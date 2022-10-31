Read full article on original website
nsudemons.com
Armstrong wins SLC Player of the Year, leading seven total honored on All-Conference teams
NATCHIOCHES—Another year, another season in which the Northwestern State soccer team raked in the All-Southland Conference awards. For the second straight year, NSU earned the SLC Player of the Year, as Gracie Armstrong took home the award. Armstrong leads a group of seven players to earn selections on the All-Conference teams, the conference announced Wednesday.
nsudemons.com
Lady Demons begin final home stretch with Southeastern
NATCHITOCHES – With just two weeks left in the regular season, Northwestern State is hopeful to find a late surge with four home matches in the final five total of the season. The literal and figurative home stretch begins on Tuesday as the Lady Demons (13-11, 6-7) host Southeastern...
nsudemons.com
NSU excited to host conference tournament, begins with match against McNeese
NATCHITOCHES—While the Southland Conference Tournament has a new look, the venue and opponent is a familiar one. Second-seeded Northwestern State (11-3-3, 8-2-2 SLC) hosts the conference tournament and begins its march in an attempt to defend its tournament crown on Wednesday against in-state rival seventh-seeded McNeese (5-8-4, 3-5-4). Thanks to sponsorships from the Natchitoches Historic Downtown Development Commission and the Natchitoches Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, NSU will aim to repeat as the conference tournament champions in front of the home crowd.
nsudemons.com
Lady Demons look for 'rinse and repeat' performance against New Orleans
NATCHITOCHES – It didn't end the way it'd hoped it would, but Northwestern State produced the performance it needed on Tuesday with designs on rinsing and repeating Thursday. The Lady Demons (13-12, 6-8) showed everything head coach Sean Kiracofe wanted to see an more against Southeastern following a difficult...
nsudemons.com
Lady Demons fall short in five to Lions
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State could not have asked for a better, more crisp start to Thursday's match with Southeastern. Clean passes, strong kills, devastating blocks and everything in between gave the Lady Demons a commanding 2-0 lead. The Lions however, used their experience and talent to claw back from the jaws of defeat to escpae with a 3-2 (23-25, 17-25, 25-8, 25-19, 15-12) win.
nsudemons.com
NSU sweeps SLC weekly awards
NATCHITOCHES—After a big shutout victory to conclude the regular season, it comes as no shock that Northwestern State swept the Southland Conference weekly awards for the second time this season. Fresh off her record-breaking performance against Southeastern Louisiana, Olivia Draguicevich was named offensive player of the week, while NSU...
nsudemons.com
Back in the lineup, Adams returns with big-play ability intact
NATCHITOCHES – Scooter Adams burst onto the college football scene during the COVID-delayed Spring 2021 season like one of his many explosive runs. The six-game appetizer portended great things for Adams, who was a first-team All-Southland Conference selection after shredding defenses for 681 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in the shortened campaign.
