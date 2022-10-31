Read full article on original website
VBPD looking for missing, endangered teen last seen Wednesday evening
Police in Virginia Beach police are seeking the community's help in the search for a missing endangered teen.
Police looking for missing Virginia Beach woman last seen walking to friend’s home
Police in Virginia Beach say they are looking for a woman last seen Tuesday evening.
Missing Franklin teen’s body identified, death ruled as homicide
According to police, The body of 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. was found in the 700 block of Gardner Street after officers “were alerted by activity they observed.”
Police looking for missing Portsmouth teen last seen Tuesday morning
Police in Portsmouth are looking for a missing teen last seen Tuesday morning.
MISSING: Portsmouth police search for endangered teenager
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a teenage girl who is considered endangered due to medical needs. Aaliyah Hull, 16, was last seen during the morning hours of November 1 near the 300 block of Kay Road. She was wearing a black T-shirt with a wolf on it and black pants with a white stripe down the side.
Several shots fired incidents along same Hampton street
Officers were called out to the 600 block of Michigan Drive in reference to weapon law violations multiple times in the month of October, according to a news release issued Nov. 3.
WAVY News 10
Body found in search for missing teen in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. The body was found on Gardner Street, near Cameron Street in the area of the Berkley Court Apartments, police say. Officers with the Franklin Police Department were in the area around 4:25 p.m. investigating the disappearance of Everette when they “were alerted by activity they observed” in the area where the body was found, per a press release.
Man seriously hurt after shooting near Edison Ave. in Portsmouth, police say
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a shooting left a man seriously hurt Thursday morning. According to dispatch, a call about the shooting, which happened near the 200 block of Edison Avenue, came in at 2:28 a.m. When police arrived, they found the man and...
jamescitycountyva.gov
Missing Juvenile: JCCPD Seeking Information
James City County Police is trying to locating Natallie Maritza Linares who is considered a Missing/Runaway Juvenile. Natalie is a 15-year-old White Female, 5’0”, weighing approximately 89lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige jacket, light blue jeans, and white shoes. Natallie went to a friend’s house after school on 10/25/2022 and was picked up by another acquaintance. She has not been home nor to school since. Natallie does not have her phone with her and is believed to be staying with friends in the area.
15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
What VDOT, police have learned about crash that killed Chesterfield father
VSP said the truck carrying the load of I-beams was deemed "overheight" and going at a high rate of speed.
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center
Hampton Police Division investigating burglary at McDonald Gardening Center, no suspect descriptions confirmed yet
WAVY News 10
Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Pink Banana Boutique in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for two people considered suspects in a late-August armed robbery at the Pink Banana Boutique on Newtown Road. The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said two people entered the business at 352 Newtown Rd. Aug. 28 in an older model dark gray Ford Escape SUV with the last four digits of their Virginia tag being 7645, coming out of the passenger doors of the vehicle, then entering the business to demand money from the register and safe.
wnctimes.com
NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders
Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
Homicide investigation underway after missing person found dead in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Va. — UPDATE: Police in Franklin said a person's body found Monday afternoon was a teenager who went missing last week. The Virginia Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Thursday that the body was Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr., 17, who was found in the 700 block of Gardner Street. Everette...
Police investigate string of thefts at Salvation Army stores across Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Leaders with Salvation Army said they are out thousands of dollars in cash, toys and equipment. “Hopefully we can identify that individual and it’s a less risk, not only to the Salvation Army but to our community as well," said Salvation Army Major Donald Dohmann, of Hampton Roads.
Portsmouth man sentenced for 2016 murder at Dale Homes apartments
More than six years after his arrest, a judge sentenced Robert Lamont McClure, Jr., of Portsmouth, on Tuesday for a fatal shooting in Oct. 2016.
cbs17
Roanoke Rapids man charged with trafficking, possessing drugs
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man faces multiple drug charges, including trafficking cocaine, police say. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said Thursday that its narcotics and criminal investigation divisions executed a search warrant in the “no hundred” block of Roanoke Avenue. Officers seized 40...
Currituck deputies search for suspect who escaped custody
Central Elementary School in Currituck is currently on a soft lockdown as deputies from the sheriff's office search for a suspect who had gotten away from custody.
roanokebeacon.com
2 more shootings, 1 warrant in 3 days
Violence continues to wrack Plymouth as two shootings in three days last week capped a month of gunfire at- tacks that authorities attribute to gang conflict in many cases. Thirty-four-year-old Jamar Mcallister became the latest victim in the wee hours Sunday morning, October 30, when a volley of gunfire on East Main Street left him with a wound in the hip area.
