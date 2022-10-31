ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

PIX11

New Jersey attorney general warns of unsolicited voting messages

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin is urging Garden State residents to double-check any unsolicited messages they may receive about their polling places or other related information ahead of the midterm elections on Nov. 8. “If you receive unsolicited outreach about your polling place this election season, check to make sure […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
Legislative Gazette

Polls show AG race could come down to independent and undecided voters

Independent voters may be the deciding factor in the tightening Attorney General’s race between incumbent Democrat Letitia James and Republican challenger Michael Henry. In a mid-October Siena poll, James was leading Henry 51 – 40 percent among likely voters. That was down from a Siena poll the month before, when James led Henry 53 – 37 percent.
J.R. Heimbigner

New Jersey residents can get up to $2,000 in stimulus money

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) How does an extra $2,000 sound right now? Well, for a million New Jersey residents, this is not a pipe dream, it's reality. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.
New Jersey 101.5

Lifelong Democratic official in NJ switches to Republican

Former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat, announced live on the air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former assemblyman, Atlantic County freeholder, Pleasantville councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters battalion fire chief and Atlantic City director of emergency management. Foley was also...
NEW JERSEY STATE
News 4 Buffalo

University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to Doug Mastriano nearly a decade before he became the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania is investigating a fresh complaint about his work that makes multiple allegations of academic fraud in his recently public dissertation. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List

What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

