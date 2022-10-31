Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
South Carolina ballot amendments explained
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There will be two questions for all voters in South Carolina on the upcoming election day. Each asks voters if they believe the state should increase its savings without tax increases. Here is the wording you will see on the ballot on Nov. 8 and an...
live5news.com
South Carolina breaks early voting record, again
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Election Commission says the state broke another single-day early voting record Wednesday. SEC spokesman John Catalano says nearly 50,000 ballots were cast on Wednesday. Catalano says more than 383,000 people have early voted as of Wednesday night. Another approximately 48,000 absentee ballots have...
WYFF4.com
McMaster, Cunningham face off in South Carolina governor's race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster faces challenger Joe Cunningham in the race for governor of South Carolina. McMaster has a long history in public service. In 1981, he was appointed by President Ronald Reagan to be U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. He's been attorney general...
WIS-TV
SC superintendent of education candidates meet for only debate less than a week before Election Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The two leading candidates for one of the most closely watched statewide races in South Carolina — the state superintendent of education — met for the only time on the debate stage Wednesday. The debate in Columbia, hosted by SCETV and The Post and...
What questions will appear on the ballot this November?
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters heading to the polls to cast their ballot in the November 8 general election will see state and local measures. Those casting their vote in Dorchester County will decide whether they want to continue the current one percent sales tax that goes toward road projects. More than 20 projects […]
WRDW-TV
South Carolina polls add accessibility options for voters
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As election day nears, South Carolina is offering a curbside option to make it easier for those who can’t stand in long lines to cast their votes. Here’s what you need to know about South Carolina’s curbside option and how it works in Aiken County.
South Carolina abortion committee presents two compromise proposals
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A committee met at the State House on Tuesday to work out a possible compromise that could decide the fate of South Carolina's abortion law. The conference committee on abortion is trying to settle differences between competing bills passed by the House and the Senate weeks ago. The Senate version bans almost all abortions after six weeks while the House version bans all abortions with a few exemptions.
WIS-TV
Gov. McMaster makes campaign stop at The Citadel
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The two candidates running for South Carolina Governor are making last minute stops around the state just ahead of the midterm election next week. Gov. Henry McMaster (R) and running mate Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette held a rally at the Citadel Wednesday. The McMaster-Evette campaign was...
WYFF4.com
Three candidates face off for South Carolina House District 25
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Three people are running for South Carolina House District 25 in Greenville County. They are Democrat Wendell Jones, Republican Yvonne Julian, and Independent Tony Boyce. Jones is a pastor and founder of the Wendell Jones Leadership Institute, which trains and mentors business owners. When asked about...
WIS-TV
Ellis, Weaver face off in SC Superintendent of Education race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight Republican candidate Ellen Weaver will go against Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis at 7 p.m. for the only scheduled debate between the two. Weaver is the founder of Palmetto Promise Institute which is a conservative think tank where she serves as president. Ellis is the founder...
South Carolina governor seeks disaster declaration for Ian cleanup
SOUTH CAROLINA — Gov. Henry McMaster has asked President Joe Biden to authorize a disaster declaration to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in South Carolina, his office said Tuesday. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and the Federal Emergency Management Agency found that 17 homes were destroyed, 232...
Candidate on SC ballot appearing under multiple political parties
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Early voting continues in South Carolina, and one candidate will be listed twice when you cast your ballot. Lisa Ellis is listed under both the Democratic and Alliance parties. “Fusion voting” allows candidates to appear on the ballot under multiple political parties. “This has been a process that’s been around state […]
thecentersquare.com
Report shows impact of South Carolina's certificate of need laws on neonatal care
(The Center Square) – South Carolina lawmakers discussed ending or limiting the state’s certificate of need laws, to no avail, earlier this year. Another report from Americans for Prosperity, however, continues to show the impact of the laws, which limit new medical facilities and services from opening in a state.
When does the time change? Daylight saving time ends Sunday despite state law
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- We have all heard the phrase “Spring Forward, Fall Back” when it comes to changing the clocks, but what does that actually mean, and didn’t South Carolina vote to get rid of it? Daylight saving time (DST) refers to the practice of setting the clocks forward one hour from standard time in […]
WIS-TV
Governor McMaster requests presidential disaster assistance for cleanup and repair from Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is requesting assistance from President Joe Biden for Hurricane Ian. The request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration comes after damage assessments from local officials, staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA. The reports determined 17 homes were destroyed,...
WIS-TV
Feds issued warning about Richland Co. elections warehouse in 2021; vulnerabilities remain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS has obtained a June 2021 memo from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warning state and Richland County election leadership about the county’s warehouse security vulnerabilities, including lighting, fencing, and cameras. The memo came after a January 2019 letter from the South Carolina State...
This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.
This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
Charleston Regional Business Journal
Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact
The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg County School District receives $6.32 million for electric school buses
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s school bus fleet will soon get a fuel-efficient and environmentally-friendly makeover thanks to nearly $60 million in federal funding. The money, which is part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, will help deliver a total of 148 electric school buses...
