ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Spooky season is here, and if you are looking for things to do for Halloween, try some of these places around the Lou. The Darkness Haunted House: Located in Soulard, the Darkness was labeled as America’s scariest haunted house. Participants will be able to walk through the two-story haunted house filled with scary animatronics, moving floors, tight spaces, and ghouls creeping behind every corner. The Darkness also contains an escape room with a variety of themes, and a mini golf course.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO