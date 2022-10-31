ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Ford Hits Back at Tesla

Ford (F) says it and repeats it. Its main rival is Tesla (TSLA) . The legacy carmaker, which is on a major offensive in the electric vehicle market, is determined to compete head-on with the sector leader in terms of profitability, market value, production and sales. The brand with the...
CarBuzz.com

We Finally Have A Tesla Cybertruck Production Date

Tesla fans can start sending fan mail to the writers of The Simpsons. Less than 24 hours after the premier of the show's famous Halloween annual Treehouse of Horror special, which features a Cybertruck, the long-awaited EV truck now has a realistic production start date. Last week, Musk confirmed that...
Benzinga

This Indian Billionaire Piled On More Wealth Than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Combined In 2021

India’s super-rich are getting richer at a faster clip than their American peers like Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos. What Happened: Coal and green energy tycoon Gautam Adani, Asia’s second-richest person, piled on $49 billion to his wealth in 2021 — which is more than both what Musk and Bezos added in the same period, according to 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, reported Business Standard, an Indian publication.
CNET

The Incredible Sci-Fi Show on Prime Video Everyone Needs to Watch

I'm going to gush about The Expanse on Prime Video. Apologies in advance. But before I do that, here are some things that are not that great about The Expanse. The acting is frequently off, sometimes flat-out bizarre. The dialogue is regularly stilted and unnatural. Despite having to do a...
Benzinga

Dogecoin Sinks 10% As Elon Musk's Twitter Reportedly Suspends Work On Crypto Wallet

Twitter is reportedly halting its plan to launch a cryptocurrency wallet, days after Elon Musk announced a plethora of changes since taking over the microblogging platform. The news appears to have significantly dented Dogecoin DOGE/USD. What Happened: According to Platformer, a recently revealed plan to build a cryptocurrency wallet for...
electrek.co

Tesla releases new Full Self-Driving Beta update with high-level changes

Tesla is starting to release a new Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software update that includes many high-level changes that should positively impact performance. FSD Beta enables Tesla vehicles to drive autonomously to a destination entered in the car’s navigation system, but the driver needs to remain vigilant and ready to take control at all times.
Benzinga

Elon Musk's $8 Twitter Blue Plan Ticks AOC Off — New York Rep Says App Doesn't Look 'Free Speechy' After Their Spat

Twitter’s owner and CEO Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have been exchanging jibes on Twitter recently. What Happened: Musk, also the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, was responding to a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez who said, “Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that "free speech" is actually an $8/mo subscription plan.”
NEW YORK STATE
Benzinga

Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Ford, AMD: Hawkish Fed, COVID-19 Woes Spur Retail Interest In These Stocks Today

Major Wall Street indices closed over 1.5% lower on Wednesday after witnessing a volatile session during Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s policy announcement. Although markets initially cheered the 75 basis points rate hike, which was in line with expectations, along with Powell’s indication of diminishing future hikes, the central bank’s anticipation of a higher bar for the interest rates led to a sell-off later.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sees 'Room For Improvement' In Twitter's Brain Hive: 'A Neuron Doesn't Realize It's A Neuron'

Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk sees a “lot of room for improvement” in the platform’s collective hive brain. What Happened: Musk said on Twitter that because the platform consists of “billions of bidirectional interactions per day,” it can be thought of as a “collective, cybernetic super-intelligence.” The caveat being there’s a “lot of room for improvement.”
Benzinga

Musk's Twitter Takeover Incites Complaints From Celebs Who Voice To Quit Platform

A small but growing number of celebrities, actors, and artists preferred to dump Twitter Inc after Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's takeover, the Wall Street Journal reported. These users preferred to bow out before understanding the changes that Musk implemented. Even before he completed his $44 billion takeover last...
Benzinga

Did Henry Ford Predict The Rise Of Bitcoin?

Entrepreneur and industrialist Henry Ford is credited with creating several items that Ford Motor Co F pioneered for the automotive industry. Could Ford also have been a leading voice in the creation of Bitcoin?. What Happened: Henry Ford proposed creating an energy currency that would replace the gold standard. “Ford...
Benzinga

No Trump Jokes? Ha, Jimmy Kimmel Says He Would Have Rather Quit His Own Show

On jokes about Trump on his show and his decision to continue making them, Kimmel reminisced, “If that’s what you want to do, I understand, I don’t begrudge you for it, but I’m not going to do that. If you want someone else to host the show, that’s fine with me. I’m just not going to do it like that.”
Benzinga

Benzinga

