‘A Reasonable Attorney Would Never Have Filed This Suit’: Hillary Clinton Seeks Sanctions Against Trump and His Lawyers for ‘Factually and Legally Defective’ RICO Case

By Matt Naham
 3 days ago
Mark Connel
3d ago

The Haitian government should sue the Clinton foundation for their 100 million in hurricane relief they never got. She exploited those people to enrich herself

angrydan
3d ago

TDS is very much alive and well..... What does trump have on you people. must be pretty bad because you go out of your way to hate one man.

debra lindh
3d ago

She needs to be careful it might bring charges against her finally for all those emails she destroyed the blackberries she destroyed. I didn’t see nothing happen to her. Careful What pot you stir. May very well backfire on you.

