When detectives run out of leads in a homicide investigation the case goes cold, as they say. That doesn’t mean police stop thinking about how to solve it, though. The Tacoma Police Department is giving renewed attention to some of these cold cases. A new emphasis spotlights one case each month, with the goal of jogging people’s memories and drumming up new leads that might help solve them.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO