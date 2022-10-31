ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

25newsnow.com

Pritzker campaign wants Bailey to publicly accept election results

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois voters and political candidates are counting down the days until the general election is over. Campaigns will celebrate with unofficial election results hours after the polls close next Tuesday. However, the Pritzker campaign wants to know if Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) will publicly accept the results from the gubernatorial race.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Pritzker, Durbin rally with Democrats at Illinois State University

NORMAL (WGEM) - With six days to go until the General Election, Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey are making their final rounds across the state. Pritzker held a ‘Get Out the Vote’ meet and greet event with students at Illinois State University Wednesday. The governor said...
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Illinois House Republicans renew calls for ethics reform following Madigan arraignment

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans are renewing calls for ethics reform in Springfield after former House Speaker Michael Madigan and lobbyist Mike McClain were arraigned on superseding corruption charges Tuesday morning. Neither man appeared for the court hearing as they waived their right to appear for the arraignment and pled not guilty last week to the conspiracy charges related to a corruption scheme with AT&T Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden took off on a personal final-days campaign sprint Thursday that reflects the Democrats’ major concerns before next week’s midterm elections, appealing to New Mexico voters to defeat “reckless and irresponsible” Republicans and reelect Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
FLORIDA STATE
25newsnow.com

Illinois launching new youth mental health program

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Pritzker administration announced Tuesday that Illinois is launching a new $2.5 million federally funded program to help pediatricians and other healthcare providers meet the mental health needs of children. The program will strengthen mental health services in schools and emergency departments by focusing on increasing the volume of consultation services provided across the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Carle Health to acquire UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois

(25 News Now) - Every UnityPoint Health property in Central Illinois will soon be under Carle Health as a strategic affiliation agreement is signed between Carle Health, UnityPoint Health and UnityPoint Health - Central Illinois. The strategic affiliation agreement will eventually see UnityPoint Health properties in Central Illinois - Methodist,...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Local students celebrate All Saints’ Day

KICKAPOO (25 News Now) - The day after Halloween is recognized in the Catholic faith as All Saints’ Day, a day in which all saints of the church are honored for all they’ve done in their lives. An annual All Saint’s Day tradition was held Tuesday at St....

