A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Governor DeSantis Delivers $5,000 Bonuses to Florida Police Officers in Thanks for Their Efforts Around the HurricaneToby HazlewoodFlorida State
'Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Welcomes First Overnight Guests Just 13 Days After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Convicted felon arrested for fraud in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A Sarasota man is behind bars for using a false name and identity in an attempt to buy two properties and a luxury car valued at more than $23 million. Convicted felon, Robert Schenpf, claimed he was a business owner visiting Sarasota in response to Hurricane Ian.
Manatee County man convicted on child molestation charges
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - A Manatee County man has been convicted following a jury trial last week. The trial was held at the Manatee County Courthouse on October 24-27, 2022. Isrrael Delgado was convicted on several charges including battery and lewd or lascivious molestation upon a child less than 12 years of age.
Tesla stolen twice by same individual in Sarasota
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A Tesla gets stolen not once, but twice by the same individual in Sarasota. And it’s all caught on camera. "I feel extremely violated because this is my own personal property that I’ve worked very hard for," said Paul Yoder. Yoder owns a 2022 Tesla...
Arrested scammer pledged $3M he didn't have to kids' cancer research
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 2, 2022 - A Sarasota man is behind bars for using a false name and identity in an attempt to buy two properties and a luxury car with a total value of more than $23,000,000. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, convicted felon Robert...
WATCH: Tesla catches on fire while being towed
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - A Tesla caught fire on a Sarasota road Thursday evening, and it wasn't even turned on. Pamela Paolucci-Dalton shared the below video with the Sarasota Traffic group on social media. She says the Tesla was being towed on a trailer when it caught fire. Paolucci-Dalton believes...
Charlotte County's Lt. Dobson retires in style
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - After more than 20 years of service with Charlotte County, plus several more at other places, Wednesday was Lt. Robert Dobson’s last day as an active firefighter. He rode into the sunset in style, one last time, courtesy of his now former Engine 5. Best...
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office holding job fair this weekend
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Print off those resumes, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is hosting a job fair this weekend. It's for jobs in communications. That will be Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Public Safety Communications Center, 6050 Porter Way. Starting salary for call...
Tip-a-Cop event to raise money for Special Olympics
NORTH PORT (SNN TV) Nov. 2, 2022 - If you're free Thursday night - we've got an event for you, and it's for a great cause. Applebee's in North Port will be hosting a Tip-a-Cop event with all tips going directly to the Florida Special Olympics. While at Applebee's, diners...
FL Chief Resilience Officer visits North Port in wake of Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT - Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian struck the City of North Port, Florida's Chief resilience officer made a stop on the Suncoast to discuss sea level rise. “We’ve learned a lot in this storm and I think it’s time for us to really look towards our future in having a sustainable infrastructure," said City of North Port, Utilities Director, Nancy Gallinaro.
SNN: 2022 Band of the Week - North Port High Alliance Marching Band
Before Hurricane Ian hit, it was Florida weather screwing up the Alliance marching band practices. We were stuck inside when I first visited in September, but we finally had a full day outside when I returned in October. I conducted these interviews before Ian, so going into this season, band...
Red tide detected in Sarasota County, again
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - It's back. Elevated levels of red tide have been detected in Sarasota County. The affected locations are Venice Beach, Service Club Park, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Beach, and Caspersen Beach, Manasota Key, and Blind Pass. Due to the elevated counts of red tide from Monday's beach...
Facebook hack takes toll on Suncoast photographer
MANATEE COUNTY - A Suncoast photographer is attempting to build up her following again after a hacker made Facebook suspend her account and lose her more than 4 thousand followers. “A majority of my clientele comes from social media, it is extremely crucial to my business," said Suncoast Photographer, Lauren...
Ramblers Rest Still Without Power and Water
It’s been over a month, since hurricane Ian, and Ramblers Rest RV Resort in Venice is still in the dark, and without water. Joe Bondy, one of the park residents, says every resident is facing thousands of dollars in repairs and everyone is depressed. “Everybody seems to be in...
New affordable housing option opens in the Rosemary District
SARASOTA - Sarasota County believes it is continuing to make strides towards affordable housing throughout the county. “Affordable housing is one of the most important issues of our time, domestically," said Sarasota County Commissioner, Hagen Brody. The Sarasota Housing authority celebrated the opening of ‘Lofts on Lemon’, a 128-unit, five-story,...
Parker Severs, Lakewood Ranch golf headed to 3A State Finals
TARPON SPRINGS (SNN-TV) - The Lakewood Ranch boys golf team now holds the distinction of being County, District and now Region champs. The Mustangs shot even par 288 on Monday at Crescent Oaks Country Club, beating Gulf Coast by 10 shots. Individually the Mustangs were led by Parker Severs who tied for medalist honors with a score 66. He was followed on the leaderboard by Preston Severs' 72, AJ Hovermale's 73, and Henry Burbee's 77.
Venice wins 7A Regional title, advances to State Semifinals
VENICE (SNN-TV) - The Venice Indians volleyball team welcomed the Plant Panthers to the Teepee tonight, with a trip to the state tournament on the line. Both squads met in last year's regional final as well, continuing a rivalry between two of the top squads in the state. In the early minutes of this one, Venice would look to get on the board quickly, receiving the serve and bump is Brighton Ferguson, leading to the set by Ashley Reynolds, only to have Summer Kohler spike it home, striking early despite dropping the first set, 25-10.
Lady Mustangs finish 3rd at Regions, advance to State Final
HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, FL (SNN-TV) - The Lakewood Ranch girls golf also advanced to the 3A State finals with a third-place finish at their regional tournament on Monday at Las Colinas in Howey-in-the-Hills. The Lady Mustangs team score of 331, trailed only Gulf Coast's 323 and Plant's 318. Individually, the girls were...
