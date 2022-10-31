ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

utdailybeacon.com

UT’s TikTok of the Month: ‘The best tip I’ve ever gotten’

Savanah Pierce, a transfer student at UT, posted a TikTok in October that reached over 540,000 views. The video has received an approximate total of 107,700 likes and counting. The video’s popularity is a result of the story it reveals – the unique way Pierce came into the possession of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

The funniest Florida fan shows the Vols some love

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The funniest Florida fan is showing love for the Tennessee Volunteers. Josh Pray is a comedian with millions of followers, but it wasn't until his videos about the Vols that he became beloved among the fanbase. "When Tennessee wins, the world is on its axis. They...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Danny White sends a loud message to Tennessee Vols fans

Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White sent a loud message to UT fans on Thursday. Thanks to new guidance from the NCAA, programs can now officially endorse NIL (name, image, and likeness) collectives. So on Thursday, White took to social media to officially endorse The Lady Vol Boost Her Club...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Vol Dance Team goes viral

A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 9 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Tennessee Smokies announce 2023 season schedule

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies announced their 2023 baseball schedule. They will open the season for a quick three-game series on April 6 against the Birmingham Barons, according to a release. The Smokies said the 2023 season will follow a six-game series format with games being played Tuesday...
KODAK, TN
wvlt.tv

Creepy Rocky Top remix comes to UT’s Neyland Stadium

Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news. Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th class. ‘Go for it’ | The story behind UT’s viral dancing ‘security guard’. Updated:...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia football: 5 reasons Dawgs will end Vols' feel-good story

Last week, I did something unthinkable. Especially unthinkable considering I once roamed the University of Georgia campus, grilled burgers and drank (responsibly, of course) at tailgates on North Campus, and then screamed at the top of my lungs from the Bulldogs student section. My crime? I picked against Georgia. Yes,...
ATHENS, GA
WBIR

Knoxville Symphony Orchestra honors Veterans through music

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday morning, sounds of melodies filled the hallways of the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veteran's Home when the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra paid a visit. Through music and sounds of wellness, musicians used their talent to honor veterans from all different service backgrounds. Veterans from all...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

