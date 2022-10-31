Read full article on original website
utdailybeacon.com
UT’s TikTok of the Month: ‘The best tip I’ve ever gotten’
Savanah Pierce, a transfer student at UT, posted a TikTok in October that reached over 540,000 views. The video has received an approximate total of 107,700 likes and counting. The video’s popularity is a result of the story it reveals – the unique way Pierce came into the possession of...
The funniest Florida fan shows the Vols some love
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The funniest Florida fan is showing love for the Tennessee Volunteers. Josh Pray is a comedian with millions of followers, but it wasn't until his videos about the Vols that he became beloved among the fanbase. "When Tennessee wins, the world is on its axis. They...
WBIR
Luke Bryan to be College GameDay celebrity guest picker for UT vs. Georgia game
ATHENS, Tenn. — The Vols will be in Athens, Georgia on Saturday as they look to defend their winning streak and kick-off at Sanford Stadium. College GameDay will be there for all the festivities. On Thursday, they announced that a native of Georgia will be joining them as the...
atozsports.com
Danny White sends a loud message to Tennessee Vols fans
Tennessee Vols athletic director Danny White sent a loud message to UT fans on Thursday. Thanks to new guidance from the NCAA, programs can now officially endorse NIL (name, image, and likeness) collectives. So on Thursday, White took to social media to officially endorse The Lady Vol Boost Her Club...
United in marriage, divided in the stands: Couple cheers on opposing teams ahead of Tennessee vs. Georgia matchup
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When Foster and Dottie Arnett reflect on 40 years together, they remember countless road trips between Knoxville and Athens and plenty of tailgates with friends and family. Although happily united in marriage, Foster and Dottie are divided in the stands. While Foster sports his orange and...
Die-hard fans dream big as playoff chances grow for the Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With Tennessee Football at the top of the College Football Playoff rankings, the Vols are now projected to be one of the favorites to enter the playoffs and fight for a spot in the national championship game this year. It's been nearly a quarter of a...
WBIR
Former Vol WR Marcus Nash happy Jalin Hyatt broke his Tennessee single season receiving TDs record
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt broke the single season receiving touchdowns record this past Saturday against Kentucky, bringing in his 14th score of the season. He eclipsed former Tennessee wide receiver Marcus Nash's record of 13 receiving touchdowns in 1997. Hyatt did it in eight games.
wvlt.tv
Vol Dance Team goes viral
A Jefferson City man was named as the suspect in the shooting and later fire that destroyed the Knoxville Planned Parenthood center, according to documents obtained by WVLT News. catch up quick. Updated: 9 hours ago. Your headlines from 11/1 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Suspect in planned parenthood...
Tennessee Smokies announce 2023 season schedule
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Smokies announced their 2023 baseball schedule. They will open the season for a quick three-game series on April 6 against the Birmingham Barons, according to a release. The Smokies said the 2023 season will follow a six-game series format with games being played Tuesday...
wvlt.tv
Creepy Rocky Top remix comes to UT’s Neyland Stadium
Many leaders have offered thoughts, prayers and condolences to the community and Alexander family following the news. Knoxville non-profit Hand UP for Women hosts a graduation ceremony for five women in its 17th class. ‘Go for it’ | The story behind UT’s viral dancing ‘security guard’. Updated:...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel reacts to Tennessee being No. 1, speaks to the challenge of the Georgia defense
Josh Heupel said the Vols understand the test at Georgia on Saturday, and it’s time to lay it all out on the line. On the SEC coaches media teleconference, Heupel reacted to Tennessee being ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. “Didn’t know where we would...
WBIR
Hendon Hooker, Jaylin Hyatt jerseys in high demand as they put up Heisman-worthy performances
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are two specific jerseys Vol fans want to wear the most right now as they prepare to take on Georgia this weekend. Quarterback Hendon Hooker and Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt are a dynamic duo people can't stop talking about. The star players are not only making their mark on the field but in fans' hearts.
rockytopinsider.com
‘Tyreke Can Put That Ball In The Bucket’: Key Brings Scoring Prowess To Tennessee
Indiana State transfer Tyreke Key came to Tennessee as a relatively unknown commodity for a grad transfer who’s already played four years of college basketball. Key hasn’t played in over a year due to a shoulder injury, transferred from a mid-major and was mildly recruited coming out of Clay County High School.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: 5 reasons Dawgs will end Vols' feel-good story
Last week, I did something unthinkable. Especially unthinkable considering I once roamed the University of Georgia campus, grilled burgers and drank (responsibly, of course) at tailgates on North Campus, and then screamed at the top of my lungs from the Bulldogs student section. My crime? I picked against Georgia. Yes,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Let's set the record straight on Tennessee's defense and why Georgia could actually struggle against it
I’m guilty of disrespecting the Tennessee defense. Heading into last week, I outlined all the struggles the Vols have had against the pass and why I thought that could benefit Kentucky’s capable downfield passing game. Here I stand (I’m actually sitting) as a man willing to admit that...
WBIR
Georgia vs Tennessee tickets 271% higher than 2021, ticket tracking website reports
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia and Tennessee fans are excited for their teams to face off on Saturday in Athens, but many taking that next step to buy tickets might feel some pain in their wallet. Tickets for the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers are the most expensive game this...
WBIR
Knoxville Symphony Orchestra honors Veterans through music
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday morning, sounds of melodies filled the hallways of the Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veteran's Home when the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra paid a visit. Through music and sounds of wellness, musicians used their talent to honor veterans from all different service backgrounds. Veterans from all...
Pellissippi State to begin competitive athletics in fall 2023 for first time
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Pellissippi State Community College students will soon be able to compete in sports on a collegiate level for the first time in the school's history after it announced it had been accepted into the National Junior College Athletic Association. The announcement is a big first...
"You just never know what game day will bring" | UT students dress as Chancellor Plowman on game day ahead of Halloween
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee students got the attention of Chancellor Donde Plowman for dressing up as her the weekend ahead of Halloween. The three posed for a photo as the students rocked blonde wigs and similar attire, including black blazers and plaid orange skirts. Plowman said...
wvlt.tv
Experts weigh history, concerns of playing the $1.2 billion Powerball
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People from across East Tennessee and the country will wait until 11 p.m. Wednesday to see if there will be a winner of the $1.2 billion Powerball. The Tennessee Education Lottery said the last time it high over a billion was in 2016 when the grand prize was $1.5 billion.
WBIR
