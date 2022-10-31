Read full article on original website
NHL
Preds Foundation, KABOOM! Partner for Eleventh Annual Playground Build
More Than 100 Volunteers Come Together to Build New Playground for Dream Streets Nashville. With the Nashville Predators away on a five-game road trip, more than 100 volunteers from the Preds front office, Foundation and partner organizations rolled up their sleeves and got to work at the 11th annual KaBOOM! playground build.
NHL
Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 4, that the team has signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. "When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
Kraken aim to slay Penguins for second straight Saturday
It’s been a week since the Pittsburgh Penguins and Seattle Kraken have met, and things have held steady going into
NHL
Ovechkin ties Gordie Howe goals record after meeting Mr. Hockey's son
DETROIT -- When Alex Ovechkin came off the ice after warmups Thursday, Mark Howe was waiting for him. The son of the late Gordie Howe knew Ovechkin had 785 goals, one shy of his dad's NHL record for goals with one team. He wanted to encourage Ovechkin in person before the Washington Capitals played the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Red Wings honor 1996-97 championship team in pregame ceremony
Detroit re-raises banner, celebrates 25th anniversary of Stanley Cup title. Before taking on the Capitals, the Red Wings hold a special pregame ceremony and banner raise for the 1996-97 Stanley Cup Champions. 01:37 •. The building has changed and so have many of the hairlines and waistlines. None of that...
NHL
Two Leagues, 'Same Page'
AHL Firebirds and NHL Kraken are both off to above .500 starts as coaching staffs share a common approach to developing players for current and future Seattle roster. As the Firebirds prepare for their inaugural season in the American Hockey League, their coaching staff is looking not just to build a successful team, but a squad that aligns with the identity of the Kraken.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for November 2
* Erik Karlsson and Evander Kane scored hat tricks Tuesday, while Nikita Kucherov joined rare NHL company as the Lightning overcame deficits of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 to stun the Senators. * The Bruins scored four unanswered goals to march past the Penguins in their final head-to-head game before squaring...
Maple Leafs look to halt Bruins’ seven-game winning streak
The Toronto Maple Leafs ended a four-game losing streak on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers, but they will face a
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Penguins
The game will be nationally televised on TNT beginning at 7:30 p.m. Kyle Okposo walked into the KeyBank Center dressing room sporting the mix-and-match look the Sabres have gone with in preparation for their Reverse Retro debuts: blue practice jersey, white pants, white gloves, and blue socks. Needless to say,...
NHL
Ovechkin of Capitals scores 786th goal, ties Howe for most with one team
Forward equals Hockey Hall of Famer in loss to Red Wings. Alex Ovechkin beats Ville Husso, scoring his 786th career goal and tying Gordie Howe for the most goals with one franchise in NHL history. 00:40 •. Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for most goals with one team with...
NHL
Tavares' heroics could mark turning point for Maple Leafs
TORONTO -- If the Toronto Maple Leafs can build off something, it's the second goal of the hat trick center John Tavares scored in a 5-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. Center Auston Matthews said it was "just special." Forward Zach Aston-Reese called it "a...
NHL
Karlsson, Megna join daughters' ballet class
Sharks defensemen become multi-sport athletes for day. Erik Karlsson and Jaycob Megna are taking their skills to the barre. The two San Jose Sharks defensemen joined their daughters in the ballet studio to practice their pirouettes, though they were outperformed by the smaller, cuter versions of themselves. Megna's daughter even...
NHL
Winter Classic logos for Bruins, Penguins unveiled
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports).
NHL
Video Review: ANA @ VAN - 17:38 of the Third Period
Explanation: Video review determined that the puck crossed the Vancouver goal line in a legal fashion, before the referee blew his whistle to stop play. Laine star of Global Series for Blue Jackets in home country of Finland. Forward's likeness everywhere in Tampere to promote games against Avalanche. by Shawn...
NHL
Lyubushkin returns to practice, will join team for road trip
Ilya Lyubushkin practiced with the Sabres on Thursday and will join the team for their back-to-back road trip to Carolina and Tampa Bay. The team will evaluate how he responds to practice before determining his playing status for the game against the Hurricanes on Friday. "It sounds like, from the...
NHL
Golden Knights get past Capitals in OT, win fifth straight
WASHINGTON -- Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights their fifth straight win, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Jack Eichel controlled the puck in the Washington zone and fed Theodore, who was cutting to the net and scored...
NHL
Canucks wear special patches honoring Bieksa
Defenseman officially retires with Vancouver, honored with pregame ceremony. The Vancouver Canucks are keeping Kevin Bieksa close to their hearts. The Canucks wore special patches that featured a silhouette of Bieksa with his No. 3 on the chests of their jerseys. The former Canucks defenseman signed a one-day contract to...
NHL
RECAP: Copp scores eventual game-winner as Red Wings edge Capitals, 3-1
DETROIT -- Thursday night was a special one at Little Caesars Arena. The atmosphere started proud and nostalgic as the 1997 Detroit Red Wings, the team that ended the franchise's 42-year Stanley Cup drought, were introduced to a roaring crowd for a special pregame ceremony and banner raise, kicking off a weekend-long 25th Anniversary Celebration.
NHL
Sabres storm back against Penguins to win 3rd in a row
Alex Tuch walked into the Buffalo Sabres dressing room and saw the sweater hanging in his stall, yet another reminder of his fandom. While older fans identify with the crest featured on the Sabres' current home and away jerseys - the iconic charging buffalo and crossed swords - Tuch grew up adoring the "goathead" logo worn by Ryan Miller, Jason Pominville, Tim Connolly, and other stars of the early 2000s.
NHL
Preview: November 4 vs. Buffalo
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes get right back on the horse Friday, wrapping up a back-to-back set of games against the Buffalo Sabres. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 7-2-1 (15 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-3 Shootout Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning...
