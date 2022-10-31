Read full article on original website
Welcome to The Convent, a wellness oasis and Airbnb in a former Detroit nunnery
Massage therapists, clairvoyants, and psilocybin healers have set up shop in the building helmed by the owners of The Schvitz
Detroit Tequila Festival – What You Need To Know
The 6th Annual Detroit Tequila Festival happens in December. This intoxicating event features over one hundred tequila options, food, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Detroit Tequila Festival 2022. When is the Detroit Tequila Festival?. The fun happens on Friday, December 16, 2022. Hours of...
seenthemagazine.com
Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend 11/4 - 11/6
Enjoy a family friendly hayride through the trails of Heritage Park this weekend. Rides leave every 30 minutes from 5:30 to 7:30 pm (last ride leaves at 7 pm). After the ride you can buy cider and s'more kits for $1 each to roast around the campfire. The Nature Center will also be open until 7 pm. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Installation of annual Campus Martius Christmas tree begins Thursday
DETROIT – You probably still have Halloween decorations up, but the physical switch to the end-of-the-year holiday season is already kicking off Thursday in Downtown Detroit. This year’s annual Detroit Christmas tree, which dominates the center of Campus Martius Park during the holidays, has been harvested from Lake City...
Detroit News
WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser
Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
Rare Chance to Own $2.9M Historic Home in the Heart of Detroit
Sitting in Brush Park, one of Detroit's oldest neighborhoods is where you'll find this gorgeous historic home that recently went on the market for $2.9M. It's said to be a very rare opportunity as it's one of roughly 10 original homes that remain in the neighborhood. If you were to...
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit
Here’s what’s happening at Oak & Reel, San Morello, Stage Deli, and more The post Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Remembering Harry Houdini's Halloween death in Detroit 96 years later
You may not have known, but Harry Houdini performed his last show in downtown Detroit before dying at a Detroit hospital in 1926.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Paul Gross: Looking back at WDIV career ahead of station’s 75th anniversary special
DETROIT – WDIV is preparing to air its special documentary Friday night showcasing the rise of Local 4 News throughout history in honor of the station’s 75th anniversary. Getting in the spirit, Local 4 meteorologist Paul Gross is sharing a photo and a story from when he got his start at the station. Gross has been with WDIV for 40 years, and has the hair story to prove it.
Detroit News
Detroit distributes 34 Neighborhood Beautification Program grants
Detroit — The city on Wednesday announced 34 recipients of a new program to help improve and beautify neighborhood blocks. Mayor Mike Duggan joined City Council President Mary Sheffield and District 3 Councilmember Scott Benson for the announcement saying this year, nearly $500,000 will be awarded to winners in every district.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: What you should be doing with your leaves instead of raking them -- and other stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Do you really need to rake the leaves from your lawn? According to Sam Bauer, a turf grass researcher at the University of Minnesota, the best thing for your lawn is to mow it.
Emagine Theatres offers free movie ticket to Veterans
(CBS DETROIT) - In honor of Veteran's Day, Emagine Theatres is offering a free movie ticket to veterans. The offer will only be available on Sunday, Nov. 6 for active and veteran service members. Tickets are only available in theaters. Veteran's Day is Friday, Nov. 11.
Detroit News
Detroit's fulfillment center at fairgrounds won't fully open now until 2023
A 3.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center originally scheduled to fully open in Detroit by the spring of 2022 now won't fully launch until next year. The fulfillment center is built on the city's old Michigan State Fairgrounds on Woodward near Eight Mile and was expected to provide at least 1,200 full-time jobs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I just want our baby back’: Thieves ransack family’s home, steal puppy on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – When Britney Thomas got home from work Tuesday and saw the back window ripped from the hinges, she knew what had happened. Walking into the home, which is always immaculate, she saw every drawer dumped, and every closet tossed. “The house is trashed, destroyed everything from top...
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
Cockroach Invasion Cancels Halloween In Detroit Neighborhood
Plagues have been a popular newsworthy item, for the past couple of years, and now we can add pestilence to the calendar of events. The cockroaches have become so bad in one suburban Detroit neighborhood that officials in Wyandotte have closed a portion of a city street to Trick or Treating on Halloween night.
Portion of I-94 to close in Detroit this weekend for bridge work
(CBS DETROIT) - A portion of I-94 will be closed this weekend as crews will be setting bridge beams on the Grand River Avenue overpass. The new Grand River Overpass is replacing the original structure that was built in 1952.According to MDOT officials, the work on this bridge is a $14.6 million project and is scheduled to be complete in spring 2023.This work will require the closure of westbound I-94 from I-75 to I-96. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, and is expected to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.MDOT officials say westbound I-94 will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This Detroit band combines jazz, R&B, and hip-hop
This Detroit band combines elements from jazz, R&B, and hip-hop to create a unique sound. Levotis “LG” Griffin III, singer for 313 LIVE Experience, joined Tati Amare on “Live in the D” for Music Monday. According to Griffin, the band members grew up together and developed...
fox2detroit.com
Program provides free home repairs to Detroit seniors 90 and older
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Miss Evelyn is 96 years old and still lives in the same Detroit home she shared for decades with her family. "I always say I thank god. He has helped me to be able to live this long," she said. "My husband and my daughter and I, we have a lot of good times to remember and I want to continue to stay here."
