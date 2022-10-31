ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon governor candidates taking Election Night precautions

By Lisa Balick
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yro0E_0itftBf700

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Local and national incidents involving public officials have multiple politicians taking precautions.

Elections offices have tightened security measures, not just for the ballots, but for staff as well. Sheriff’s deputies are often providing security at county elections offices on Election Day.

Accusations, denials, rocks fly in Hardesty-Gonzalez race

Staff for Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates confirmed with KOIN 6 News they are taking precautions both before and on Election Night.

“I think we have seen, over the last couple years, everyone who is in elected office, or is running for office, does worry about security issues,” Democratic candidate Tina Kotek said.

The candidates are holding public Election Night parties on November 8.

Christine Drazan’s campaign also shared their concerns about personal security, saying that “we are taking precautions to ensure the safety of Christine, her family and the many guests that are planning to attend. But we have no reason to believe Election Day will be anything but a peaceful transition of power.”

Betsy Johnson’s campaign has not yet responded to KOIN 6 News.

Comments / 43

Eye Demand!
2d ago

If Kotek is ousted it will be like the Russians, Americans, and British finally ending the maniacal Third Reich and freeing those still alive in the concentration camps.

Reply
20
William Lockard
2d ago

This State has been under progressive control for forty years, with increasingly liberal policies employed to govern the daily business of the people, and it shows.

Reply
10
delidded core
2d ago

Exactly. You don't want another guy who lives in a garage in Berkeley wearing his Kotek for Governor tshirt and attacking people

Reply
10
