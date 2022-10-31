ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital celebrated Halloween with spooky parade

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
The Halloween spirit was high today at Mount Washington Pediatric Hospital.

Princesses, superheroes and monsters got to show off their costumes in a Halloween costume parade, and enjoy some trick or treating with their families.

They went from department to department throughout the hospital, collecting a candy haul from staff.

Who says it's about a lot more than just getting into the spirit of the holiday.

"It's really important for children who are in the hospital to participate in enriching activities that help them feel as though they are able to be home and with their families and not in the hospital," said Julie Quinn, Director of Rehabilitation.

The kid's costumes were supported by the party store, Spirit of Halloween.

