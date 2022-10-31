ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Suspect arrested in Oswego Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Today, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a 17-year-old teen in early June. According to BRPD, authorities arrest Khalil Henderson, 19, for the death of Terran Fobb, 17. Upon Henderson’s arrest, officials seized 372 grams of Meth, 2 1/2 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man jailed after allegedly threatening gas station clerk, cliental by saying he was going to ‘go get his chopper’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly entering an Old Hammond Highway gas station Wednesday night, engaging in loud arguments with a clerk as well as clientele, and then threatening to “go get his chopper,” which is believed to mean he planned to arm himself with a gun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Juvenile arrested after allegedly robbing Walker vape shops, Dollar Tree

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A male juvenile suspect was arrested Wednesday after getting caught on camera allegedly robbing several businesses in Walker. According to Walker Police Department, vape shops and a Dollar Tree were robbed after hours between Oc. 6 and Oct. 31. Walker Police Chief David Addison said the suspect broke store windows to get inside. Addison said after reviewing surveillance footage, investigators realized that certain distinctive items of clothing were worn and came to the conclusion that the robberies had been committed by the same person.
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police arrest man accused of stalking woman three years ago

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of stalking a woman in 2019, going as far as taking pictures of her home and creating false social media profiles to contact her, was arrested Tuesday. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department read that Kevin Walker, 30, first contacted the victim...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating morning shooting on North 31st Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Homicide detectives are investigating a Saturday morning (Oct. 29) shooting on North 31st Street. According to BRPD, Randall Parker, 64, was helping a female victim who was being attacked by a male suspect, when Parker was shot. Parker was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Gonzales suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check in Assumption Parish

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales suspect in connection with felony financial crimes on July 21, 2021. According to a news release, deputies arrested 23-year-old Cairon Jamal LeBlanc in connection with a fraudulent check submitted for cashing at a Belle Rose retail business. A deputy...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Man shot after helping woman who was attacked dies from injuries, Baton Rouge police say

A man who was shot Saturday while helping a woman after she was attacked by another man has died from his injuries, Baton Rouge Police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Randall Parker, 64, was shot in the 2500 block of North 31st Street around 9:30 a.m. Oct. 29 after he stopped to help a "female victim who was being attacked by an unknown male suspect."
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Students facing discipline after fight forced lockdown at Istrouma High; school system took days to answer questions

BATON ROUGE - Several students are facing suspension after a fight that triggered a lockdown and a police response at a high school campus this week. The fight happened sometime Tuesday morning at Istrouma High School and ultimately drew police officers to the campus to help ensure the situation was under control. No arrests were made, and there were reportedly no weapons involved.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man allegedly broke into ex-girlfriend's home, stole vehicle

BATON ROUGE - A man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and beat her with an iron pipe less than a week after stealing her vehicle. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department say Edward Mack Jr., 54, reportedly stole his ex-girlfriend's vehicle after an argument on Oct. 11. She did not see the car again, and as of Oct. 17, has not gotten it back, she told police.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy