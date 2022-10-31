Bengals vs. Browns final score, results: Amari Cooper, Cleveland dominate Joe Burrow, Cincinnati to snap losing streak

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Analyst "Outraged" By Cowboys Trade Decision
The Dallas Cowboys stayed quiet at the trade deadline, making no additional moves on Tuesday. Their inactivity angered Emmanuel Acho, who said he's "outraged" by America's Team not doing more to bolster their roster. Ranting on FS1's Speak, Acho identified five teams he believes are superior to the Cowboys --...
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
thecomeback.com
Kareem Hunt gets brutally honest about trade rumors
On Monday night, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt helped lead his team to a blowout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. But despite his integral role in the win, there’s a chance that the running back isn’t even on the team’s roster the following day as trade rumors heat up.
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Popculture
NFL Coach Fired After Nearly Five Seasons With Team
One NFL team made a coaching change halfway through the season. This weekend, the Indianapolis Colts announced they have fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. This comes shortly after the Colts lost to the Washington Commanders, and they have now dropped three of their last five games. "This was an incredibly...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL World Is Praying For Ron Rivera This Tuesday
The NFL world is sending thoughts and prayers to Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera this Tuesday. In a statement released just moments ago, the Commanders announced Ron's mother, Dolores, has passed away. Dolores was surrounded by Ron and the rest of her family and the time of her ...
Vikings Receive Crushing Injury News Following T.J. Hockenson Trade
The blockbuster trade between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings that will send tight end T.J. Hockenson to the NFC North leader might have seemed puzzling to some at the time. But news has since emerged that makes the deal more understandable. The Vikings gave up second- and third-round draft ...
Bradley Chubb’s immediate reaction after Broncos trade him to Dolphins
The Denver Broncos are back in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft after trading star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. After compiling a massive trade package that included multiple first- and second-round picks to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were left with very little draft capital. Hours before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Broncos had traded Chubb and a fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins. In exchange, the Broncos recieved a 2023 first-round pick (via San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick, and running back Chase Edmonds.
Report: Steelers Felt Chase Claypool Was Distraction Before Trading Him
The Pittsburgh Steelers were looking to relieve themselves from a "distraction" before the deadline, according to one report.
Cowboys scold Ezekiel Elliott after RB 'leaks' Thanksgiving helmet they revealed 4 months ago
There might be a crossed stream or two in the Dallas Cowboys marketing department, or maybe the team just enjoys a little chaos in its social media feeds. An odd Wednesday began when Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott posted an apparent throwback helmet onto his Instagram story with no explanation.
College Football World Reacts To Deion's Response To Auburn Question
During this Tuesday's press conference, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was asked about Auburn's job opening. Bryan Harsin was fired on Monday after less than two seasons. Sanders had a pretty clever response when asked if he has heard from Auburn yet. "I've heard from the Tigers, the Jackson...
Adam Zimmer, a Bengals analyst and son of NFL head coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday morning. He was 38 years old, and circumstances of his death were not announced. Zimmer had been with the Bengals since July as an offensive analyst. His coaching career began in 2006, when he was...
4 things the trade of Chase Claypool means for the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a splash on the final day to work a trade as they sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are the four things this trade means for the Steelers. Adding a second-round pick. The...
Cardinals Have Claimed Former Cowboys Top Draft Pick
The Arizona Cardinals made a waiver claim on Wednesday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals have claimed former Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill off waivers. Hill spent four seasons with the Cowboys after he was picked in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's played...
Packers' Rejected Trade Offer For Chase Claypool Revealed, per Report
On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines. The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but ...
TJ Hockenson’s savage low blow at Lions after Vikings trade
Tight end TJ Hockenson was recently traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. Although Vikings fans were happy to acquire the star tight end, there may have been no one more excited about the deal than Hockenson himself. He wasted no time before firing a shot at his old team, per Andrew Krammar.
Cowboys Seek 'Super Bowl Trade,' Says NFL Source as Jerry Jones Does 'Self-Evaluation'
The Cowboys are flying with a 6-2 record, but head coach Mike McCarthy is wary of the team getting ahead of itself. Meanwhile, the front office is apparently trying to get way ahead with a "Super Bowl trade.''
