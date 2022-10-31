ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

South Carolina ballot amendments explained

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be two questions for all voters in South Carolina on the upcoming election day. Each asks voters if they believe the state should increase its savings without tax increases. Here is the wording you will see on the ballot on Nov. 8 and an...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

South Carolina breaks early voting record, again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Election Commission says the state broke another single-day early voting record Wednesday. SEC spokesman John Catalano says nearly 50,000 ballots were cast on Wednesday. Catalano says more than 383,000 people have early voted as of Wednesday night. Another approximately 48,000 absentee ballots have...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes. Here’s what you need to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina abortion committee presents two compromise proposals

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A committee met at the State House on Tuesday to work out a possible compromise that could decide the fate of South Carolina's abortion law. The conference committee on abortion is trying to settle differences between competing bills passed by the House and the Senate weeks ago. The Senate version bans almost all abortions after six weeks while the House version bans all abortions with a few exemptions.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Gov. McMaster makes campaign stop at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The two candidates running for South Carolina Governor are making last minute stops around the state just ahead of the midterm election next week. Gov. Henry McMaster (R) and running mate Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette held a rally at the Citadel Wednesday. The McMaster-Evette campaign was...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Three candidates face off for South Carolina House District 25

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Three people are running for South Carolina House District 25 in Greenville County. They are Democrat Wendell Jones, Republican Yvonne Julian, and Independent Tony Boyce. Jones is a pastor and founder of the Wendell Jones Leadership Institute, which trains and mentors business owners. When asked about...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Ellis, Weaver face off in SC Superintendent of Education race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight Republican candidate Ellen Weaver will go against Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis at 7 p.m. for the only scheduled debate between the two. Weaver is the founder of Palmetto Promise Institute which is a conservative think tank where she serves as president. Ellis is the founder...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Governor McMaster requests presidential disaster assistance for cleanup and repair from Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is requesting assistance from President Joe Biden for Hurricane Ian. The request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration comes after damage assessments from local officials, staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA. The reports determined 17 homes were destroyed,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.

This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
CHARLESTON, SC
Terry Mansfield

S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact

The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
GREER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy