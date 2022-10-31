Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Man's van stolen with cat inside in Olympia
A local man is on edge after his van was stolen with his cat still inside. He says it happened on Wednesday at the Capital Mall in Olympia.
Authorities release audio of 911 call made by Lacey woman before being buried alive by husband
The 911 answering service for Thurston County on Thursday released audio of the 911 call made by a Lacey woman before she was buried alive by her estranged husband last month. According to probable cause documents, the woman said she had been arguing with her husband on Oct. 16 at their home about an impending divorce and money.
KUOW
Black Seattle detective feared Proud Boys were chasing her. They were undercover sheriff’s officers
T was Saturday, March 13, 2021. Protesters gathered in downtown Seattle to mark the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed a year earlier by police in Louisville, Kentucky. A Black female detective was undercover, monitoring the protest for Seattle Police. She noticed two men in an unmarked white...
Renton police warn of alarming rise in auto thefts
RENTON, Wash. — The country is seeing the highest car theft numbers since 2008. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly half a million cars were stolen in the first half of 2022. Car thefts are also up across Washington state. The Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority says...
knkx.org
Tacoma Police spotlight unsolved homicides in hopes of solving cold cases
When detectives run out of leads in a homicide investigation the case goes cold, as they say. That doesn’t mean police stop thinking about how to solve it, though. The Tacoma Police Department is giving renewed attention to some of these cold cases. A new emphasis spotlights one case each month, with the goal of jogging people’s memories and drumming up new leads that might help solve them.
q13fox.com
WSP looking for missing, endangered man out of Federal Way
Police say 30-year-old Trayvon Jones left his assisted living facility on Oct. 25 and was last seen in a cul-de-sac off 29th Ave. SW at SW 324th Place in Federal Way. He was last seen in that area on a King County Metro bus.
Auburn police seek vandalism suspect
Auburn detectives are looking for more information about a suspect in a vandalism case, posting to social media several photos for reference. Detectives say a driver and a car are involved in the case. If you recognize the car or the driver, contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403. ©2022...
Chronicle
Bail Set at $2M For Man Accused of Carrying $5M Worth of Narcotics Into Lewis County
Bail has been set at $2 million for the man arrested Wednesday after law enforcement officers found more than $5 million worth of suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and fentanyl powder in his vehicle. A sergeant with the Centralia Police Department had stopped the vehicle, a red 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, for...
thurstontalk.com
Cross Creek Alpaca Rescue in Tenino Fosters Responsible Alpaca Ownership
Ever wondered what owning an alpaca is like? Cross Creek Alpaca Rescue in Tenino is ready to help you find out if you’re a good match to adopt an alpaca. Started by Jacklyn Glover and Sharon Bond in 2003, the nonprofit, volunteer-run organization rescues alpacas and works toward finding them forever owners in educated homes. Their work includes education and outreach as well.
KOMO News
Police chief 'disappointed' 4 armed carjacking suspects released from custody
DES MOINES, Wash. — The police chief of Des Moines says it is a 'travesty' that four suspects from an armed carjacking over the weekend have already been released from custody. In a statement Wednesday morning, Chief Ken Thomas points the finger at prosecutors and the judge for the...
20-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend to death turns self in
KENT, Wash. — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend to death turned himself into the Kent Police Department, according to authorities. The Kent Police Department said Dondre Butler, 20, was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. He was booked into the King County Jail for a murder on Saturday night, police said.
Marijuana shops hit in South Sound crime spree
South Sound pot shops have gotten hit five times in the past week. They all seem to have a similar feel: A car crashes into the front of the store and robbers storm the place. They get what they can and leave in another car. EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police say 'hotspot' patrols reduced violent crime by 30%
The latest crime data shows that as of last week, Tacoma has seen a 50% increase in homicides and 90% increase in property theft year-to-date. On Tuesday, however, Tacoma Police presented new data from their 'hotspot' patrols, which they say has shown a marked drop in crime in targeted areas.
An RV moved into our neighborhood and its owner is trespassing in neighbors' yards. Does anyone have advice?
An RV encampment moved in next to us last week and I’ve seen the owner/resident going into peoples’ yards. This evening I saw him quickly walking out of the backyard of a neighbor’s house who wasn’t home, then beeline to his RV.
q13fox.com
q13fox.com
q13fox.com
Person shot, injured in Auburn Lowes parking lot
AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating after a shooting left a person injured Tuesday morning. Before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Lowes parking lot. When police arrived, they found a car abandoned on 15th Street Northwest and shortly after, a call came in...
KREM
Stevens County family vehicle stolen from Seattle Children's hospital as child recovered from surgery
SEATTLE — Cali Fager wasn’t thinking about anything else when her 1-year-old son was having surgery inside Seattle Children’s hospital Friday. “Not a lot of kids are able to qualify for this surgery,” Fager said. “They have to be pretty confident that it’s going to work and thank God for our neurology team and our surgeon. It’s the hardest thing I have ever gone through in my life."
kptv.com
Frustration continues over the investigation into Lewis County homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Not even a week after the Lewis County Corner’s office ruled 49-year-old Aron Christensen’s death a homicide, the county prosecutor’s office handed the case back to the sheriff’s office despite two suspects being referred charges. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office said prosecutors...
q13fox.com
Group terrorizes homeowners across Pierce County vandalizing homes, Halloween decorations
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A number of Pierce County homeowners are trying to figure out why a group of teens went on a spree late Friday, early Saturday morning destroying pumpkins, homes and Halloween decorations. Homeowners from a number of communities including Puyallup, Pacific and Auburn woke up Saturday morning to...
