Oxford, MS

Lane Kiffin shares reaction to news of Bryan Harsin's firing

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The news of Bryan Harsin’s dismissal from Auburn’s football program has made headlines across the country today.

One of the sidebars from Monday’s news is “who will replace him?” One presumed candidate has spoken out on the situation.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is expected to be Auburn’s first priority when it comes to finding a replacement. Kiffin, who suffered a similar fate as the head coach of USC in 2013, shared his empathy for Harsin during his weekly press conference on Monday.

When you’ve been through something like that, you obviously have empathy for people. It is what it is in the profession. I’m not complaining because the profession gets paid a lot of money and it’s part of it. But, when everybody routes for everybody to get fired…It’s not (just) that person,” said Kiffin. “It’s a ton of people besides his family, especially since the staffs have been increased. Kids are uprooted from schools and all those things. So I understand why fans route for it. I get it. But there’s a very personal side to it. A lot of adults, kids that, when something like that happens, are going to be affected.”

As expected, Kiffin did not mention if he has an interest in the open job or not. But he says that he is prepared to deal with the question of “is he staying at Ole Miss?” in recruiting.

“Recruits? You deal with that all the time. Anytime that you’ve probably taken a job and haven’t been in one place forever? I bet every coach gets that. I get that all the time from recruits. That’s just part of it. Recruiting is competitive and that gets used against us. We’ve been dealing with that for a long time so (that) would be nothing new.”

Kiffin is expected to be one of Auburn’s top targets for its open head coaching job. He currently has his Rebels’ team ranked No. 10 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, and has the No. 26 overall recruiting class for the 2023 cycle according to 247Sports.

