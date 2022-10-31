ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Is Dixon’s plan to kill the state income tax realistic?

By Tim Skubick
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KRDd_0itfrRT500

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – GOP candidate for governor Tudor Dixon promises to phase out the state income tax over time and she claims she can do it without cutting education and law enforcement.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has not ruled out reducing the state income tax rate, but she most certainly does not endorse what her Republican opponent wants to do.

If enacted, Dixon’s plan would eventually reduce the state budget by $12 billion .

Of course, the big question is: how do you fill that hole? Dixon concedes she does not have the hands-on experience to make that call alone.

“I know what I don’t know as a leader and I plan on surrounding myself with people who do,” she said.

She explains that she picked former Rep. Shane Hernandez as her running mate because he chaired the House Budget Committee for two years.

Dixon promises here for the first time she will not cut certain big-ticket budget items.

“We will never affect education. We will never affect policing. Those fundamentals of government we want to make sure, but we also want to be smart about the budget and make sure we don’t have pork in the budget,” said Dixon.

Dixon believes if you eventually eliminate the income tax, more jobs and workers will come into the state.

“If we reduce our income tax, it draws population and then we have a much bigger pool of taxes and will bring more corporations here,” said Dixon.

The former head of the non-partisan House Fiscal Agency in state government warns that while you are waiting for folks to relocate to Michigan, state services will have to be cut in the interim.

“You’d have to find cuts every single year for the next eight years. It doesn’t make any sense,” said former director Mitch Bean.

In the end, there is no guarantee people will flock to Michigan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 115

Marianne Himebauch
2d ago

Dixon has rocks in her head. This puppet was paid for by the Republican Governors Association at a tab of 3.5 million. Wonder what she promised them?

Reply(16)
33
ilene dover
2d ago

No thanks! Michigan is booming, manufacturing, new plants, thousands of new jobs. We don’t need to hand over leadership to an uneducated DeVos puppet, who’s only experience is vampire movies! H💙💙💙💙💙

Reply(37)
36
pepsiie
2d ago

that just goes to that Dixon doesn't need to be governor of Michigan and it sounds like she doesn't know what the hell she's doing

Reply(2)
16
Related
fox2detroit.com

Election Day: Guide to Michigan's three proposals

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 2022 Midterm Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Michiganders will head to vote across the state on races including Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General's office. But they're also voting on three proposals. Record numbers of Michigan voters have already submitted...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The first of three proposals on the ballot in Michigan could change term limits for lawmakers and require them to disclose certain details about their finances. Prop 1 (Transparency and Term Limits) would look to reduce the number of years a person can serve in the state legislature. Currently, a lawmaker can serve a maximum of six years in the House and eight years in the Senate — a total of 14 years. If Prop 1 passes, lawmakers could serve a flat 12-year-term, which can take place in one chamber. "It's actually going to help enhance and...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan voters speak out on absentee voting, election for governor

LANSING — For Troy resident Richard Peluso, a Republican, showing up at the polls on Election Day is part of one's civic duty, unless voters have good reasons why they can't. For Oak Park resident Michelle Spencer, a Democrat who remembers waiting in line for hours to vote for former President Barack Obama in 2008, attacks on early voting and absentee voting are in many cases attempts to inconvenience and disenfranchise urban residents generally and Black voters...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: My patients need Proposal 3 to pass in Michigan

Today I held the hand of a patient who traveled across three state lines to see me. She was exhausted and anxious, but also relieved to finally be here. She told me about her serious health problems including multiple sclerosis and the complications she had with her prior pregnancies. She was fearful that continuing her current pregnancy would leave her unable to walk and care for her two children. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election

The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on the ballot this election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Michigan voters largely support proposals 1 and 2. Proposal 3 is a bit more complicated, as a majority of voters support it, but that support has decreased in recent weeks.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan Prop 1 supporters outraising opponents; Two-thirds polled say ‘Yes’

The group leading Proposal 1 to change Michigan lawmaker term limits and require top officials disclose their finances has raised about $826,000 in the past three months. Voters for Transparency and Term Limits also spent about $845,000 between July 21 and Oct. 23, according to its pre-election campaign finance filing Friday. It had just over $17,000 on hand after previous donations are factored.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

WLNS

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy