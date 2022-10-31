Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Suspect arrested in Oswego Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Today, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a 17-year-old teen in early June. According to BRPD, authorities arrest Khalil Henderson, 19, for the death of Terran Fobb, 17. Upon Henderson’s arrest, officials seized 372 grams of Meth, 2 1/2 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man jailed after allegedly threatening gas station clerk, cliental by saying he was going to ‘go get his chopper’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly entering an Old Hammond Highway gas station Wednesday night, engaging in loud arguments with a clerk as well as clientele, and then threatening to “go get his chopper,” which is believed to mean he planned to arm himself with a gun.
wbrz.com
Report: Mom jailed with $4.5M bond in disturbing abuse case, says she's pregnant
HOUSTON - A woman who packed her children into a car and fled to Baton Rouge in the dead of night while trying to evade Texas law enforcement is now being jailed on a $4.5 million bond. The new details came out during a court hearing in Harris County Thursday,...
brproud.com
Juvenile arrested after allegedly robbing Walker vape shops, Dollar Tree
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A male juvenile suspect was arrested Wednesday after getting caught on camera allegedly robbing several businesses in Walker. According to Walker Police Department, vape shops and a Dollar Tree were robbed after hours between Oc. 6 and Oct. 31. Walker Police Chief David Addison said the suspect broke store windows to get inside. Addison said after reviewing surveillance footage, investigators realized that certain distinctive items of clothing were worn and came to the conclusion that the robberies had been committed by the same person.
wbrz.com
Juvenile arrested for string of smoke shop burglaries in Livingston Parish, police say
WALKER - A juvenile was arrested after allegedly burglarizing several smoke shops and a convenience store in Livingston Parish this month. The Walker Police Department said the string of five burglaries spanned from Oct. 6 to Oct. 31 at smoke shops and a Dollar Tree in the Walker area. Officers...
wbrz.com
Woman is second to be arrested in road rage attack of cancer patient in Ascension
PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a second person tied to a beating of a man and leaving him in the road after a minor car accident in October. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 8 p.m. along Causey Road on October 16. Deputies said the victim...
wbrz.com
LSU student allegedly raped at gunpoint inside dorm; accused attacker gets $250K bond
BATON ROUGE – A suspected rapist was arrested by LSU Police on Wednesday, weeks after he allegedly raped an LSU student in her dorm room at gunpoint. According to an email sent to LSU parents and students, the rape happened Oct. 9 in Herget Hall. Arrest documents say 26-year-old...
brproud.com
Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
wbrz.com
Good Samaritan killed after trying to fight off woman's attacker; police still looking for shooter
BATON ROUGE - A man died Wednesday after he was shot off Choctaw Drive last week. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on North 31st Street, just off Choctaw Drive, around 9:18 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The victim, 64-year-old Randall Parker, was originally reported to have...
brproud.com
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
wbrz.com
Police arrest man accused of stalking woman three years ago
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of stalking a woman in 2019, going as far as taking pictures of her home and creating false social media profiles to contact her, was arrested Tuesday. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department read that Kevin Walker, 30, first contacted the victim...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating morning shooting on North 31st Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Homicide detectives are investigating a Saturday morning (Oct. 29) shooting on North 31st Street. According to BRPD, Randall Parker, 64, was helping a female victim who was being attacked by a male suspect, when Parker was shot. Parker was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check in Assumption Parish
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales suspect in connection with felony financial crimes on July 21, 2021. According to a news release, deputies arrested 23-year-old Cairon Jamal LeBlanc in connection with a fraudulent check submitted for cashing at a Belle Rose retail business. A deputy...
theadvocate.com
Man shot after helping woman who was attacked dies from injuries, Baton Rouge police say
A man who was shot Saturday while helping a woman after she was attacked by another man has died from his injuries, Baton Rouge Police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Randall Parker, 64, was shot in the 2500 block of North 31st Street around 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29 after he stopped to help a "female victim who was being attacked by an unknown male suspect."
wbrz.com
Students facing discipline after fight forced lockdown at Istrouma High; school system took days to answer questions
BATON ROUGE - Several students are facing suspension after a fight that triggered a lockdown and a police response at a high school campus this week. The fight happened sometime Tuesday morning at Istrouma High School and ultimately drew police officers to the campus to help ensure the situation was under control. No arrests were made, and there were reportedly no weapons involved.
brproud.com
Louisiana man accused of beating ex-girlfriend after stealing her vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, November 1, the Baton Rouge Police Department was asked to investigate a theft. The call came from a location on Greenwell Springs Rd. The person who made the call about the theft was Edward Mack, Jr, 54, of Ethel. Mack Jr. claimed...
Louisiana man accused of disabling fire alarm, setting ex’s apartment complex ablaze
BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana man is facing a host of charges after police alleged that he disabled a fire alarm before setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s downtown Baton Rouge apartment complex on Monday. Ihab Mustafa, 40, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several...
brproud.com
APSO investigating after complaint about suspicious activity on Halloween night
ST. AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – Imagine going out for a fun night of trick-or-treating and having a camera alert pop up on your phone. That is what apparently happened to one family in Ascension Parish on Halloween night. Mark Attuso and his family had just finished trick-or-treating in Dutchtown...
wbrz.com
Man allegedly broke into ex-girlfriend's home, stole vehicle
BATON ROUGE - A man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and beat her with an iron pipe less than a week after stealing her vehicle. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department say Edward Mack Jr., 54, reportedly stole his ex-girlfriend's vehicle after an argument on Oct. 11. She did not see the car again, and as of Oct. 17, has not gotten it back, she told police.
15-year-old juvenile dead in Opelousas shooting incident
According to Opelousas Police Chief, Martin McLendon, officers responded to the scene of a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday night.
