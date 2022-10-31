ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Over 400 Portland city employees earn more money than Maine's governor

A group digging into government spending is focusing on Portland city employees who out earned the governor and cost taxpayers millions in 2021. Adam Andrzejewski, the CEO and founder of Open the Books has a breakdown of Portland’s so-called $70,000 Club. Portland’s $70,000 Club is made up of city...
Mills Administration Sending Inflation Relief Checks to Around 850,000 Residents and Maine People.

On 1st November 2022, the mills admistration declares that they will provide relief checks to the taxpayers of Maine and around the state. The Mills administration will provide relief checks to more than 850,000 people and residents as you can see from the title. This inflation relief is one of the strongest reliefs ever for the residents of the country.
Maine could be on record pace for early, absentee voting

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Thursday is the last day for early voting in Maine. There are indications that early and absentee voting is at a record-breaking pace in Maine this year. Prior to the last Presidential election, in the midst of the pandemic, people across Maine turned to early and absentee voting as a way to avoid the long lines and crowded rooms on Election Day.
Maine is getting more than $42 million in LIHEAP Funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The money is crucial for many families to warm their homes each year. Even more this year as energy costs skyrocket. Maine is getting $42.5 million. Senator Susan Collins was part of a bipartisan effort to secure billions more in LIHEAP funding. This supplemental funding gives...
'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy

EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
Lepage speaks out on impending heating oil crisis during campaign stop

HERMON — Former governor and current candidate Paul LePage was at Dysart’s in Hermon Wednesday, along with district two candidate Bruce Poliquin, talking about what they call an impending heating oil crisis this winter. Lepage says the state is facing a crisis in terms of heating oil, kerosene,...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend

There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end

A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
