ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Audit finds fault with Louisiana child abuser registry

By Wesley Muller
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwBCW_0itfvXuH00

Compared with most other states, Louisiana requires less evidence to place someone’s name on a state registry of child abuse perpetrators, according to a report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. (Canva image)

Compared with most other states, Louisiana requires less evidence to place someone’s name on a state registry of alleged child abusers, according to a report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

The State Central Registry is a list of names of child abusers that the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) uses as a screening tool for anyone applying to foster or work with children. Federal legislation in 2014 and 2018 required all states to perform registry “clearances” or checks on staff of child care providers and institutions, potentially impacting the employment of individuals on state registries.

In a survey of 17 states, the audit found only Louisiana and three others use the lowest standard of evidence — a reasonable cause to believe — to determine whether an allegation of child abuse or neglect is valid. The 14 other states surveyed use a preponderance of the evidence standard — meaning more than a 50% likelihood — to substantiate an allegation.

The audit cites a 2017 study that concluded states with a higher evidence standard reported “an increase in the delivery of services to families, a possible decrease in foster care placements, and was not associated with an increase in total child fatalities.”

According to DCFS, requiring a lower level of evidence than a criminal conviction to support valid findings enables the registry to provide information not recorded by the criminal justice system that helps keep children safe.

More than two-thirds of the child welfare investigations in Louisiana result in no valid findings of abuse or neglect. DCFS has investigated 51,303 cases from 2019 to 2021 and substantiated only about 28.5% of them.

According to Richard Wexler, executive director of the National Coalition for Child Protection Reform, most child welfare cases are cases of poverty confused with neglect.

“When horrible things happen to children ‘known to the system,’ it’s almost always because agencies like DCFS are overwhelmed,” Wexler said in an email. “But what’s overwhelming them are false reports, trivial cases and cases in which poverty is confused with neglect.”

Of the cases substantiated, 1,501 were appealed, and 426 were overturned on appeal, according to the audit, which also called attention to possible economic disenfranchisement in the appeals process. Neither Louisiana nor any of the surveyed states provide legal counsel to individuals who cannot afford to hire an attorney for the appeal proceedings.

“This can place individuals who cannot afford an attorney at a disadvantage when seeking to have a valid finding overturned,” the audit stated.

The audit also points out that DCFS may be failing to properly notify suspected perpetrators of their appeal rights. The agency does not use certified mail to notify alleged perpetrators their names will be placed on the registry and that they have 20 days to appeal the decision. As a result, some individuals may never receive the letter and miss their chance to appeal.

Louisiana will allow individuals to file an appeal after the deadline has passed if they can show they never received the notification letter.

According to DCFS, sending notices by certified mail could result in suspected perpetrators intentionally avoiding the delivery of the notices so that their appeal rights would never be exhausted and they could never be added to the registry. The audit referred to several methods other states have used to address that concern such as using a process server or allowing for hand delivery.

Among positive findings in the audit, Louisiana is ahead of most other states with some features that strengthen due process protections.

In 11 of the surveyed states, the appeals proceedings are conducted by the same state agency that conducted the initial child abuse investigation. Louisiana is among those where a third-party agency, the Division of Administrative Law, handles the appeals, thus providing “greater assurance of an impartial decision-maker,” the audit said.

Also, DCFS adds suspected perpetrators to the registry only after their appeal rights are exhausted or an appeal is not requested, the audit noted.

“The important thing to understand here is who is hurt most when the registry doesn’t have sufficient due process protections. Once again, it’s children,” Wexler said. “A listing on the central registry bars people from jobs that are often the first rung on the ladder for poor people trying to work their way out of poverty. So a needless listing in a registry drives families deeper into the poverty that may have led to the listing on the registry in the first place. And of course a false listing on the registry makes it more likely that if the family ever is falsely accused again, the children will be taken away.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Audit finds fault with Louisiana child abuser registry appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
kadn.com

Murder victim's family prayers for justice answered

Lafayette, La(KADN)- The last time Raven Hill spoke to her mother was March 19th, use to their normal encounters, a phone call from her sister left her in disbelief. "My mom usually sat with my son while I worked. She never showed up. My mother left a voicemail on my sister's phone. She sounded in distress around the time she was being killed," says Hill.
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Thousands of Louisiana’s incarcerated population affected by cybersecurity breach

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some of Louisiana’s incarcerated population may have been affected by a cybersecurity breach that occurred earlier this year, state officials say. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C) announced Tuesday (November 1) that 80,000 inmates may have had their names, dates of birth, DOC ID’s, social security numbers, […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Performed Obscene Acts in Public

Police in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Performed Obscene Acts in Public. Louisiana – Shreveport Police Department revealed on November 1, 2022, that officers were contacted on June 20, 2022, in regard to a report of an obscenity that happened on June 18, 2022. Employees at a business in the 2800 block of Jewella Avenue stated that a suspect was seen on camera performing obscene actions inside the establishment in full view of the public. This suspect has yet to be apprehended.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation

3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 2, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office (CID-NFO) received information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division regarding several burglaries of storage and rental facilities in the New Orleans metro area from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Judge rejects lawsuit to stop groups surveilling drop boxes, citing First Amendment protections

PHOENIX – A federal judge denied a bid to shut down efforts by a group that has been surveilling drop boxes in Maricopa County, saying that it would violate the First Amendment rights of the watchers. Two separate lawsuits have been filed aiming to stop extremist groups from surveilling drop boxes in Maricopa and Yavapai […] The post Judge rejects lawsuit to stop groups surveilling drop boxes, citing First Amendment protections appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Calcasieu Parish News

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kqennewsradio.com

LOUISIANA WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS

A Louisiana woman was jailed for an alleged trespass incident, by Roseburg Police early Saturday. An RPD report said at about 2:30 a.m. the 38-year old was taken into custody after she returned to a business in the 400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, only 20 minutes after being trespassed. The suspect also punched a victim multiple times, but he did not want to press charges.
ROSEBURG, OR
cenlanow.com

Louisiana Physician and LPN indicted for illegally obtaining, distributing controlled substances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana physician and licensed practical nurse have been indicted for obtaining and distributing controlled substances illegally. Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, were both indicted for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, according to a press release from the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.
MANSFIELD, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states

Midterm voters in five states will determine if they should join the growing list of places where recreational marijuana use is allowed, even as any use of the drug is still illegal under federal law. Referendums to legalize recreational use of marijuana are on Nov. 8 ballots in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, South Dakota and North […] The post Weed on the ballot: Voters could approve legal marijuana in 5 more states appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MISSOURI STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy