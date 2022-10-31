Read full article on original website
McDonald's Responds To Elon Musk: We Will Accept Dogecoin If Tesla Accepts This Cryptocurrency
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp. MCD said it will accept Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s request to accept Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a form of payment — but with a "condition." What Happened: McDonald’s said on Twitter that it will agree to Musk’s request only if Tesla accepts...
Ford Hits Back at Tesla
Ford (F) says it and repeats it. Its main rival is Tesla (TSLA) . The legacy carmaker, which is on a major offensive in the electric vehicle market, is determined to compete head-on with the sector leader in terms of profitability, market value, production and sales. The brand with the...
We Finally Have A Tesla Cybertruck Production Date
Tesla fans can start sending fan mail to the writers of The Simpsons. Less than 24 hours after the premier of the show's famous Halloween annual Treehouse of Horror special, which features a Cybertruck, the long-awaited EV truck now has a realistic production start date. Last week, Musk confirmed that...
Downsizing At Twitter After Musk Takeover, Big Pharma Chains To Pay $14B In Opioid Claims, Tesla Shutters 1st Showroom In China: Top Stories Wednesday, Nov. 02
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk took over Twitter Inc TWTR under a $44 billion deal which followed the firing of CEO Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. Sarah Personette, Twitter's chief customer officer and ad boss, tweeted about her resignation...
This Indian Billionaire Piled On More Wealth Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Combined In 2021
India’s super-rich are getting richer at a faster clip than their American peers like Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos. What Happened: Coal and green energy tycoon Gautam Adani, Asia’s second-richest person, piled on $49 billion to his wealth in 2021 — which is more than both what Musk and Bezos added in the same period, according to 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, reported Business Standard, an Indian publication.
Elon Musk Gets Word Of Advice From Jacinda Ardern: Twitter 'Can Do A Huge Amount Of Harm' If Misused
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday said Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO and the new chief of Twitter Inc, Elon Musk, needs to "stick strongly to the principle of transparency." What Happened: Ardern, speaking at a national summit on countering terrorism and violent extremism, said, "While I haven't had...
Musk Reacts To Questions Over Trump's Return On Twitter As Mexico President Urges To 'Repair Damage'
The Mexican leader reportedly also asked Musk to free Twitter from what he called "conservative control." Musk's take on the topic was evident on the platform as well. The entrepreneur said that if he "had a dollar for every time someone asked me if Trump is coming back on this platform, Twitter would be minting money!"
The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch
I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
Dogecoin Sinks 10% As Elon Musk's Twitter Reportedly Suspends Work On Crypto Wallet
Twitter is reportedly halting its plan to launch a cryptocurrency wallet, days after Elon Musk announced a plethora of changes since taking over the microblogging platform. The news appears to have significantly dented Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: According to Platformer, a recently revealed plan to build a cryptocurrency wallet for...
Tesla releases new Full Self-Driving Beta update with high-level changes
Tesla is starting to release a new Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software update that includes many high-level changes that should positively impact performance. FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system, but the driver needs to remain vigilant and ready to take control at all times.
Elon Musk's $8 Twitter Blue Plan Ticks AOC Off — New York Rep Says App Doesn't Look 'Free Speechy' After Their Spat
Twitter’s owner and CEO Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have been exchanging jibes on Twitter recently. What Happened: Musk, also the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, was responding to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez who said, “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that "free speech" is actually an $8/mo subscription plan.”
Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Ford, AMD: Hawkish Fed, COVID-19 Woes Spur Retail Interest In These Stocks Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1.5% lower on Wednesday after witnessing a volatile session during Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s policy announcement. Although markets initially cheered the 75 basis points rate hike, which was in line with expectations, along with Powell’s indication of diminishing future hikes, the central bank’s anticipation of a higher bar for the interest rates led to a sell-off later.
Following Musk's Tweet, 169 New DOGE Contracts Created On Ethereum Cost Investors Thousands of Dollars Amid Meme Coin's Rally
A staggering 169 new Dogecoin DOGE/USD contracts were created on the Ethereum ETH/USD and the Binance BNB/USD blockchains amid the popular meme coins stupendous rally, which saw its price increase by about 25% in the last 24 hours and an eye-watering 150% over the previous week, causing thousands of dollars worth of investors’ wealth to be lost.
Elon Musk Polls Twitter If Advertisers Should Back 'Freedom Of Speech' or Political 'Correctness' — Majority Say...
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is polling his more than 113 million followers on the platform if advertisers should support “Freedom of Speech” or “Political Correctness.”. What Happened: The Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO, who recently purchased Twitter, received more than 1.2 million votes on the poll.
Elon Musk Sees 'Room For Improvement' In Twitter's Brain Hive: 'A Neuron Doesn't Realize It's A Neuron'
Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk sees a “lot of room for improvement” in the platform’s collective hive brain. What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that because the platform consists of “billions of bidirectional interactions per day,” it can be thought of as a “collective, cybernetic super-intelligence.” The caveat being there’s a “lot of room for improvement.”
Musk's Twitter Takeover Incites Complaints From Celebs Who Voice To Quit Platform
A small but growing number of celebrities, actors, and artists preferred to dump Twitter Inc after Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported. These users preferred to bow out before understanding the changes that Musk implemented. Even before he completed his $44 billion takeover last...
Did Henry Ford Predict The Rise Of Bitcoin?
Entrepreneur and industrialist Henry Ford is credited with creating several items that Ford Motor Co F pioneered for the automotive industry. Could Ford also have been a leading voice in the creation of Bitcoin?. What Happened: Henry Ford proposed creating an energy currency that would replace the gold standard. “Ford...
Netflix Ad-Supported Plan Is Live In 9 Countries: How It Could Help — And Hurt — The Streaming Giant
Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX rolled out its first ad-supported plan on Thursday. Here are the details on the plan and what it could mean for Netflix stock. What Happened: On Thursday, Netflix officially introduced its “Basic With Ads” plan in nine countries, including the U.S. The other...
A Doge Titan Awakens: Wallet With 2.3M DOGE Sees Activity After Nine Years Of Slumber
The Dogecoin DOGE/USD blockchain witnessed a wallet dormant since the very beginning of the network (which launched back in December 2013) spring back to life after nearly nine years. What Happened: A wallet holding 2,374,814 DOGE woke up after being inactive since March 25, 2014, according to Blockchair data. The...
No Trump Jokes? Ha, Jimmy Kimmel Says He Would Have Rather Quit His Own Show
On jokes about Trump on his show and his decision to continue making them, Kimmel reminisced, “If that’s what you want to do, I understand, I don’t begrudge you for it, but I’m not going to do that. If you want someone else to host the show, that’s fine with me. I’m just not going to do it like that.”
