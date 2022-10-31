Read full article on original website
Democrats denounce ‘racist’ flyers sent to N.J. homes, Republican candidate pushes back
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Democratic leaders in New Jersey said Thursday they are “denouncing hate” after some state residents received a flyer condemning racial equity initiatives, like affirmative action. The flyer accused the Biden Administration and left-wing officials...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Poll Finds Republican Enthusiasm High for Midterm Elections In New Jersey
A new poll released today shows New Jersey’s voters, but especially Republicans, are enthusiastic about voting in next week’s midterm elections in which the economy and inflation are seen as top issues. According to the poll from Stockton University, when asked which party they prefer in the congressional...
Crazy take on mid-terms by former NJ Gov. Christie Whitman
Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, who has separated herself from the Republican Party over frustrations with Donald Trump, has become increasingly frustrated by the party that she once embraced. That frustration boiled over when she appeared at an Axios News Shaper event on Wednesday. Whitman labeled the current...
New Jersey attorney general warns of unsolicited voting messages
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin is urging Garden State residents to double-check any unsolicited messages they may receive about their polling places or other related information ahead of the midterm elections on Nov. 8. “If you receive unsolicited outreach about your polling place this election season, check to make sure […]
Legislative Gazette
Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters
Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
Secretary of State Warns NJ Voters About Misinformation Campaign
Misinformation campaign from Voting Futures via text message.Morristown Minute. Secretary of State Tahesha Way, New Jersey’s chief election official, is warning the public about text messages containing election misinformation being sent to some New Jersey voters.
Election day is coming up — out-vote the fraud, New Jersey (Opinion)
Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day. In New Jersey, you don't have to wait until Tuesday. Early voting in person has already started and many of us vote by mail. It's obvious that there are issues with a voting system when even though you're only legally allowed to vote once, with no ID check at the polls, it's impossible for election officials to guarantee there is no fraud.
Gov. Murphy scolds GOP for ‘racial’ focus on crime, which he says is down in NJ
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy said violent crime and shootings are down meaningfully in New Jersey this year, in a television interview just hours before two Newark police officers were wounded by a gunman in the city’s South Ward. Murphy, appearing on MSNBC, was asked about crime being...
Man in ‘Where is Nancy?’ T-shirt, posing with skeleton, is N.J. school board candidate
A candidate running for a school board seat in Hunterdon County, pictured in a photo on social media, said he wore a T-shirt on Saturday saying “Where is Nancy?” for a Halloween party that had a theme of “scary costumes.”. Tom Gregor, who is running unopposed for...
NJ candidate has the best political commercial ever (Opinion)
This is the time of year when we're inundated with scathing political commercials. Each candidate hires people to point out the mistakes of their opponent for 30 to 60 seconds as dramatically as possible, then tags their endorsement at the end because they are required to do so by law.
NY1
Zeldin, GOP slate rally supporters on Staten Island amid early voting
In big numbers and with big energy Tuesday night, a crowd of Staten Islanders cheered on the candidate they hope will be the first Republican governor in two decades. “Zeldin! Zeldin! Zeldin!” they chanted. With one week to go until the final day of voting, Lee Zeldin and his...
FBI issues warning of ‘broad threat’ to New Jersey synagogues
NEWARK, N.J. — Officials with the FBI’s field office in Newark said on Thursday that it had received “credible information” about a “broad threat” to synagogues in New Jersey. In a tweet Thursday afternoon, the FBI asked synagogue officials to “take all security precautions”...
Can Republicans grab multiple N.J. congressional seats on Election Day? Here’s where it may happen.
Just as New Jersey Democrats captured four of the state’s six Republican-held House seats when Donald Trump was president, Republicans hope to flip the script during Joe Biden’s tenure. Granted, the new congressional lines drawn by the state’s independent redistricting commission give Democrats an advantage in nine of...
New Jersey residents can get up to $2,000 in stimulus money
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does an extra $2,000 sound right now? Well, for a million New Jersey residents, this is not a pipe dream, it's reality. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
Only One City In New Jersey Has This Law, It Should Be Statewide
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
Lifelong Democratic official in NJ switches to Republican
Former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat, announced live on the air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former assemblyman, Atlantic County freeholder, Pleasantville councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters battalion fire chief and Atlantic City director of emergency management. Foley was also...
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to Doug Mastriano nearly a decade before he became the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania is investigating a fresh complaint about his work that makes multiple allegations of academic fraud in his recently public dissertation. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle […]
The most stolen cars in NJ as lawmakers demand action on crime
On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer renewed his call for a federal crackdown on auto thefts, given a 19% rise in the crime in New Jersey so far in 2022 that followed a 22% jump in 2021. Each year, the National Insurance Crime Bureau publishes its "Hot Wheels" list of...
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List
What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
