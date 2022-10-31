ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County Library to Offer Brain-Stimulating Playaway Launchpad Tablets

Brain games are fun ways to maintain or improve mental fitness. The Ocean County Library will offer a full menu of fascinating games in ready-to-use Playaway® Launchpad tablets for patrons at its 21 branches and reading centers. Launchpads contain puzzles, word games, number challenges, and tests of speed and...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Ramada Hotel in Toms River Closes after 30 Years

The Ramada in Toms River has closed. “After many happy decades of serving the community, the Ramada Toms River has closed its doors. We thank all of our patrons and guests for over 30 years of business,” the hotel said. The hotel will be converted into offices.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
PHOTOS: Askanim Meet With County Officials For Pre-Election Conversation

Askanim from Lakewood and surrounding communities met with several county officials this evening for a pre-election conversation and discussion regarding various county related issues in Lakewood, Toms River, Manchester and Jackson. Rabbi Moshe Zev Weisberg opened the meeting by thanking the officials for all their work and assistance over the...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
BREAKING: FBI Warns of “Broad Threat” to Synagogues in New Jersey [UPDATED – Statements From Various Authorities]

The FBI moments ago has announced it has received credible information of threats to synagogues in New Jersey. “The FBI has received credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ,” the FBI stated. “We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility.”
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Toms River Man Charged in Wall Township Arson Case

A Toms River man has been arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to a local business in Wall Township, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, of Toms River, has been charged with four counts of second-degree...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jackson Police Busts Professional Shoplifting Ring

Over the course of the past two months, the Jackson Premium Outlets has been a target for professional shoplifting rings. Identifying this problem, the agency set up daily proactive details consisting of plain clothes patrol officers and members of the SEU to be at the outlets in attempt to both prevent and apprehend these subjects.
JACKSON, NJ

