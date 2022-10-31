Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Don't Want to Own Taiwan Semiconductor
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Edwards Lifesciences Corp: "I suggest that you have to buy Johnson & Johnson. They bought the better heart-valve company." Cerence Inc: "In a...
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Picks 4 Apparel Stocks That Are ‘Worth Owning' When the Market's Oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of apparel stocks they should consider adding to their shopping lists. "I'm still bearish on apparel and footwear in general, but if you're selective, some of these are definitely worth owning," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Restaurant Brands, Under Armour, Peloton and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Restaurant Brands (QSR) – The parent of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes saw its stock rally 4% in premarket trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results. Same-restaurant sales jumped 14%, well above the 8.3% rise predicted by analysts who were surveyed by FactSet.
NBC Los Angeles
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Thursday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear Wednesday that he won't yield in his battle to tame inflation. "We still have some ways to go, and incoming data since our last meeting suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected," Powell said after the central bank's policy makers voted to raise its benchmark rate by another three-quarters of a point. At first, it appeared the Fed was going to take a more dovish tack, indicating that it may raise rates in smaller increments. Markets jumped on the news. Then Powell delivered his hawkish message and stocks reversed course. The chairman's remarks will put even more focus on Friday's October jobs report. If it's strong, markets could be in for more turmoil. Read live market updates here.
NBC Los Angeles
Value Investors Make a Big Comeback With One of Their Best Months Since 1978
Value investors have come back with a vengeance as inexpensive stocks pulled off a historic month of outperformance against growth names. The Russell 1000 Value index jumped 10.1% in October, beating its growth counterparts by 4.3 percentage points. The value outperformance spread is in the 96th percentile of outcomes since 1978, according to Bank of America. The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) raked in $444 million inflows last month during the rally.
NBC Los Angeles
Qualcomm Shares Fall on Weak First-Quarter Outlook
Shares of chipmaker Qualcomm fell Thursday, a day after the company reported weak first-quarter guidance and said it started a hiring freeze in the current quarter. But the company lowered guidance for calendar year 2022 handset volumes, citing macroeconomic uncertainty. In notes to clients after the report, several analysts seemed...
NBC Los Angeles
How the CNBC Stock World Cup 2022 Works
From Apple to Tencent, LVMH to BHP, Naspers to Netflix. As we head into the World Cup season, CNBC will be taking a look at some of the world's biggest companies and pitting them against each other for the inaugural CNBC Stock World Cup 2022. Starting with the initial stages...
NBC Los Angeles
Facebook Parent Company Meta Is Now the Worst Performer in the S&P 500 This Year
Meta is at the bottom of the S&P, trailing Align Technology, Generac Holdings, SVB Financial Group and Match Group. Meta shares are down roughly 73% over the past year. Investors appear concerned about Meta's expensive bet on the metaverse. With Meta shares sinking to new lows, the social media giant...
NBC Los Angeles
Coinbase Reports Better-Than-Expected User Numbers Even as Third-Quarter Revenue Plunges
Coinbase reported third-quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. The company's stock has been pounded this year amid the so-called crypto winter. Coinbase has been losing monthly users. Coinbase reported user numbers that topped analysts' estimates even as third-quarter revenue missed estimates and the cryptocurrency exchange had a wider-than-expected loss....
NBC Los Angeles
Atlassian Plummets More Than 20% on Weak Earnings Report and Disappointing Forecast
Atlassian's quarterly revenue outlook missed expectations. The software maker said existing customers are adding users at a reduced pace. Atlassian shares fell as much as 22% on Thursday after the collaboration software maker reported lower earnings than analysts expected and issued a disappointing outlook. Here's how the company did:. Earnings:...
NBC Los Angeles
DoorDash Stock Surges After Sales Beat Expectations
DoorDash reported better-than-expected sales and total orders for the third quarter. The stock surged in extended trading Thursday. Shares of DoorDash popped more than 14% in extended trading Thursday after the food delivery company posted better-than-expected sales and total orders in the third quarter. Here's how the company did:. Loss...
NBC Los Angeles
Lyft Cuts 13% of Its Workforce
Lyft said Thursday it's cutting 13% of its workforce, impacting all teams. In an email to employees obtained by CNBC, CEO Logan Green and President John Zimmer pointed to what they called "a probable recession sometime in the next year" and rising rideshare insurance costs. "We are not immune to...
