Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

15-year-old shot in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A call for help from a 15-year-old girl that was shot in St. Louis City came around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The shooting happened on 18th and Carr. The girl was shot in the leg. This story will be updated as we learn more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Fun Halloween events in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Spooky season is here, and if you are looking for things to do for Halloween, try some of these places around the Lou. The Darkness Haunted House: Located in Soulard, the Darkness was labeled as America’s scariest haunted house. Participants will be able to walk through the two-story haunted house filled with scary animatronics, moving floors, tight spaces, and ghouls creeping behind every corner. The Darkness also contains an escape room with a variety of themes, and a mini golf course.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Construction continues at NGA campus in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Construction is continuing at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) campus in north St. Louis. News 4 was invited to get a first-hand look at the construction at the corner of Jefferson and Cass avenues. The new addition will create more jobs and boost the economy in an underserved part of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: October 2022

With the close of October comes Halloween and another look back at St. Louis area openings and closings for the month. There were many more openings than there were closings: in fact, no local restaurants reported closures this month. Hi Pointe Drive In's spin-off concept, A Little Hi, opened on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Refreshed $2M Tower Grove Park creek to begin flowing Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A year-long Tower Grove Park project to restore a creek buried in 1913 will be completed Wednesday. The water will begin flowing in the creek after a grand opening event at 10 am. It will be attended by representatives of the Osage Nation, St. Louis City leaders, and people representing the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Two admit to trying to bring 100 pounds of meth to St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men pleaded guilty to trying to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment

In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3.  While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

'No Shave November' with Iconic Male Grooming Spa

ST. LOUIS — November is more than just “one month closer to Christmas”, in fact, it signifies way more! At Iconic Male Grooming Spa in West County they’re bringing in the pre-Christmas jingle with the joy of giving. In honor of No Shave November, Iconic Male Grooming Spa is hosting their 3rd Annual Bourbon Raffle to help raise awareness for men’s mental health as well as support a fellow friend of theirs battling lung cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

