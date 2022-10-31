King County Recorder Office Record Processing Delay

The King County Recorder’s Office will be moving from the Administration Building to King Street Center (201 S Jackson St) starting in mid-November 2022. The move will take approximately two weeks to complete. During this time, the recording processing of paper documents will be severely delayed. Online submittals will continue to be processed. This will affect SDCI projects that need to be recorded such as lot boundary adjustments, unit lot subdivisions, short plats, MHA, and ECA covenants.

The drop box at the Administrative Building (500 4th Ave) will be removed on November 12, 2022.