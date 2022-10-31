KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There are two specific jerseys Vol fans want to wear the most right now as they prepare to take on Georgia this weekend. Quarterback Hendon Hooker and Wide Receiver Jalin Hyatt are a dynamic duo people can't stop talking about. The star players are not only making their mark on the field but in fans' hearts.

