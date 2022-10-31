Street Use Rate and Fee Changes
On January 1, 2023, Street Use issuance and hourly rate amounts will be adjusted by the Consumer Price Index amount of 9%. This is a slight change from what had been previously announced owing to the change in the CPI percentage.
Changes to rate and fees are shown in the below table.
Fee Type Current Fee 2023 Fee
Simple Issuance
(ROW Maintenance permits)
$178 $194
Complex Issuance
(Minor Utility, ROW Construction permits etc.)
$640 $698
PSM Short Term Issuance
(Event Pole Banners and Route vending)
$275 $300
PSM Long Term Issuance
(Fences, Stairs, Retaining walls, etc.)
$362 $395
PSM Long Term Renewal
$275 $300
Major Issuance
(Street Improvement and Utility Major permits)
$7,580 $8,262
SIP Lite Issuance $2,900 $3,161
Modification Issuance
(Date Change, Extension, and Revision amendments)
$255 $278
Street Vacation Processing $10,130 $11,042
Council Term Issuance $362 $395
Hourly Review and Inspection Rate $305 $332
Additionally, we have a draft fee update that is currently being reviewed by the City Council. We anticipate receiving final approval in mid-December. These draft fees are related to Public Space and Business Activation permitting changes as the Safe Start permit program developed in response to COVID-19 sunsets in 2023.
For awareness, we’re sharing our current draft fees. For more details on the program changes, please see this temporary permit link and check out the “What’s New” box.
Fee Type 2023 Fee
PSM Year-round Business Activation Issuance
(Outdoor dining, merchandise display)
$1,220 + $200/additional space
PSM Year-round Business Activation renewal $588
PSM Seasonal Business Activation Issuance
(Outdoor dining, merchandise display between April – October)
$500
PSM Temporary Private Street & Sidewalk Activities Issuance $910 + $150 recurrence fee
PSM Seasonal or Temporary Public Street & Sidewalk Activities Issuance $75
PSM Year-round Public Street & Sidewalk Activities Issuance
(Including Year-round Farmers Markets)
$200
PSM Annual Site-Specific Vending Issuance $950 + occupation fee
PSM Vending Permit Modification Issuance $553 + occupation fee
PSM 4-month Site Trial Vending Issuance $200
PSM Temporary Event Vending Issuance
(Max 4 event days)
$75
