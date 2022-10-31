NATCHITOCHES—While the Southland Conference Tournament has a new look, the venue and opponent is a familiar one. Second-seeded Northwestern State (11-3-3, 8-2-2 SLC) hosts the conference tournament and begins its march in an attempt to defend its tournament crown on Wednesday against in-state rival seventh-seeded McNeese (5-8-4, 3-5-4). Thanks to sponsorships from the Natchitoches Historic Downtown Development Commission and the Natchitoches Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, NSU will aim to repeat as the conference tournament champions in front of the home crowd.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO