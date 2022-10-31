Oregon governor candidates taking Election Night precautions

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Local and national incidents involving public officials have multiple politicians taking precautions.

Elections offices have tightened security measures, not just for the ballots, but for staff as well. Sheriff’s deputies are often providing security at county elections offices on Election Day.

Staff for Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates confirmed with KOIN 6 News they are taking precautions both before and on Election Night.

“I think we have seen, over the last couple years, everyone who is in elected office, or is running for office, does worry about security issues,” Democratic candidate Tina Kotek said.

The candidates are holding public Election Night parties on November 8.

Christine Drazan’s campaign also shared their concerns about personal security, saying that “we are taking precautions to ensure the safety of Christine, her family and the many guests that are planning to attend. But we have no reason to believe Election Day will be anything but a peaceful transition of power.”

Betsy Johnson’s campaign has not yet responded to KOIN 6 News.

