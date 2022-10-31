ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Street Use Rate and Fee Changes

By SDCI Community Engagement
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4643xx_0itft5S000

On January 1, 2023, Street Use issuance and hourly rate amounts will be adjusted by the Consumer Price Index amount of 9%. This is a slight change from what had been previously announced owing to the change in the CPI percentage.

Changes to rate and fees are shown in the below table.

Fee Type Current Fee 2023 Fee

Simple Issuance

(ROW Maintenance permits)

$178 $194

Complex Issuance

(Minor Utility, ROW Construction permits etc.)

$640 $698

PSM Short Term Issuance

(Event Pole Banners and Route vending)

$275 $300

PSM Long Term Issuance

(Fences, Stairs, Retaining walls, etc.)

$362 $395

PSM Long Term Renewal

$275 $300

Major Issuance

(Street Improvement and Utility Major permits)

$7,580 $8,262

SIP Lite Issuance $2,900 $3,161

Modification Issuance

(Date Change, Extension, and Revision amendments)

$255 $278

Street Vacation Processing $10,130 $11,042

Council Term Issuance $362 $395

Hourly Review and Inspection Rate $305 $332

Additionally, we have a draft fee update that is currently being reviewed by the City Council. We anticipate receiving final approval in mid-December. These draft fees are related to Public Space and Business Activation permitting changes as the Safe Start permit program developed in response to COVID-19 sunsets in 2023.

For awareness, we’re sharing our current draft fees. For more details on the program changes, please see this temporary permit link and check out the “What’s New” box.

Fee Type 2023 Fee

PSM Year-round Business Activation Issuance

(Outdoor dining, merchandise display)

$1,220 + $200/additional space

PSM Year-round Business Activation renewal $588

PSM Seasonal Business Activation Issuance

(Outdoor dining, merchandise display between April – October)

$500

PSM Temporary Private Street & Sidewalk Activities Issuance $910 + $150 recurrence fee

PSM Seasonal or Temporary Public Street & Sidewalk Activities Issuance $75

PSM Year-round Public Street & Sidewalk Activities Issuance

(Including Year-round Farmers Markets)

$200

PSM Annual Site-Specific Vending Issuance $950 + occupation fee

PSM Vending Permit Modification Issuance $553 + occupation fee

PSM 4-month Site Trial Vending Issuance $200

PSM Temporary Event Vending Issuance

(Max 4 event days)

$75

