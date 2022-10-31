Read full article on original website
Researchers discover long-lost plaster copies of the Nazi-damaged fossil
WWII inflicted great damage, especially in Europe. It is still possible to see the remnants of the war in some cities. A new study shows that WWII also caused great damage to other life forms. Published in Royal Society Open Science on November 2, the findings suggest that Nazi bombs destroyed a rare fossil of an ichthyosaur. The precious skeleton's long-lost plaster casts have finally been discovered by scientists.
Black Women In The News: Meet GMA3's Mastermind Keeping America In The Know
History-making executive producer Catherine McKenzie kicks off ESSENCE’s 'Black Women In The News' series, and she shares her motivations behind amplifying diverse voices and the power of producing. Catherine McKenzie thought she was destined to become a professional clarinet player in a small orchestra. But that all changed when...
US to start 2026 World Cup prep against Serbia, Colombia
CHICAGO -- The United States will start preparations for the 2026 World Cup with exhibitions against Serbia and Colombia in the Los Angeles area in January. The U.S. will play Serbia on Jan. 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and meet Colombia three days later in Carson, California, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday.
Teleperformance SE: Quarterly Information at September 30, 2022
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005985/en/ Analyse de la croissance du chiffre d’affaires sur les 9 premiers mois 2022 (Graphique: Teleperformance)
In A Divisive World, Three Generations Of Black Men In This Family Bond Over Running
After watching his father and grandfather in the NYC Marathon, Kenny Lloyd will join them in crossing the finish line during Sunday’s highly coveted race. When Kenny Lloyd signed up to run the 2022 New York City Marathon, he wanted to use running to connect with both his father and grandfather. While Lloyd is certainly no stranger to the iconic race— in years past he’s watched his father and grandfather cross the finish line— he’s now attempting his first full marathon, racing not only for himself, but as a third-generation Black man in his family.
