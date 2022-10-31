James City County Police is trying to locating Natallie Maritza Linares who is considered a Missing/Runaway Juvenile. Natalie is a 15-year-old White Female, 5’0”, weighing approximately 89lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a beige jacket, light blue jeans, and white shoes. Natallie went to a friend’s house after school on 10/25/2022 and was picked up by another acquaintance. She has not been home nor to school since. Natallie does not have her phone with her and is believed to be staying with friends in the area.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO