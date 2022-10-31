FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots meet for the second straight year with their seasons at a crossroads. Last year, both were coming off bye-week breaks entering Week 15 when the Colts — 7-6 at the time — hosted a Patriots squad that was 9-4 and riding a seven-game winning streak. The Colts rallied behind a 170-yard rushing performance from Jonathan Taylor to pull out a 27-17 win.

