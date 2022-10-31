ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

3 teens shot on the same day in different parts of Baltimore

By Brittney Verner
 3 days ago
Police are investigating several shooting incidents after a violent weekend that left many people injured including three teenagers.

On Sunday, around 3:00 p.m., police responded near East Madison and North Patterson Park Avenue after a 17-year-old was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

However, a few hours later around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, police responded near Old York Road and Rose Hill Terrace after a 16-year-old was shot in the head.

Police said that teen was rushed to the hospital and is fighting to live, still in critical condition.

A neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said she was told that shooting happened right in front of her house.

“All I know is the person told me that they was shooting and running. It’s just it’s just too much for me. I haven’t even checked my car to see if it’s any bullets in it or whatever, I don’t know where they was shooting at or nothing else,” the neighbor said.

Then, within the same hour, police were alerted to another shooting near Kenyon and Stelle Avenue where they found a 14 -year-old who had been shot in the leg.

“I was just chilling in the house playing the game and then I heard gunshots. When it happened, I did come outside to check what was going on. I saw the ambulance and police coming out, but that about it,” Josh said.

These were just three out of at least nine total shootings over the weekend. None of these shootings involving the teenagers were fatal, but one teen is in critical condition, leaving many neighbors in each area concerned about these teens being involved in gun violence.

“I really don’t know what’s the reason behind the 14-year-old boy but that’s none of my business, but I hope he’s doing good and well. That’s tragic out here, you know, you got to be careful out here in these streets in Baltimore. People dying left and right,” Josh said.

Baltimore Police have not released any information concerning suspects or motives in either of these shootings.

