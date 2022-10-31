ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on two hit-and-runs

Detroit police are asking the public for help to find the drivers of vehicles involved in two hit-and-runs, one of which killed a man and another that left a teen in critical condition. In the first, which happened at about 11:30 p.m. last Friday on Grand River near Maplewood, a...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Wayne man charged with holding ex captive for 6 weeks

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with holding his ex-girlfriend against her will for more than a month, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday. Jeremy Robert Brock of Wayne was arraigned in 33rd District Court on 10 counts stemming from incidents in two cities, including torture, unlawful...
WAYNE, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for teen accused of causing father’s death by dousing him with drain cleaner

Trial is scheduled for a Groveland Township teen accused of throwing drain cleaner on her father, which prosecutors say eventually led to his death. Jury selection is set to begin April 17, 2023 for the case against Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and unlawful possession or use of harmful devices – imitation/irritants – causing death, a felony, for the Oct. 1, 2021 assault on her father, Konrad Imirowicz.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Flint man charged with stabbing neighbor's dog 20 times

A Flint man has been charged in connection with fatally stabbing a neighbor's dog last month, officials announced Wednesday. Terry Louis Key II was filmed on a Ring doorbell camera attacking the pet on Oct. 26, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a news conference. The 36-year-old had gone...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

29-year-old Flint woman killed in Halloween shooting, police say

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 29-year-old Flint woman was killed in a shooting in Flint on Halloween night. It happened just before 9 a.m. on Oct. 31 at a home in the 2100 block of Midway Circle, according to Michigan State Police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
FLINT, MI

