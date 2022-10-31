Read full article on original website
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
Depressing? Iowans Say Life Peaks at This Obscenely Young Age
I don't mean for any of what you're about to read to sound depressing. In fact, I hope that you can help me prove this to be both wrong or incorrect, and also flat-out silly. There is a study that is claiming to know the exact age people in Iowa say that life has hit its peak. The website, Mixbook, seems to think that they've nailed it for all 50 states in fact. And, you can see where every state feels that peak is below.
KCCI.com
Republican Kim Reynolds running for another four years as Iowa governor
Republican Kim Reynolds is running for a second full term as governor. She made history in 2017, becoming Iowa's first female governor. She was then re-elected in 2018, narrowly defeating Democrat Fred Hubbell. This time around, Reynolds faces two challengers, Democrat Deidre DeJear and Libertarian Rick Stewart. "I think the...
iowa.media
REP. SALMON: 2A rights literally on this year’s ballot
Article written with the help of Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition. Your 2nd Amendment rights are literally on the ballot next Tuesday!. You the voter have the final say in whether a Right to Keep and Bear Arms goes into the Iowa Constitution!. Iowa is one of 6...
Iowa and Nebraska: Where the general election stands as election day nears
3 News Now spoke to a national and local expert on where races like Nebraska Governor and Iowa Senate stand with days before the polls open.
iowa.media
Secretary Pate, ‘Election Security A Team’ reassure voters of Iowa’s election integrity
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate gathered his ‘Election Security A Team’ for a news conference Thursday to reassure voters of the many steps taken to provide a secure election. Leaders of state and federal agencies were on hand at the Iowa National Guard’s Joint Forces Headquarters to provide information on what they’re doing to ensure a safe, smooth, and accurate voting process on November 8. The State of Iowa has received national awards for its election cybersecurity efforts and was recently named one of the top three states in the nation for election administration.
bleedingheartland.com
Carbon pipelines on the ballot in Iowa
Emma Schmit is senior Iowa organizer with Food & Water Action. The hazardous carbon pipeline proposals rocking Iowa are on the ballot this year. Next year’s legislative session will be key to stopping these dangerous pipelines. Iowans need to elect leaders who will stand up for their constituents, not scheming carbon pipeline corporations.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa officials urge voters to trust in the state’s election security
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, center, joins representatives of state and federal law enforcement and security agencies to discuss election security Nov. 3, 2022, at the state's emergency operations center. (Photo by Kathie Obradovich/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate urged voters Thursday to avoid being duped...
KCCI.com
'Iowans still know boys from girls': political ad from Gov. Reynolds stirs controversy
The latest political ad from Gov. Kim Reynolds is getting some Iowans talking. The Republican governor's ad highlighted her values of faith, freedom and hard work. But one line of the commercial is under scrutiny as she says, "Here in Iowa, we know right from wrong, boys from girls." "I...
People From Iowa Simply Cannot Pronounce Any of These 11 Words
Iowa: where we're known for saying certain things differently or flat out making up words (ope anyone?). We say "pop" instead of soda, and we're proud of it. We also say certain words wrong. Quite wrong. In fairness, there are a lot of kooky words in the English language. While...
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600,000 Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
Sioux City Journal
Which Republican presidential prospects have come through Iowa ahead of the midterms?
DES MOINES -- Just a few days before the midterm election, former President Donald Trump will be the latest in a cadre of national Republicans to stump for Iowa candidates as they mull presidential runs. As the first stop in the presidential primary season, Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses have historically drawn...
Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling
(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
Albia Newspapers
Former Overhaulin’ wrencher faces Davis County farmer in race for Senate District 13
Cherielynn Westrich, 56, is running as a Republican for the Iowa Senate in new District 13 that includes all of Wapello, Monroe and Davis Counties and most of Appanoose County. Born in Missouri, Westrich has an eclectic career story that includes playing keyboard and doing vocals for the rock band...
bleedingheartland.com
Ferentz fields questions, but governor rarely does
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. It is safe to assume Kirk Ferentz has not enjoyed the glorious autumn in Iowa the way he would prefer. He has feverishly worked his Bubble Yum during the Hawkeyes’ games this season. He has been worked over during his post-game press conferences and again at his weekly meetings with the media on Tuesdays.
iowa.media
RINO DAVE: GOP State Rep endorses Democrats DeJear, Kinney
Republican State Rep. Dave Maxwell lost a primary election against conservative House Rep. Dean Fisher in June. It was one of the races Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed due to Fisher’s support of educational freedom in Iowa and Maxwell’s refusal to support educational freedom. Now Maxwell has endorsed Democrat...
Corydon Times-Republican
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
kwit.org
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
Why Do People In Minnesota and Iowa Have More Than One of These 15 Items?
Why Do People In Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin Have More Than One of These 15 Items?. No one really knows why people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois tend to "collect" some items more than others. We aren't talking about your forks, blankets, or the items that you truly need more than one of. These are the items that you really could just toss or recycle...or NOT BUY IN THE FIRST PLACE because you already have one.
