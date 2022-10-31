ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

$12 million in funding for Martin’s Mill ISD is on the ballot

By Michael Garcia
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lv9xY_0itfqWm500

MARTIN’S MILL, Texas ( KETK ) – In this year’s upcoming November elections, Martin’s Mill voters will be able to vote for a $12 million bond that would fund the construction of various new facilities for Martin’s Mill Independent School District.

SH 19 closed in Crockett after traffic crash, helicopter on scene Notice of Election Download

The proposed bond would fund:

  • A cafeteria and student center with space for the drama and fine art departments
  • A gymnasium and locker rooms for physical education and athletics
  • A special education and life skills facility
  • A workshop for agriculture, mechanics and robotics
  • Additional school safety and security

According to a sample ballot, the bond will be paid for by an increase in property taxes.

Sample Ballot Download
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0itfqWm500


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Wills Point ISD calling for $40 million bond

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Wills Point ISD will hold an election in November for a $40,000,000 bond. If approved, the bond will fund: Transition of Woods Intermediate to Wills Point Junior High School Transition of the current Wills Point Middle School into a 5th Grade Center Transition of the current Wills Junior High […]
WILLS POINT, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sulphur Springs ISD calls for $81.5 million bond

SULPHUR SPRIINGS, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 8, Sulphur Springs ISD is having a bond election where the Sulphur Springs ISD community will vote on the district’s $81.5 million bond package. Sulphur Springs ISD is presenting this bond to address following issues: Aging facilities (Half of the facilities are at least 60 years old) Most […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas woman fled to Mexico after forging dad’s signature to get loans, car: officials

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father’s signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan, Brownsville police said. Sandra Rebecca Garcia, 46, was arrested Monday on charges of exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person and credit/debit card abuse, according to police. “When family members confronted […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 man dies after 4-vehicle crash in East Texas

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man died after a four-vehicle crash on Oct. 28 in East Texas, said DPS. The wreck took place on U.S. Highway 271 in Upshur County four miles north of Gilmer. A 2021 Kenworth trailer was heading south on Highway 271 while a Ford Taurus was moving north on the […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas schools become UIL Military Marching Band Champions

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – UIL held its annual Military Marching Band Championship on Nov. 1. Two East Texas high schools, Lindale and Carlisle, brought home first place in their respective divisions. Lindale High School represented and won the 4A division, making this their third State Championship in a row. “We are so proud of our […]
LINDALE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Longview woman dies after crash on I-20

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In the early morning hours of Oct. 30, two vehicles were involved in a wreck leaving one dead. According to the investigation done by Trooper Jimmy Benton, a Ford F-150 was disabled on the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash when a Toyota Corolla travelling east […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Friday Football Fever: Week 11 scores

EAST TEXAS (KETK) – The high school football season is in the last week of the regular season and we have the list of scores for your favorite teams. Check them out below: PUBLIC SCHOOLS Rockwall 46 at Tyler Legacy 17- FINAL Tyler 13 at Forney 57- FINAL Lancaster 28 at Lufkin 20-FINAL Jacksonville 44 […]
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy