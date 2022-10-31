Read full article on original website
Ask Anthony: Pool woes and septic tank issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before the doors opened at Soul Food Bistro on Jacksonville's Westside, Bradley Long was waiting outside with paperwork in his hand. Long says he bought a new, above ground pool from a local company in 2020, mainly for his grandkids to enjoy. He considered it an investment that would add value to his home.
Truck catches fire after crashing into church in Neptune Beach, JFRD says
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that a truck crashed into Neptune Beach Baptist Church. According to Capt. Eric Prosswimmer, spokesperson for JFRD, the truck ran into the building at high speed and caught fire upon impact. The fire was quickly contained, and the driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
1 dead, 1 injured in Brunswick shooting, Glynn County police say
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Glynn County Police Department is investigating after a shooting killed a man and injured a woman Wednesday night. According to a news release from the police, officers were flagged down by a woman around 11 p.m. near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive. Officers pulled over to her silver, four-door sedan and discovered that the woman and her passenger had been shot.
One injured after car smashes into Neptune Beach church
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is injured after a fiery crash in Neptune Beach, police said. Neptune Beach officers are investigating an overnight crash on Thursday morning. A man was taken to the hospital after his car smashed into Neptune Beach Baptist Church. He is expected to be OK.
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange Park
A Live Oak, Florida, woman was arrested in Orange Park on Monday on two counts of child neglect. The woman is originally from Orange Park with her most recent address citing the Live Oak location, according to the arrest report. She is currently unemployed and it is unknown if she was actively living in Orange Park during the time of arrest.
Arrest made after woman found dead in Southside apartment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest following the death of a woman who was found dead in a Southside apartment Tuesday. Otis Tucker, 35, is accused of murder and tampering with evidence, according to a Jacksonville police news release. "JSO Homicide Team 3, quickly identified...
First Coast News
Convicted killer winks, blows kisses to victim's family
Chad Absher was convicted in Jacksonville murder of his ex-girlfriend, Ashlee Rucker. After he was convicted, he blew kisses and winked at her family.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Local girl is finalist for International Junior Miss
Gianna Capri, 8, has qualified as a finalist for the International Junior Miss Pageant to be held the week of Thanksgiving at the Hyatt Regency Orlando. Gianna will represent Miss Sunshine State Jr. Pre Teen at the event. The pageant is held for girls ages 4 through 24 across six different age divisions.
fernandinaobserver.com
Wild Amelia Joins With Keep Nassau Beautiful
The board of directors of Keep Nassau Beautiful has announced that Wild Amelia is now a Keep Nassau Beautiful program. Wild Amelia was organized in 2007 by a group of volunteers dedicated to preserving and protecting the natural environment of Amelia Island. Throughout the organization’s history, it developed and presented free nature education programs to the public. The year-round programs were designed to develop an educated awareness of, and a strong conservation ethic for, the fauna and flora of the fragile ecosystem of Amelia Island.
Bring on the cotton candy! Jacksonville Fair returns to the Bold City
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair is back! The event opens Thursday, Nov. 3 and runs until Nov. 13. Here is your guide for everything you need to know to make the most of the fun, food and entertainment. LOCATION. Jacksonville Fairgrounds located in the Sports Complex...
Almost half of Clay County’s population moved from another state, report says
A large migration of out-of-state residents to Florida occurred in recent years as a result of the pandemic, the ability to work remotely and other factors. Clay County has been among the Florida counties to see this shift in population.
Yes, police were called to Ponte Vedra Library several times during early voting
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — *The above video is unrelated to this article and was originally published Monday. Susan Kary sent First Coast News an email asking if we're aware of disputes during early voting at the Ponte Vedra Library resulting in law enforcement being called. Kary said she...
News4Jax.com
Man climbs into cab of parked semi, shoots driver, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A semi-truck driver was critically wounded early Thursday morning in a shooting on North Main Street, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said a witness told them a man got into the victim’s semi-truck in the parking lot of a supermarket on North Main Street, near 50th Street East. The witness told police there was an argument before shots were fired and the shooter ran off.
First Coast News
'Known fentanyl dealer' killed in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday, who the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said was a "known fentanyl dealer," was identified as Matthew Orlando Dilworth. JSO said that a Narcotic Overdose Squad was conducting an investigation into Dilworth, who may be related to an overdose death...
WCJB
No injuries in Clay County school bus crash
ORANGE PARK, Fla. (WCJB) - No injuries were reported after a crash involving a school bus happened in Clay County. FHP troopers say a 19-year-old driver was traveling north on Debarry Avenue when they attempted to turn left onto Pecan Court. A school bus was already turning right at the...
1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday night shooting in Glynn Co.
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Glynn County late Wednesday night. According to the Glynn County Police Department, around 11 p.m. on Nov 2, officers were flagged down near Old Jesup Road and Glyndale Drive by the driver of a silver four-door sedan. The driver […]
News4Jax.com
JSO: Man charged with murder in shooting death of 35-year-old woman
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Officials said Mose Durham, 29, shot and killed a 35-year-old woman on Melson Avenue on Sept. 25 in the West Jacksonville and...
News4Jax.com
Suspected fentanyl dealer killed by officers in Paxon shootout identified as 50-year-old man
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released the identity of a suspected fentanyl dealer who was killed Wednesday afternoon in a shootout with detectives in the Paxon neighborhood. Matthew Dilworth, 50, was killed by detectives after he ran from a traffic stop and fired several...
First Coast News
JSO presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on the Southside Tuesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is police presence at Auburn Glen Apartments on Jacksonville's Southside Tuesday night. First Coast News received reports of activity at 8024 Southside Blvd around 11:30 p.m. from multiple viewers. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not yet commented on this ongoing situation as of midnight.
Witnesses take the stand in Day 1 of testimony for accused killer Chad Absher in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. The man who was arrested after a citywide manhunt in Jacksonville after a shooting on Halloween 2017 is standing trial for first-degree murder this week. Jury selection began Monday, five years to the day...
First Coast News
