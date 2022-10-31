Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Related
KSDK
The St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum reopens Wednesday
5 On Your Side's Rhyan Henson toured the new and improved museum Wednesday. The museum had a $21 million makeover.
Gooey Louie is opening up a new bakery in Creve Coeur
Gooey Louie is getting its first official location in Creve Co
KSDK
St. Louis dedicates $10.6 million in ARPA funds to local arts commission
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis arts are getting a $10.6 million infusion from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the third largest allocation of ARPA money to arts in the country. Board Bill 66 had unanimous support and will put money in the hands of the St. Louis...
KSDK
100th St. Louis Honor Flight
Dozens of local veterans took off for a milestone mission Tuesday morning. They boarded a plane for a special honor flight.
KMOV
15-year-old shot in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A call for help from a 15-year-old girl that was shot in St. Louis City came around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The shooting happened on 18th and Carr. The girl was shot in the leg. This story will be updated as we learn more information.
KSDK
Emerson selling Ferguson headquarters, will consider a new home outside St. Louis
Emerson has nearly 1,300 employees based in St. Louis, the firm said Monday. It has been headquartered in St. Louis since its founding in 1890.
KMOV
Fun Halloween events in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Spooky season is here, and if you are looking for things to do for Halloween, try some of these places around the Lou. The Darkness Haunted House: Located in Soulard, the Darkness was labeled as America’s scariest haunted house. Participants will be able to walk through the two-story haunted house filled with scary animatronics, moving floors, tight spaces, and ghouls creeping behind every corner. The Darkness also contains an escape room with a variety of themes, and a mini golf course.
KMOV
Construction continues at NGA campus in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Construction is continuing at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) campus in north St. Louis. News 4 was invited to get a first-hand look at the construction at the corner of Jefferson and Cass avenues. The new addition will create more jobs and boost the economy in an underserved part of St. Louis.
King & I Is Moving to Richmond Heights Next Spring
The beloved Thai restaurant is leaving its longtime home on South Grand Boulevard
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: October 2022
With the close of October comes Halloween and another look back at St. Louis area openings and closings for the month. There were many more openings than there were closings: in fact, no local restaurants reported closures this month. Hi Pointe Drive In's spin-off concept, A Little Hi, opened on...
KSDK
Missouri lawmaker plans to refile red flag legislation after St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Despite warning signs and requests from parents, Missouri law enforcement were unable to remove guns from the home of the gunman who killed two people on Oct. 24 at a St. Louis high school. “Two minutes after I got into class, they said the word, the...
KMOV
Longtime South Grand staple moving to Richmond Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Longtime South Grand staple King & I is moving to St. Louis County. Monday, the Thai restaurant announced it will be moving to the spot that used to be occupied by Blaze Pizza at 8039 Dale. The plan is for the new location to open in Spring, 2023.
Refreshed $2M Tower Grove Park creek to begin flowing Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A year-long Tower Grove Park project to restore a creek buried in 1913 will be completed Wednesday. The water will begin flowing in the creek after a grand opening event at 10 am. It will be attended by representatives of the Osage Nation, St. Louis City leaders, and people representing the […]
St. Louis man sentenced for 2019 fatal carjacking
A U.S. District Court judge sentenced a St. Louis man Wednesday for his role in a 2019 fatal carjacking that was caught on camera.
St. Louis serial murderer used charm for insurance fraud over 22 years
St. Louis serial murderer manipulates lovers to help kill for insurance money.
KMOV
Two admit to trying to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men pleaded guilty to trying to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
KSDK
St. Louis Holocaust Museum reopens after renovation
The newly renovated St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum will reopen. It closed two years ago for a $25 million expansion.
Vacant building catches on fire in north St. Louis after roof work
A vacant building caught on fire in north St. Louis after some roof work Wednesday afternoon.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KSDK
'No Shave November' with Iconic Male Grooming Spa
ST. LOUIS — November is more than just “one month closer to Christmas”, in fact, it signifies way more! At Iconic Male Grooming Spa in West County they’re bringing in the pre-Christmas jingle with the joy of giving. In honor of No Shave November, Iconic Male Grooming Spa is hosting their 3rd Annual Bourbon Raffle to help raise awareness for men’s mental health as well as support a fellow friend of theirs battling lung cancer.
Comments / 0