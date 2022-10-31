ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fernandina Beach, FL

First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Pool woes and septic tank issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before the doors opened at Soul Food Bistro on Jacksonville's Westside, Bradley Long was waiting outside with paperwork in his hand. Long says he bought a new, above ground pool from a local company in 2020, mainly for his grandkids to enjoy. He considered it an investment that would add value to his home.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

1 dead, 1 injured in Brunswick shooting, Glynn County police say

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a shooting killed a man and injured a woman Wednesday night. According to a news release from the police, officers were flagged down by a woman around 11 p.m. near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive. Officers pulled over to her silver, four-door sedan and discovered that the woman and her passenger had been shot.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Zoey Fields

‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park

A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
ORANGE PARK, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Local girl is finalist for International Junior Miss

Gianna Capri, 8, has qualified as a finalist for the International Junior Miss Pageant to be held the week of Thanksgiving at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Gianna will represent Miss Sunshine State Jr. Pre Teen at the event. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 24 across six different age divisions.
ORLANDO, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Wild Amelia Joins With Keep Nassau Beautiful

The board of directors of Keep Nassau Beautiful has announced that Wild Amelia is now a Keep Nassau Beautiful program. Wild Amelia was organized in 2007 by a group of volunteers dedicated to preserving and protecting the natural environment of Amelia Island. Throughout the organization’s history, it developed and presented free nature education programs to the public. The year-round programs were designed to develop an educated awareness of, and a strong conservation ethic for, the fauna and flora of the fragile ecosystem of Amelia Island.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man climbs into cab of parked semi, shoots driver, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A semi-truck driver was critically wounded early Thursday morning in a shooting on North Main Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said a witness told them a man got into the victim’s semi-truck in the parking lot of a supermarket on North Main Street, near 50th Street East. The witness told police there was an argument before shots were fired and the shooter ran off.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

No injuries in Clay County school bus crash

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WCJB) - No injuries were reported after a crash involving a school bus happened in Clay County. FHP troopers say a 19-year-old driver was traveling north on Debarry Avenue when they attempted to turn left onto Pecan Court. A school bus was already turning right at the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WSAV News 3

1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Glynn Co.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Glynn County late Wednesday night. According to the Glynn County Police Department, around 11 p.m. on Nov 2, officers were flagged down near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive by the driver of a silver four-door sedan. The driver […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on the Southside Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is police presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on Jacksonville's Southside Tuesday night. First Coast News received reports of activity at 8024 Southside Blvd around 11:30 p.m. from multiple viewers. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not yet commented on this ongoing situation as of midnight.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
