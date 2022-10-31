Read full article on original website
Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking With Nvidia
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Nvidia Corp: "I know it's overvalued right now. ... I think a year from now, the stock's going to be higher, and I'm sticking with Nvidia."
Fidelity to Open Commission-Free Crypto Trading to Retail Investors
Fidelity Investments is launching a commission-free crypto trading product for retail investors. The firm, one of the largest brokerages in the world handling $9.9 trillion in assets, opened an early-access waitlist to users Thursday morning. The service, called Fidelity Crypto, will allow investors to buy and sell bitcoin and ether and use custodial and trading services provided by its subsidiary Fidelity Digital Assets. Users will be required to maintain a $1 account minimum.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Block, PayPal, Carvana, Twilio and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Block — The mobile payment stock jumped 12% after Block reported third-quarter results that beat on the top and bottom lines. Block reported earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $4.52 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were forecasting earnings of 23 cents per share on revenue of $4.49 billion.
Peloton Shares Tumble After Company Offers Weak Holiday Quarter Outlook
Peloton reported a wider-than-expected loss and a steeper decline in revenue than analysts projected, while offering a weak holiday quarter outlook. Still, the fitness equipment company said its gross margins improved dramatically from the previous quarter. Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy said in an earnings announcement Thursday that the company's turnaround...
Altice USA Stock Sinks After Tough Third Quarter Earnings
Altice USA's shares temporarily stopped trading on Thursday after a volatile morning that saw the stock sink more than 20%. The drop comes after Altice USA reported weaker than expected earnings on Wednesday after the bell. The cable provider reported lower profit and revenue as the company lost broadband subscribers...
How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 Works
From Apple to Tencent, LVMH to BHP, Naspers to Netflix. As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages...
Paypal Drops on Light Revenue Forecast for Q4
PayPal shares fell more than after hours despite beat on earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. PayPal's Q4 revenue estimate of $7.38 billion was light of Wall Street's expectations. The company said it's working with Apple to enhance its offerings for PayPal and Venmo. PayPal shares fell more...
Bond-Based ETFs Entice Balance-Seeking Investors
As investors weigh the timing of a potential pivot from the Federal Reserve away from rising interest rates will come, more traders are pondering a portfolio pivot of their own with longer-dated bonds. The funds are less sensitive to policy changes and more reflective of long-term expectations. And according to...
Coinbase Reports Better-Than-Expected User Numbers Even as Third-Quarter Revenue Plunges
Coinbase reported third-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. The company's stock has been pounded this year amid the so-called crypto winter. Coinbase has been losing monthly users. Coinbase reported user numbers that topped analysts' estimates even as third-quarter revenue missed estimates and the cryptocurrency exchange had a wider-than-expected loss....
Atlassian Plummets More Than 20% on Weak Earnings Report and Disappointing Forecast
Atlassian's quarterly revenue outlook missed expectations. The software maker said existing customers are adding users at a reduced pace. Atlassian shares fell as much as 22% on Thursday after the collaboration software maker reported lower earnings than analysts expected and issued a disappointing outlook. Here's how the company did:. Earnings:...
Here's How to Adjust Your Portfolio as the Fed Hikes Interest Rates Again
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday enacted its fourth consecutive three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate increase to fight inflation. The series of rate hikes have affected government bond yields, creating yield curve inversions, when shorter-term government bonds have higher yields than long term. While some experts believe the inverted...
Chime Cuts 12% of Its Workforce, Adding to Recent Wave of Tech Layoffs
Fintech company Chime is laying off 12% of its workforce, approximately 160 employees, amid a worsening economic outlook and a recent wave of cuts from both public and private companies. Throughout the pandemic, Chime experienced torrid growth, picking up millions of users and reaching a valuation of $25 billion just...
