25newsnow.com
Pritzker campaign wants Bailey to publicly accept election results
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois voters and political candidates are counting down the days until the general election is over. Campaigns will celebrate with unofficial election results hours after the polls close next Tuesday. However, the Pritzker campaign wants to know if Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) will publicly accept the results from the gubernatorial race.
Pritzker, Durbin rally with Democrats at Illinois State University
NORMAL (WGEM) - With six days to go until the General Election, Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey are making their final rounds across the state. Pritzker held a ‘Get Out the Vote’ meet and greet event with students at Illinois State University Wednesday. The governor said...
Illinois House Republicans renew calls for ethics reform following Madigan arraignment
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois House Republicans are renewing calls for ethics reform in Springfield after former House Speaker Michael Madigan and lobbyist Mike McClain were arraigned on superseding corruption charges Tuesday morning. Neither man appeared for the court hearing as they waived their right to appear for the arraignment and pled not guilty last week to the conspiracy charges related to a corruption scheme with AT&T Illinois.
Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden took off on a personal final-days campaign sprint Thursday that reflects the Democrats’ major concerns before next week’s midterm elections, appealing to New Mexico voters to defeat “reckless and irresponsible” Republicans and reelect Democratic New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
It’s not $1 billion, but still a nice payday for some local Powerball players
(25 News Now) - Even though no one won the Powerball jackpot, some Central Illinois players still hit it big. To win the jackpot, likely to top $1.5 billion before the next drawing Saturday night, someone must match all five numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday, three tickets sold in Illinois,...
Lawsuits aimed at stopping portions of ‘SAFE-T’ Act combined into Kankakee County
(25 News Now) - The Illinois Supreme Court has officially combined several lawsuits aimed at stopping portions of the “SAFE-T” Act from taking effect on January 1. More than half of Illinois’ states attorneys’ filed lawsuits challenging the legality of the SAFE-T Act, which includes the elimination of cash bail.
Illinois launching new youth mental health program
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Pritzker administration announced Tuesday that Illinois is launching a new $2.5 million federally funded program to help pediatricians and other healthcare providers meet the mental health needs of children. The program will strengthen mental health services in schools and emergency departments by focusing on increasing the volume of consultation services provided across the state.
UPDATE: Carle Health to acquire UnityPoint Health-Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - Every UnityPoint Health property in Central Illinois will soon be under Carle Health as a strategic affiliation agreement is signed between Carle Health, UnityPoint Health and UnityPoint Health - Central Illinois. The strategic affiliation agreement will eventually see UnityPoint Health properties in Central Illinois - Methodist,...
Local students celebrate All Saints’ Day
KICKAPOO (25 News Now) - The day after Halloween is recognized in the Catholic faith as All Saints’ Day, a day in which all saints of the church are honored for all they’ve done in their lives. An annual All Saint’s Day tradition was held Tuesday at St....
25 Sports High School Tuesday: Peoria Notre Dame punches ticket to state, sectional volleyball previews
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - The Peoria Notre Dame soccer team is headed back to State. The Irish defeated Marmion Academy in the Class 2A Sterling Super-Sectional. The Irish will play at Hoffman Estates in the State Semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday. Tomorrow, several Central Illinois volleyball teams will...
