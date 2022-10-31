The board of directors of Keep Nassau Beautiful has announced that Wild Amelia is now a Keep Nassau Beautiful program. Wild Amelia was organized in 2007 by a group of volunteers dedicated to preserving and protecting the natural environment of Amelia Island. Throughout the organization’s history, it developed and presented free nature education programs to the public. The year-round programs were designed to develop an educated awareness of, and a strong conservation ethic for, the fauna and flora of the fragile ecosystem of Amelia Island.

