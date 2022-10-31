ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Renton police warn of alarming rise in auto thefts

RENTON, Wash. — The country is seeing the highest car theft numbers since 2008. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, nearly half a million cars were stolen in the first half of 2022. Car thefts are also up across Washington state. The Washington Auto Theft Prevention Authority says...
RENTON, WA
knkx.org

Tacoma Police spotlight unsolved homicides in hopes of solving cold cases

When detectives run out of leads in a homicide investigation the case goes cold, as they say. That doesn’t mean police stop thinking about how to solve it, though. The Tacoma Police Department is giving renewed attention to some of these cold cases. A new emphasis spotlights one case each month, with the goal of jogging people’s memories and drumming up new leads that might help solve them.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Auburn police seek vandalism suspect

Auburn detectives are looking for more information about a suspect in a vandalism case, posting to social media several photos for reference. Detectives say a driver and a car are involved in the case. If you recognize the car or the driver, contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-288-7403. ©2022...
AUBURN, WA
thurstontalk.com

Cross Creek Alpaca Rescue in Tenino Fosters Responsible Alpaca Ownership

Ever wondered what owning an alpaca is like? Cross Creek Alpaca Rescue in Tenino is ready to help you find out if you’re a good match to adopt an alpaca. Started by Jacklyn Glover and Sharon Bond in 2003, the nonprofit, volunteer-run organization rescues alpacas and works toward finding them forever owners in educated homes. Their work includes education and outreach as well.
TENINO, WA
KING 5

20-year-old accused of shooting mother's boyfriend to death turns self in

KENT, Wash. — A 20-year-old man accused of shooting his mother's boyfriend to death turned himself into the Kent Police Department, according to authorities. The Kent Police Department said Dondre Butler, 20, was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday. He was booked into the King County Jail for a murder on Saturday night, police said.
KENT, WA
MyNorthwest

Marijuana shops hit in South Sound crime spree

South Sound pot shops have gotten hit five times in the past week. They all seem to have a similar feel: A car crashes into the front of the store and robbers storm the place. They get what they can and leave in another car. EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police say 'hotspot' patrols reduced violent crime by 30%

The latest crime data shows that as of last week, Tacoma has seen a 50% increase in homicides and 90% increase in property theft year-to-date. On Tuesday, however, Tacoma Police presented new data from their 'hotspot' patrols, which they say has shown a marked drop in crime in targeted areas.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Police looking for missing, endangered man last seen on bus in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered man. Police say 30-year-old Trayvon Jones left his assisted living facility on Oct. 25 and was last seen in a cul-de-sac off 29th Ave. SW at SW 324th Place in Federal Way. He was last seen in that area on a King County Metro bus.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
q13fox.com

Des Moines community outraged when 4 armed carjacking suspects released from jail

DES MOINES, Wash. - Outrage and fear are looming for some people in Des Moines after four teenagers suspected of armed robbery and carjacking were released from custody. Community members said they have several questions why the suspects were released in the first place. There was also an argument about a technicality in the paperwork filed and how the case was handled as potential factors.
DES MOINES, WA
q13fox.com

Person shot, injured in Auburn Lowes parking lot

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn police are investigating after a shooting left a person injured Tuesday morning. Before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Lowes parking lot. When police arrived, they found a car abandoned on 15th Street Northwest and shortly after, a call came in...
AUBURN, WA
KREM

Stevens County family vehicle stolen from Seattle Children's hospital as child recovered from surgery

SEATTLE — Cali Fager wasn’t thinking about anything else when her 1-year-old son was having surgery inside Seattle Children’s hospital Friday. “Not a lot of kids are able to qualify for this surgery,” Fager said. “They have to be pretty confident that it’s going to work and thank God for our neurology team and our surgeon. It’s the hardest thing I have ever gone through in my life."
SEATTLE, WA

