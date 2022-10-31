ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver school district bans harsh critic Brandon Pryor

By Melanie Asmar
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2deO3A_0itfps2A00

Parent Brandon Pryor has been a harsh critic of Denver Public Schools for the past five years. His criticism, voiced at meetings and on social media, has been loud and plentiful — and often aimed at people and systems that he believes are hurting Black students.

His criticism has also effected change. The district banned the handcuffing of young students after Pryor spoke out about it happening to his then-7-year-old son. The district reopened a comprehensive high school in a Black and Latino community after relentless advocacy by Pryor and others. And in an unprecedented move, the district helped Pryor found a separate high school modeled on historically Black colleges and universities.

But Pryor is now banned from that school and nearly all others. In mid-October, the district served Pryor with an eight-page letter banning him from district property, except the schools his sons attend. The district also barred him from volunteering as a football coach and from speaking during the public comment portion of school board meetings.

“Your repeated abusive, bullying, threatening, and intimidating conduct directed at staff of the Denver Public Schools has been inappropriate, harmful to the district’s educational programming,” and in violation of district policies, says the letter.

“We need to act to keep our educational programs intact and make sure our staff feel safe at work,” district General Counsel Aaron Thompson said in an interview.

The ban, which district officials acknowledge is unprecedented, raises questions about what constitutes proper boundaries for criticism and free speech. It also comes as the district under its current leadership has sought to quash what it says are misconceptions.

In April, district officials told principals to keep their concerns internal and warned them against advocating for proposed state laws during their work time. The same day Pryor was banned, Superintendent Alex Marrero sent out a newsletter refuting claims Pryor and others had made at a school board public comment session the night before.

Although Pryor helped found a school, he isn’t an employee of the district. But the letter says that if he was, he would be fired for his “repeated and offensive misconduct.”

That conduct has included yelling and cursing at district administrators in person, over the phone, and during virtual meetings. It’s also included posting on Facebook that some district leaders, who Pryor named, should resign or be fired. The letter says the ban is based on “a long pattern of conduct toward district staff” and is not in response to an isolated incident.

Pryor disagrees that his behavior is threatening. He said the ban is retaliation.

“It’s sad that they want to paint me in this light,” Pryor said in an interview. “It just speaks to the institutional racism we know exists inside this district.

“They don’t have to like what I say. They don’t have to agree with what I say. They don’t have to listen to what I say. But I have every right to say it.”

Former district employees say hostility is part of the job

The names of the district staff members who Pryor is accused of threatening were redacted from the letter and from 30 supporting documents that Denver Public Schools provided to Chalkbeat in response to an open records request.

But two former district employees who were once the subject of Pryor’s criticism but not involved in the ban said the ban doesn’t make sense.

“People may not like his approach. And I’ve been on the other end of his approach,” said Vernon Jones, a former administrator who was most recently executive director over a group of schools. “If people want to change it, don’t give him anything to shame you about. He’s loud and vocal when there appears to be an injustice.”

Alexis Menocal Harrigan, who worked in several public affairs positions for the district, said she’s experienced “so much worse” than what Pryor is accused of doing. One difference she sees, she said, is that many of the parents, teachers, and community activists who yelled at her or stuck cell phone cameras in her face were white. Pryor is Black.

“Brandon’s tactics are not going to win over hearts and minds, but I can appreciate his passion,” Menocal Harrigan said. “The way he approaches it may not make people comfortable. I don’t want to send my kids to a school district that exists to make staff feel comfortable.”

Former school board member Rosemary Rodriguez, who served from 2013 to 2017, mostly before Pryor became active in district politics, said banning Pyror “seems like a drastic step.”

“Nobody wants to see staff yelled at,” Rodriguez said.

But, she added, “it unfortunately comes with the job of a public servant.”

Jeff Roberts, executive director of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, said he’s never heard of a situation quite like this. Whether the ban is right or wrong likely turns on the details of what Pryor is accused of doing, Roberts said.

“Is there actual evidence that he’s threatened someone and it’s different now than he’s acted in the past few years?” he asked. “Is there something specific about it that crossed the line? Just being vocal, being harsh in how he criticizes the district, to me, is not a reason to ban him.

“He obviously has a style that rubs people the wrong way,” Roberts added, “but that in and of itself can’t be the reason to muzzle him. It’s got to be more than that.”

District lawyer says investigations revealed a concerning pattern

The letter and supporting documents say Pryor’s actions include that he:

  • Yelled at a regional instructional superintendent over the phone in 2020 after she canceled a meeting, telling her to “stay the fuck away from me,” and cursed at her via text message, telling her to, “kiss my ass.” He also texted her that if she retaliated against him, she’d have a problem — and “that problem will be a legal one.”
  • Yelled and swore in a virtual meeting with the district’s head of school choice in 2021 after the district made a mistake that could have impacted enrollment at the HBCU-style school he helped found, Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy.
  • Made Facebook posts in 2021 and 2022 saying the leadership team at the newly reopened Montbello High School, which did not rehire a winning Black football coach, needed to resign or be fired, and that families should not enroll their children there.
  • Made Facebook posts in 2022 calling the district’s deputy superintendent “a sellout” and saying that the district’s operations chief sounded racist during a news interview about why the Smith STEAM Academy doesn’t have a kitchen to make meals on site.
  • Confronted two district employees after a school board meeting on Oct. 12 and “berated them, cursed at them, and spoke to them in an intimidating and threatening manner.”

Thompson, the district’s general counsel, acknowledged that the situation with Pryor is unprecedented. Although the district routinely bans parents who are exhibiting harassing or unsafe behavior from individual schools, Thompson said, Pryor’s status as not just a parent but also a school founder gave him unique access to district staff.

“He has founder status, which is ill-defined,” Thompson said. “He’s been able to have these intimidating conversations with our folks for a long time.”

The district conducted several internal and external investigations into Pryor’s behavior over the past two years. After the latest investigation in late September, about Pryor’s comments about the Montbello High School leadership team, Thompson said it became clear to him that the district needed to ensure its employees had a safe environment.

“When I saw that, it was just clear that there’s been a pattern of this behavior with this guy for a number of years,” he said. “This was the latest in a long string of these disturbing behaviors.”

Though the eight-page letter says Pryor is “prohibited from entering or remaining on any district property,” Thompson said Pryor isn’t outright banned. Instead, he said Pryor’s special access and key card to Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy has been revoked.

“Nobody in our community can walk up and go to a school and participate all day long,” Thompson said. “He’s been restricted to that access that a normal community member has.”

Pryor demands the district lift the ban immediately

Pryor refutes much of what’s in the letter, as well as Thompson’s characterization of the ban.

Last week, Pryor’s wife Samantha, who is an attorney, sent a letter to the district demanding it immediately lift the ban. Her letter calls Pryor “a passionate, powerful voice in the community,” and takes issue with the district’s version of events.

For instance, the district said Pryor is no longer allowed to volunteer as a football coach for the Far Northeast Warriors, a team that draws players from several schools in far northeast Denver, because he has “felony convictions in Texas and misdemeanor assault charges in Colorado.”

“Although an exception was made for you in the past, new district leadership in several key departments… have determined that this exception will not be renewed,” the letter says.

But Pryor’s answer letter says he took a deferred judgment in the Texas case, which did not result in a conviction. And it says that the district previously determined that the Colorado case, which Pryor says stemmed from an incident in which he punched a white man who called him a racial slur and spit at him, should not prohibit him from coaching.

That determination occurred after Pryor “advocated for himself and other Black and Latinx men in the community with criminal charges to be allowed to coach,” which resulted in the district changing its policy to consider such charges on a case-by-case basis, the letter says.

“Now, suddenly because DPS’ ‘new leadership’ is annoyed, bothered, and/or uncomfortable with Mr. Pryor’s continued advocacy, DPS has abruptly decided that Mr. Pryor is somehow ‘ineligible for further volunteering,’” Samantha Pryor’s letter says. “DPS’ actions are clearly in retaliation for Mr. Pryor engaging in constitutionally protected speech.”

Bruised egos, Pryor said, won’t stop him from advocating for Black students.

“It’s my constitutional right to say the things I’m saying and to challenge the people in public positions that are harming our kids,” Pryor said.

Melanie Asmar is a senior reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado, covering Denver Public Schools. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org .

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Denver school closure plan gets rough reception from board, families

Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero’s proposal to close 10 schools received a rocky reception from the school board Thursday, with some board members grilling him about a recommendation that has roiled school communities. Three of the seven board members — Auon’tai Anderson, Michelle Quattlebaum, and Scott Esserman — said during Thursday’s meeting or in interviews afterward that they oppose the closures, which Marrero has said are necessary to address declining enrollment. Two more —...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora interim chief promotes commander after internal board recommended discipline

As Aurora renews its search for a new police chief, the department's interim chief, Dan Oates, is attempting to swat away criticism after his own review board recommended he discipline one of his close department associates for conduct unbecoming an officer. Instead, Oates rejected the findings of an exhaustive internal affairs investigation, and also rejected a recommendation by his review board for corrective action, and instead promoted Commander Cassidee Carlson to Division Chief of Patrol, sparking claims of favoritism and once again roiling the department in controversy."The promotion is a bad look," said Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky.Carlson became the...
AURORA, CO
denvergazette.com

GUEST COLUMN: Sidewalk fee is inherently inequitable

There is no dispute that Denver deserves sidewalks that are accessible to all. But an attractive slogan can’t disguise the multiple systemic inequities embedded in Initiative 307, the annual sidewalk fee. Struggling families are being bombarded with Denver’s new trash fee, higher water bills and electricity rates structured to...
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver considers boost in pay for managers, dispatchers, social workers

(Denver, Colo.) If you work for the City and County of Denver, you may be getting a raise soon. Denver City Council committees will consider changing pay classifications for several departments this week. The boosts in pay likely will be approved at the committee meetings. The raises are listed on consent calendar agendas for the meetings. Items on consent calendars are considered routine and usually pass without discussion in a block vote. However, even after approval by a committee, the full City Council must approve the salary increases twice for them to go into effect.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado as jackpot explodes

DENVER — Although no one won the massive Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, one person in Colorado is waking up $1 million richer. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 2-11-22-35-60, Powerball 23 and Power Play 2. One-million Powerball prizes were won in Colorado, Arizona, California, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, North...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Elementary school recommended for closure despite new family projection

The Sun Valley community is waging an all-out fight to save Fairview Elementary School and they say the facts are in their favor."For them to say oh we are going to close it now, but we are going to bring in 1500 more youth?" Genevieve Rubio said Rubio's children are Fairview students, she was among the families who attended a community meeting Tuesday night.Her question was about future enrollment and pointed to the development that has overrun the neighborhood."It really doesn't make any sense," she said.She's referring to numbers shared by the Denver Housing Authority at that meeting. A representative says...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

DPD searches for suspects; community seeks support

Neighbors near Tuesday's shooting on East Colfax Avenue in Denver are on edge. While police continue to search for suspects, the community is searching for safety and support.  Mauri Harrison moved to the area in March. News of the shooting has her feeling rattled. She had just left home minutes before the tragedy.   "A lot of my neighbors around here are looking out for each other," Harrison told CBS News Colorado. "We're on watch all the time. I think it's getting better, but then, you go one block this way, and it's not too bad....
DENVER, CO
wdayradionow.com

Denver Firefighters suspended for having living woman pronounced dead

(Denver, CO) -- Two Denver firefighters will serve suspensions after having a doctor pronounce a woman dead, even though she was still alive. The Denver Department of Public Safety says the two firefighters were called to perform a welfare check on a woman who had just had stomach surgery in June.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Andy Rougeot is pitching himself as a law-and-order candidate for mayor

Andy Rougeot said there was one moment near his Highland home, not long ago, that spurred him to run for Denver mayor. “I’ve got my two year old in my arms – now two-and-a-half-year old – and she loves the swings, her smile will light up on them. But we keep on finding a man using it as a restroom. So, guy with his pants around his ankles. Call the police, won’t do anything about it. Call the non-emergency hotline, sit on hold for an hour and a half, do nothing about it,” he told us. “The city’s just being like, ‘That’s life living in Denver.’ That’s not acceptable.”
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

Helping Hispanic students get to college: Colorado summit offers tips

Bennett High senior Elisabeth Rodriguez delivered two important messages to counselors recently about getting students into college. She reminded them that counselors should foster students’ dreams of higher education as freshmen rather than when they’re leaving high school. And she called on them to support students in attaining their aspirations.The dual message is important because many Hispanic students like Rodriguez never make it to college, and never realized in high school that...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Gravel Pit, a Bar by DU, Faces Third Show-Cause Order for Liquor Violations

Gravel Pit, a bar and music venue located at 2014 South University Boulevard, near the University of Denver, has been dinged for a third alleged liquor-license violation in less than two years of operation — when it moved into a space formerly occupied by a club run by Jay Bianchi, whose Grateful Dead-themed spots have also run into trouble with the city.
DENVER, CO
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy