Spurs' Keldon Johnson (calf) questionable on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Johnson is dealing with calf tightness and is questionable to face Toronto on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.6 minutes against the Raptors. Johnson's Wednesday projection includes 18.1...
Herb Jones (knee) out again for Pelicans on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Wednesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jones is still dealing with his hyperextended right knee, and as a result, the team is going to hold him out for at least one more game. Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy will likely remain in the starting five.
Rudy Gobert (illness) questionable for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gobert is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Milwaukee. Gobert's Friday projection includes 15.2 points,...
Suns' Torrey Craig (heel) available on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (heel) is available for Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Craig has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Minnesota. Our models expect him to play 16.0 minutes against the Timberwolves. Craig's Tuesday projection includes 5.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and...
LeBron James (foot) probable for Los Angeles Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. James is still dealing with a sore left foot. The team keeps listing him probable, and he keeps palying. Expect more of the same here to kick off the weekend.
Packers’ inactivity at the trade deadline might be the result of a brilliant front office plan
The Green Bay Packers, much to the dismay of Aaron Rodgers, didn’t make any moves before the NFL trade deadline on November 1. Rodgers wanted the Packers to make some moves, but he also understands that Green Bay might have been forced to give up too much in compensation to pull off any trades.
Rams' Cooper Kupp (ankle) DNP on Wednesday
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kupp is dealing with an ankle sprain he suffered at the end of Week 8's loss the San Francisco 49ers. Based on reporting earlier in the week, Kupp is expected to play against the Rams. His status should be monitored leading into Sunday.
Mavericks' Christian Wood (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Wood has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against the Jazz. Wood's Wednesday projection includes 15.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9...
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.4 minutes against Detroit. Mitchell's Friday projection includes...
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan (illness) available on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Sochan has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.7 minutes against the Raptors. Sochan's Wednesday projection includes 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds,...
Raul Neto (ankle) questionable for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Raul Neto (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Neto is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 12.0 minutes against Detroit. Dylan Windler (ankle) will remain sidelined.
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) out for Charlotte Friday night
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward will not play Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Hayward is dealing with a left shoulder contusion, which is why he left Wednesday's game and did not return. Now, the team has preemptively ruled him out to kick off the weekend. Expect more minutes for Jalen McDaniels on the wing.
Cam Payne (foot) questionable for Suns on Friday
Phoenix Suns guard Cam Payne is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Protland Trail Blazers. Payne is dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to play in Friday night's affair. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Kyle Anderson (back) available for Minnesota on Tuesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Anderson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 18.2 minutes against the Suns. Anderson's Tuesday projection includes 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
Packers Cut Two Players
Tom Silverstein said the corresponding moves will be activating RB Kylin Hill and re-signing Taylor the practice squad. Taylor, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.
76ers' Joel Embiid (illness) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid continues to deal with an illness and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against New York. Embiid's Friday projection...
Anthony Edwards (illness) questionable for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Edwards is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Milwaukee. Edwards' Friday projection includes 22.0...
Kings' Trey Lyles (foot) available on Wednesday
Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (foot) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Lyles has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Heat on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 14.1 minutes against Miami. Lyles' Wednesday projection includes 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 0.9...
76ers' Matisse Thybulle starting on Wednesday in place of injured De'Anthony Melton (back)
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Thybulle will get the start on Wednesday with De'Anthony Melton (back) a late scratched and Joel Embiid (illness) still sidelined. Our models expect Thybulle to play 21.4 minutes against the Wizards. Thybulle's Wednesday...
Patriots' Damien Harris (illness) DNP on Wednesday
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (illness) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 9's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris was added to the injury report with an illness and did not practice on Wednesday. Assuming he is able to rejoin New England on Thursday or Friday, Harris should be available to face the Colts on Sunday.
