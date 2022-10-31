ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Seattle Department of Transportation prepares plows for snowstorms

SEATTLE — Snowplow drivers are out conducting dry runs to ensure plows are good to go upon the first lowland snowfall. This training is to test equipment and ensure drivers know their routes. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) plows over 1,200 miles of roads connecting to critical transit...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Car drives off overpass on I-5, closing road for hours

Northbound I-5 has reopened after an extended closure as traffic starts to move again. After a crash on northbound Interstate 5 near Northgate around 12:53 a.m. Thursday morning, there are backups causing big delays for morning commuters. Around 1:05 a.m. the Washington Department of Transportation tweeted that the collision was...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Patty Murray to hold canvassing events Sunday and Monday

Everett/Mill Creek Canvassing Event – Sunday, November 6, 2022. Meeting Location and time: Thornton A. Sullivan Park, 11405 W, Silver Lake Rd, Everett, WA 98208 at 3.p.m. Duration of Event: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Meeting Location and time: Cedar Grove Park, 22425 9th Ave SE, Bothell, WA 98021...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rain, wind, and snow storms could be coming to Seattle soon

Batten down the hatches, the storms are coming. The National Weather Service in Seattle is reporting Thursday morning that storms are moving into the Pacific Northwest that will “bring strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures.”. KIRO 7 chief meteorologist Morgan Palmer wrote in his...
SEATTLE, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a fatal crash was reported on Thursday morning in Seattle. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the wreck. Authorities stated that the pedestrian accident occurred on the northbound lanes of SR 509, just south of the First Avenue Bridge. Authorities...
SEATTLE, WA
VOICE of the Valley

WHEN COAL WAS KING: September 1934, three men were photographed loading a truck with wood cut to firewood lengths

Just a few generations ago, firewood was a major energy source for heat and cooking in most American homes. Nearly 40% of the world’s population still rely on wood. From summer on, stacking and storing firewood to survive the cold fall, winter, and spring seasons were necessary chores for keeping the family warm. George Savicke, a Black Diamond coal miner amusingly adapted a quote by Henry Ford, “Firewood warms you twice, first when you cut it and then when you burn it.”
TACOMA, WA
Axios

Seattle residents aren't prepping for "the big one," poll says

Has Seattle given up on getting ready? Maybe so, a poll on earthquake preparedness in the Pacific Northwest recently found. Driving the news: Residents of the region expect to see a major earthquake in their lifetimes, according to a PEMCO Insurance poll released this fall; but nearly half say they haven't done what they should to prepare.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Update on Puyallup garage opening timing

Sound Transit announcement. As parking at Puyallup Station has been getting full earlier, many riders are curious when the new garage will open. While construction on the garage and new surface lot is complete, required improvements to rail crossings and nearby intersections still have additional work to complete, due to pandemic-related delays. We are working closely with our partners at the City of Puyallup and BNSF to get these finished as soon as possible, with a goal of opening the garage to the public by the end of this year.
PUYALLUP, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Thursday

A series of weather events is lined up to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and mountain snow to western Washington late this week into the weekend and continuing into early next week. The first weather event arrives with a cold front accompanied by a "strong" atmospheric river. This system brings...
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Flood Watch: Hazardous weather expected tonight through Saturday

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, November 3, 2022—The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH as a surface low is forecast to impact the Puget Sound region tonight into next week bringing strong to damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and well-below normal temperatures. A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Smiley’s New Mom in Town Tour comes to Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY—Veterans advocate and U.S. Senate candidate Tiffany Smiley (R-WA) will be stopping in three Snohomish County cities as part of her statewide New Mom in Town bus tour. After launching on October 25 in Maple Valley, the bus tour has visited 31 cities to date from Spokane to...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Kenmore Air begins service from Paine Field to the San Juan Islands

Would you like to avoid those long lines at the ferry docks? Here's an alternative for travel to San Juan and Orcas Islands. Paine Field in Everett is the newest hub for Kenmore Air Express with daily flights to Friday Harbor on San Juan Island and Eastsound on Orcas Island.
EVERETT, WA
bellevuereporter.com

King County warns of potential for severe flooding

Weather experts predict a third consecutive La Nina winter storm pattern with likely wetter-than-normal conditions this flood season, and King County Executive Dow Constantine and King County Flood District Chair Dave Upthegrove are encouraging flood preparedness. “Climate change is already increasing our odds of seeing more frequent and more intense...
KING COUNTY, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

Tacoma’s Hilltop and Stadium Districts

If you have travelled through the Stadium or Hilltop neighborhoods in the past year or so, you could not miss the tracks, road closures and seemingly eternal construction signs, crews and obstructions. As much as many of us might find it hard to believe, this disruption is not forever. And,...
TACOMA, WA

