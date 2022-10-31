Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect involved in Family Dollar armed robbery
DETROIT – Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Detroit Family Dollar. The robbery took place on Oct. 24 at 6:40 p.m. on the 15000 block of West McNichols Road. According to Detroit police, the suspect approached the cashier counter, displayed a weapon...
The Oakland Press
Judge: Accused killer of Lyft driver ‘acute danger’ and ‘continued threat’
Calling him “an acute danger” to the community, a judge again denied bond for a teenager accused of murdering a female Lyft driver from Eastpointe who was reportedly killed while working in Pontiac. At a hearing Thursday afternoon, 50th District Judge Ronda Gross declined to set bond for...
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on two hit-and-runs
Detroit police are asking the public for help to find the drivers of vehicles involved in two hit-and-runs, one of which killed a man and another that left a teen in critical condition. In the first, which happened at about 11:30 p.m. last Friday on Grand River near Maplewood, a...
Have you seen Sieara? Detroit teen disappeared two days ago and police need your help
Detroit police say the search is on for a missing teen who disappeared several days ago after getting dropped off at a party on Halloween night.
Six face charges for kidnapping, beating of wrongly identified Detroit carjacking suspect
Six people from Detroit are facing charges for allegedly kidnapping and beating someone they misidentified as the suspect in a carjacking. The victim of the carjacking is accused of conspiring to retaliate.
Detroit News
Wayne man charged with holding ex captive for 6 weeks
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with holding his ex-girlfriend against her will for more than a month, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday. Jeremy Robert Brock of Wayne was arraigned in 33rd District Court on 10 counts stemming from incidents in two cities, including torture, unlawful...
6 Detroiters indicted in 'street justice' kidnapping, beating — of the wrong person
In what the federal government is calling a stunning retaliation plot, six Detroiters have been indicted on charges of kidnapping and beating a woman they thought took part in the carjacking of a friend last fall. But they had the wrong person, the government says. According to the indictment, which was unsealed...
Flint Family Dollar shooter became sick minutes after shooting, sister says
FLINT, MI – Ramonyea Bishop, the Flint man prosecutors have pinned as the trigger man in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar security guard in March 2020, was visibly shaken up after returning to his sister’s apartment moments after the shooter, his sister testified Thursday in Genesee County Circuit Court.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted for stealing cases of drinks from Detroit Gordon Food Service
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a suspect who stole cases of drinks from Gordon Food Service on Sept. 25. Surveillance photos show the suspect pulling a cart of beverages out of the store at 2760 E. Jefferson at 5 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to...
Charged with homicide, 40+ defendants out on tether in Wayne County
Records obtained through the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office show that, as of September, 47 defendants charged with homicide countywide were released on electronic tethers.
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for teen accused of causing father’s death by dousing him with drain cleaner
Trial is scheduled for a Groveland Township teen accused of throwing drain cleaner on her father, which prosecutors say eventually led to his death. Jury selection is set to begin April 17, 2023 for the case against Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and unlawful possession or use of harmful devices – imitation/irritants – causing death, a felony, for the Oct. 1, 2021 assault on her father, Konrad Imirowicz.
Suspect sought by Detroit police after alleged theft of copper piping leaves Cody High School without heat
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on camera after he allegedly stripped copper piping from a high school in Detroit over the weekend.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Update: Couple involved in deadly dog attack in Macomb County have come forward
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The owners of the English Mastiff who killed a smaller dog outside the Kozy Korner Saloon have come forward. Police had been trying to locate the couple who left the bar in a rush on Oct. 22 after one of their dogs bit “Olaf” the Bichon.
fox2detroit.com
Twin brother of murder victim attacks handcuffed suspect in Macomb County after video shows execution
MACOMB, Mich. (FOX 2) - The twin brother of a man who police said was executed in July attacked the suspect charged with the brutal murder after the prosecutor's office played video of the victim being shot multiple times. Jeffrey Clark was in a Macomb County courtroom on Wednesday for...
The Oakland Press
Roseville courtroom erupts with slaying victim’s twin brother attacking defendant
The twin brother of a man shot to death in a Fraser parking lot went attacked the accused killer in court Wednesday, sparking a scuffle also among police officers and family members of the victim and defendant. Jerry Robertson, brother of the late Jerray Robertson, 28, landed a couple of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police want help finding driver of Dodge Charger who struck 17-year-old skateboarder, fled
DETROIT – Police are asking for anyone with any information about a hit-and-run crash that left a 17-year-old hospitalized to come forward. The incident happened at 3:07 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 25). The suspect was driving a dark-colored Dodge Charger with tinted windows. Police said the driver struck the...
Detroit News
Reward offered for tips on suspect who robbed mail carrier in Detroit
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to the conviction of a suspect who robbed a letter carrier with a gun last week in Detroit, officials said. The robbery happened at about 1 p.m. last week Wednesday in the 14600 block...
Detroit News
Flint man charged with stabbing neighbor's dog 20 times
A Flint man has been charged in connection with fatally stabbing a neighbor's dog last month, officials announced Wednesday. Terry Louis Key II was filmed on a Ring doorbell camera attacking the pet on Oct. 26, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a news conference. The 36-year-old had gone...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police release video of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash
DETROIT – Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Detroit. The incident happened on Friday (Oct. 28) at 11:30 p.m. Police said an unknown person driving a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab struck the man while he was in the street.
WNEM
29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
