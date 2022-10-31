After watching his father and grandfather in the NYC Marathon, Kenny Lloyd will join them in crossing the finish line during Sunday’s highly coveted race. When Kenny Lloyd signed up to run the 2022 New York City Marathon, he wanted to use running to connect with both his father and grandfather. While Lloyd is certainly no stranger to the iconic race— in years past he’s watched his father and grandfather cross the finish line— he’s now attempting his first full marathon, racing not only for himself, but as a third-generation Black man in his family.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO