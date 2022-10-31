ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VA

13News Now

MISSING: Portsmouth police search for endangered teenager

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a teenage girl who is considered endangered due to medical needs. Aaliyah Hull, 16, was last seen during the morning hours of November 1 near the 300 block of Kay Road. She was wearing a black T-shirt with a wolf on it and black pants with a white stripe down the side.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Body found in search for missing teen in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A body was found Tuesday afternoon in the investigation into the disappearance of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. in Franklin. The body was found on Gardner Street, near Cameron Street in the area of the Berkley Court Apartments, police say. Officers with the Franklin Police Department were in the area around 4:25 p.m. investigating the disappearance of Everette when they “were alerted by activity they observed” in the area where the body was found, per a press release.
FRANKLIN, VA
jamescitycountyva.gov

Missing Juvenile: JCCPD Seeking Information

James City County Police is trying to locating Natallie Maritza Linares who is considered a Missing/Runaway Juvenile. Natalie is a 15-year-old White Female, 5’0”, weighing approximately 89lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige jacket, light blue jeans, and white shoes. Natallie went to a friend’s house after school on 10/25/2022 and was picked up by another acquaintance. She has not been home nor to school since. Natallie does not have her phone with her and is believed to be staying with friends in the area.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
13News Now

15-year-old killed in Virginia Beach shooting: police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Virginia Beach Sunday night, according to police. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Carver Avenue, which is in an area between NAS Oceana and the Oceanfront. Officers got the call shortly after 9 p.m., the Virginia Beach Police Department said.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Police seek suspects in armed robbery at Pink Banana Boutique in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for two people considered suspects in a late-August armed robbery at the Pink Banana Boutique on Newtown Road. The Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said two people entered the business at 352 Newtown Rd. Aug. 28 in an older model dark gray Ford Escape SUV with the last four digits of their Virginia tag being 7645, coming out of the passenger doors of the vehicle, then entering the business to demand money from the register and safe.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
wnctimes.com

NC Governor Offers Reward in Halifax Murders

Is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or persons responsible. On April 6, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. In response to a reported shooting, the Weldon Police Department was summoned to the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon, North Carolina. When Weldon police arrived, they discovered Ms. Webb and Mr. Miles already deceased from gunshot wounds.
SOUTH WELDON, NC
cbs17

Roanoke Rapids man charged with trafficking, possessing drugs

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Roanoke Rapids man faces multiple drug charges, including trafficking cocaine, police say. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department said Thursday that its narcotics and criminal investigation divisions executed a search warrant in the “no hundred” block of Roanoke Avenue. Officers seized 40...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
roanokebeacon.com

2 more shootings, 1 warrant in 3 days

Violence continues to wrack Plymouth as two shootings in three days last week capped a month of gunfire at- tacks that authorities attribute to gang conflict in many cases. Thirty-four-year-old Jamar Mcallister became the latest victim in the wee hours Sunday morning, October 30, when a volley of gunfire on East Main Street left him with a wound in the hip area.
PLYMOUTH, NC
