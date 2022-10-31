Read full article on original website
WGME
Over 400 Portland city employees earn more money than Maine's governor
A group digging into government spending is focusing on Portland city employees who out earned the governor and cost taxpayers millions in 2021. Adam Andrzejewski, the CEO and founder of Open the Books has a breakdown of Portland’s so-called $70,000 Club. Portland’s $70,000 Club is made up of city...
WGME
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
WGME
Maine up to 90 crashes involving school buses this year, including 3 in last week
PORTLAND (WGME) – There have been three crashes in the last week involving Maine school buses. In Maine, four out of five students take the bus to school. School districts all say getting them there safely is a top priority, but there have been 90 crashes involving school buses this calendar year, including 10 that made headlines.
wabi.tv
Psychologist addresses string of school threats across several Maine communities
Dept. of Education using preventative approach when it comes to school threats. Warm weather lasts into the weekend with some record breaking highs. Changes coming by the middle part of next week.
WGME
Demand for general assistance starts to grow as rent relief programs end in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – As federal emergency rental assistance runs out of money, it's putting renewed pressure on cities and towns. The program, brought on by the pandemic, was always meant to be temporary, but thousands now depend on it. Tutuma Selipa has lived in the Howard Johnson hotel...
proclaimerscv.com
Mills Administration Sending Inflation Relief Checks to Around 850,000 Residents and Maine People.
On 1st November 2022, the mills admistration declares that they will provide relief checks to the taxpayers of Maine and around the state. The Mills administration will provide relief checks to more than 850,000 people and residents as you can see from the title. This inflation relief is one of the strongest reliefs ever for the residents of the country.
WGME
Maine could be on record pace for early, absentee voting
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Thursday is the last day for early voting in Maine. There are indications that early and absentee voting is at a record-breaking pace in Maine this year. Prior to the last Presidential election, in the midst of the pandemic, people across Maine turned to early and absentee voting as a way to avoid the long lines and crowded rooms on Election Day.
wabi.tv
Maine is getting more than $42 million in LIHEAP Funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The money is crucial for many families to warm their homes each year. Even more this year as energy costs skyrocket. Maine is getting $42.5 million. Senator Susan Collins was part of a bipartisan effort to secure billions more in LIHEAP funding. This supplemental funding gives...
WGME
'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy
EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School Library
Regional School Unit 73 (RSU 73), which serves 1450 students in the towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls, has had an appeal filed to remove two books from the school library at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.
mainepublic.org
What’s driving Maine’s surging electricity costs? Despite campaign rhetoric, not renewable energy
Electricity and energy prices are major issues in Maine's gubernatorial race ahead of what is expected to be a difficult winter for many families. But the political rhetoric often obscures the real reasons electricity rates are rising across New England – and appear poised to go even higher in Maine.
WMTW
Your Choice, Your Voice: Immigrants and asylum seekers transform Maine communities
The influx of asylum seekers and immigrants to Maine has transformed communities in the greater Portland area. It is a topic that WMTW viewers have selected as one of their most important of this election year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. South Portland High School has...
Here’s How Many Snowstorms Major Places in Maine Get Each Winter
There's an inevitable truth to every winter in Maine: there will be snow. But how often it snows and how much snow there will be is an always-evolving answer. There have been plenty of warm winters in Maine and several bad winters with a seemingly endless amount of storms. As...
WMTW
Maine business owner sentenced for federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud
BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 20 months in prison for a bank fraud scheme related to his applications for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. Nathan Reardon, 44, pleaded guilty back in July. He will have three years of supervised release when...
wabi.tv
Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds to run out soon says MaineHousing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Funds from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program are slated to run out within the coming weeks. The program was given $350 million in 2021 to help eligible Mainers cover the cost of their rent. Over the summer, those who run the program realized funds would be...
WGME
'Everybody's contaminated:' Maine hunters worried about PFAS contamination in animals
FAIRFIELD (WGME) -- Hunting season is now underway, but with new worries, as many hunters are forced to avoid areas of PFAS contamination. "There's a horse farm up there,” former Fairfield hunter Joe Lefebvre said. “Place is just loaded with deer. It's a great area." Lefebvre used to...
foxbangor.com
Lepage speaks out on impending heating oil crisis during campaign stop
HERMON — Former governor and current candidate Paul LePage was at Dysart’s in Hermon Wednesday, along with district two candidate Bruce Poliquin, talking about what they call an impending heating oil crisis this winter. Lepage says the state is facing a crisis in terms of heating oil, kerosene,...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
mainepublic.org
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end
A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
