A surprising side effect of climate change in Hawaii? More rainbows

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists have determined a bright spot in a new climate change study: More rainbows are expected in Hawaii’s future. The study, led by a team of University of Hawaii researchers, predicts that by 2100, the world will experience about 5% more days with rainbows than at the beginning of the 21st century.
Hawaii reports 7 COVID deaths, over 1,017 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported seven additional coronavirus deaths and 1,017 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 362,834. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
‘Unmanaged retreat’: Report calls for swift action to tackle North Shore erosion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Unmanaged retreat.”. That’s what Denise Antolini calls the steady loss of North Shore beaches and properties to worsening erosion. Antolini has fond memories of living of her family’s Sunset Beach home in the 1990s. Today, the law professor is partnering with a working group to come up with proposals to save the coastline and its homes.
New online portal tracks Hawaii’s ongoing drug crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As cases of fentanyl overdoses increase statewide, a new online resource is tracking the impact of drugs across the islands. The state Department of Health recently launched a comprehensive behavioral health dashboard that shows real-time and long-term data about overdoses, substance abuse, and statistics related to mental health.
‘Next generation 911’: MPD launches new technology aimed at saving lives

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oftentimes when people call 911, they are not in a safe place to talk. That’s why the Maui Police Department has launched new technology this week to help bridge that gap. “Domestic violence calls, everything will be silent, right? But if they let us go into...
HPD seeks public's help in find Waikiki stabbing suspect

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates yet again. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services...
Battle over water access among top issues in Maui mayoral race

Voters across the state are not just voting for candidates this year. There are also changes to county charters, which can make voters confused.
34-year-old woman killed in single-car crash on Maui

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui has reached its 17th traffic fatality of 2022. According to police, a 2013 Toyota Corolla sedan was heading south on the Lahaina Bypass around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Investigators said the driver lost control and crossed the double solid yellow lines into the oncoming lane before smashing...
