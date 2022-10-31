ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Have you seen Atine Coupet?

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered woman.

Atine Coupet, 71, was last seen in West Palm Beach Monday, Oct. 31.

Detectives said Coupet is suffering from early signs of dementia.

Anyone who comes in contact with Atine Couplet is urged to contact PBSO at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

WPTV West Palm Beach

