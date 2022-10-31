ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE

For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Golden Knights get past Capitals in OT, win fifth straight

WASHINGTON -- Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights their fifth straight win, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Jack Eichel controlled the puck in the Washington zone and fed Theodore, who was cutting to the net and scored...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Minnesota

Kaprizov scores twice; Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal.Kaprizov's second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for the season. He has scored four times in the last four games. Joel Eriksson...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ng-sportingnews.com

NHL team values: Maple Leafs, Rangers, Canadiens lead Sportico's most valuable hockey franchises

Sports teams in North America are money-making machines. The NHL's 32 franchises are no different. Sportico released its latest valuations of all 32 NHL clubs recently, showing just how much each team is worth. It broke down how much every team makes when it comes to revenue, team-related businesses and individual team values, formulating a total value for every franchise.
Yardbarker

Lindy Ruff: “We Are Seeing The Best Version of Nico Hischier”

The New Jersey Devils named Nico Hischier team captain back on February 20, 2021. There was a reason they did so at such a young age. The Devils knew what kind of leader Hischier was not only on the ice but in the locker room as well. Entering his sixth season in the NHL, the Devils have asked and are finally seeing the best version of Nico Hischier.
NEWARK, NJ
FOX Sports

Ottawa brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (9-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-5-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three in a row. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 in home games a season ago. The Senators had...
markerzone.com

RETRO JERSEY, RETRO CELLY FOR PITTSBURGH'S JASON ZUCKER

The Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night with both team wearing their newest 'Reverse Retro' jerseys. Early in the first period, Penguins' forward Jason Zucker scored a one-timer on a 2-on-1 break. Following his goal, Zucker went full retro with his celebration:. Zucker was channeling his...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers travel to Toronto in second game of back-to-back

Coming off a shutout loss in overtime to the New York Rangers, the Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) continue on the road to the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2.) The Maple Leafs currently ride a four-game losing streak. Seventh in the Atlantic Division, they’re off to another underwhelming start. Tonight will be critical for Toronto, hoping to turn their fortune around versus the Flyers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy