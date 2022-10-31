Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
What Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel Said After Sixth Straight Loss
Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby again spoke in sullen tones. This season, the Penguins have already lost three games in six opportunities when leading after two periods; they have won three, lost one in regulation, and have two overtime losses. For the second time in two nights, the Penguins failed...
Marc-André Fleury Mocks Hawks' Toews and Kane After Shootout Saves
Fleury mocks Toews, Kane after shootout saves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Marc-André Fleury got his laughs in during the Wild-Blackhawks shootout on Sunday, ending in a Blackhawks' loss. The game went directly to overtime, but no dice. The 3-3 tied contest was forced into a shootout at...
ESPN
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
markerzone.com
CANADIENS MAKE 621-GAME VETERAN A HEALTHY SCRATCH AHEAD OF TUESDAY'S GAME IN MINNESOTA
Despite winning their last two games, the Montreal Canadiens will make a pair of changes to their lineup when they take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Forwards Jonathan Drouin and Rem Pitlick will return to the lineup after missing Saturday's game in St. Louis due to being healthy scratches.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Jason Kelce addresses Batman mask during blowout of Steelers; NHL honors for Marc-Andre Fleury
Tuesday’s “First Call” gets clarification about a sideline moment from the Steelers-Eagles game. Pitt is getting a watered-down version of Syracuse Saturday. A former Penguin gets NHL honors. And the Penguins are facing two of the Atlantic Division’s best this week. The Dark Knight recognizes. Philadelphia...
NHL
Golden Knights get past Capitals in OT, win fifth straight
WASHINGTON -- Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights their fifth straight win, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Jack Eichel controlled the puck in the Washington zone and fed Theodore, who was cutting to the net and scored...
Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal.Kaprizov's second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for the season. He has scored four times in the last four games. Joel Eriksson...
ng-sportingnews.com
NHL team values: Maple Leafs, Rangers, Canadiens lead Sportico's most valuable hockey franchises
Sports teams in North America are money-making machines. The NHL's 32 franchises are no different. Sportico released its latest valuations of all 32 NHL clubs recently, showing just how much each team is worth. It broke down how much every team makes when it comes to revenue, team-related businesses and individual team values, formulating a total value for every franchise.
CBS Sports
NHL Rewind: Coyotes drop pair of games at new home, Oilers get revenge in 'Battle of Alberta'
Another weekend of NHL action has come and gone. With it, we saw some very intriguing storylines, including some of the league's elite teams flexing their muscles. Let's take a gander at some of the biggest highlights from this past week around the NHL. Goal of the weekend: Jack Eichel...
Yardbarker
Lindy Ruff: “We Are Seeing The Best Version of Nico Hischier”
The New Jersey Devils named Nico Hischier team captain back on February 20, 2021. There was a reason they did so at such a young age. The Devils knew what kind of leader Hischier was not only on the ice but in the locker room as well. Entering his sixth season in the NHL, the Devils have asked and are finally seeing the best version of Nico Hischier.
FOX Sports
Ottawa brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Vegas Golden Knights (9-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-5-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three in a row. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 in home games a season ago. The Senators had...
markerzone.com
RETRO JERSEY, RETRO CELLY FOR PITTSBURGH'S JASON ZUCKER
The Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night with both team wearing their newest 'Reverse Retro' jerseys. Early in the first period, Penguins' forward Jason Zucker scored a one-timer on a 2-on-1 break. Following his goal, Zucker went full retro with his celebration:. Zucker was channeling his...
Yardbarker
Flyers travel to Toronto in second game of back-to-back
Coming off a shutout loss in overtime to the New York Rangers, the Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) continue on the road to the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2.) The Maple Leafs currently ride a four-game losing streak. Seventh in the Atlantic Division, they’re off to another underwhelming start. Tonight will be critical for Toronto, hoping to turn their fortune around versus the Flyers.
