NHL
LA Kings Loan Forward Rasmus Kupari to Ontario
Kupari has skated in four games with LA this season, totaling one assist. The LA Kings announced today that the team has loaned forward Rasmus Kupari to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Kupari, 22, has appeared in four games with the LA...
NHL
RELEASE: J. Johnson, Toews to Miss Practice on Friday
The forward and defenseman will be taking a maintenance day. Forward Jonathan Toews and defenseman Jack Johnson will not practice today (maintenance) TAKEAWAYS: Soderblom Secures First NHL Win Against Kings. Jonathan Toews secured the team's victory by scoring the OT winner and extended his point streak seven points (5G, 2A)...
NHL
Bruins sign prospect who had rights renounced by Coyotes due to bullying
The Boston Bruins signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract Friday. Miller had been selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the fourth round (No. 111) of the 2020 NHL Draft on Oct. 7, but 22 days later the Coyotes renounced his rights after the Arizona Republic reported Miller had been involved in a racial bullying incident with a fellow student in Sylvania, Ohio, when he was 14.
NHL
Amerks Update | Facing changes on defense, Amerks host Syracuse tonight
The Rochester Americans return home tonight for two games this week at Blue Cross Arena. They'll take on the Syracuse Crunch tonight at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Tonight's matchup is the third in five games between the two teams and the eighth of 15 straight contests against North Division opponents to open the season. It is Rochester's longest stretch of the season against divisional foes.
NHL
5 Things: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) are in Ontario on Wednesday to play Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This...
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
NHL
Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Canucks Attack, Fall 8-5 in Vancouver
Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first career hat trick and Elias Pettersson posted five points, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 8-5 victory over the Ducks tonight at Rogers Arena. DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. The loss denied Anaheim its first three-game winning streak of the young season...
NHL
Bruins Sign Mitchell Miller to Entry-Level Contract
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 4, that the team has signed defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract. "When I was in eighth grade, I made an extremely poor decision and acted very immaturely," said Miller. "I bullied one of my classmates. I deeply regret the incident and have apologized to the individual. Since the incident, I have come to better understand the far-reaching consequences of my actions that I failed to recognize and understand nearly seven years ago. I strive to be a better person and positively contribute to society. As a member of the Bruins organization, I will continue to participate in community programs to both educate myself and share my mistakes with others to show what a negative impact those actions can have on others. To be clear, what I did when I was 14 years old was wrong and unacceptable. There is no place in this world for being disrespectful to others and I pledge to use this opportunity to speak out against mistreating others."
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BUILD EVERY GAME'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Predators. "I think when Tyler is moving his feet, he's a real effective player. He's got great hands and his vision is, compete to score is second to none. We (saw) it off the faceoff the other night on that goal. That's consistent with Tyler, right? It's not just Tyler, but we've played eight games. If you do it eight times 10 and you do it in every facet of the game, what's eight times 10? That's where those guys are at. Wherever you're at, that's where the team's at. You've got to look at the big picture, always."
NHL
LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch
The Kings are 12-3-1 versus the Blackhawks over their last 16 meetings. They'll look to improve that tonight in Chicago. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks:. When: Thursday, November 3 at 5:30 pm PT. Where: United Center (Chicago, IL) Watch: Bally Sports West...
NHL
MTL@WPG: Game recap
WINNIPEG - The Canadiens picked up a point in the final contest of their four-game road trip, but lost 3-2 to the Jets in overtime on Thursday. Joel Edmundson returned to the lineup on Thursday, making his season debut after missing the first 10 games of the season. He dressed in place of Chris Wideman.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Ducks
Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 3 (home), Mar. 8 (home), Mar. 19 (away), Apr. 11 (away). The Canucks are 51-49-9-7 all-time against the Ducks, including a 27-27-2-3 record at home against Anaheim. Vancouver is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games...
NHL
Canucks score eight, hang on to defeat Ducks
VANCOUVER -- Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first NHL hat trick and also had an assist in the Vancouver Canucks' 8-5 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena on Thursday. Kuzmenko put the Canucks ahead 6-4 with a deflection at 14:48 of the third period before completing the hat trick with a wrist shot off the rush that beat John Gibson five-hole to extend it to 7-4 at 16:48. The 26-year-old forward has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his first 11 NHL games after playing the previous eight seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League.
NHL
Thompson, Golden Knights hold off Senators for sixth straight win
OTTAWA -- Logan Thompson made 42 saves, and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the Ottawa Senators 5-4 to win their sixth in a row at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. Thompson stopped 27 shots in the final two periods to win his fourth straight start and sixth of the season.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PREDATORS
FLAMES (5-3-0) vs. PREDATORS (3-6-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Goals - Kadri (5) Predators:. Points - Filip Forsberg (10) Goals - Nino Niederreiter (5)
NHL
Preview: November 4 vs. Buffalo
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes get right back on the horse Friday, wrapping up a back-to-back set of games against the Buffalo Sabres. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 7-2-1 (15 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-3 Shootout Win over the Tampa Bay Lightning...
NHL
Two Leagues, 'Same Page'
AHL Firebirds and NHL Kraken are both off to above .500 starts as coaching staffs share a common approach to developing players for current and future Seattle roster. As the Firebirds prepare for their inaugural season in the American Hockey League, their coaching staff is looking not just to build a successful team, but a squad that aligns with the identity of the Kraken.
NHL
Caps Fall Late in Detroit, 3-1
Andrew Copp's first goal as a Red Wing snapped a 1-1 tie late in the third period and stood up as the game-winner as Detroit downed the Caps 3-1 on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena. Copp's goal - the only 5-on-5 goal Washington surrendered in the game - came at 16:10 of the third, and the Caps were unable to convert on their final power play opportunity of the evening just seconds later.
NHL
Kaprizov scores twice in Wild win against Canadiens
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov scored twice for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for the Wild (5-4-1), who have won two in a row and are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Islanders
BLUES With the calendar flipped to November, the Blues are hoping to put their recent struggles behind them and turn the tide on the early days of their season. Their 5-1 loss vs. the Los Angeles Kings at Enterprise Center on Monday was a difficult one, leading to GM Doug Armstrong speaking to the team and then the media on Tuesday at Centene Community Ice Center.
