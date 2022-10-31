Read full article on original website
AARONS ACES: ANTONIO FORD
Feed Your Soul: A dash of family and a pinch of history. If you find yourself in Caldwell parish and need a bite to eat, head to Columbia to The Barn Home Cookin’ a place that is a mix between a diner and a candy shop. KNOE Halloween Night...
La. Wildlife and Fisheries warns of avian flu in the state
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Avian flu has been found in waterfowl in South Louisiana and was recently found at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Migrating birds, such as waterfowl, are bringing the disease to Louisiana. In Southwest Louisiana, 2,3000 apparently “healthy” birds tested positive for avian flu. In Monroe,...
Third Halloween day crash claims another NELA life
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one Monroe woman on Halloween day. On Oct. 31, just after 1:30 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to the crash on La. Hwy. 838 at Well Rd. The crash killed Kieta M. Hale, 45. LSP says...
Monroe Police responds to possible armed individual near Carroll High
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, shortly before 11 AM, Carroll Junior High School and Carroll High School were placed on lockdown after a possible armed individual near Carroll High School. The schools were placed on lockdown out of caution. According to authorities, the area was searched and no suspects were located. […]
Food Bank of NELA helps families for Thanksgiving time
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana is open to helping families this season. The agency normally sees an increase in demand for food around the holidays. Marketing and Communications Officer Taylor Costa of the food bank says their staff understands the financial crunch a lot of people are facing around this time of year.
Louisiana police respond to two deadly Halloween crashes in NELA
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating two deadly crashes, one in Natchitoches Parish and one in Winn Parish, that happened in the morning hours of Halloween. LSP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on U.S. 84 east of Clarence. Officials say the victim, Thomas Kennedy...
Monroe Police Department searching for alleged burglary suspects
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying multiple suspects regarding several burglaries. If you have any information of the suspects pictured below, call MPD at (318)-329-2600. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-CASH(2274).
Grayson man strikes tree, dies in car crash
KELLY, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police are investigating a crash that happened on Nov. 2, 2022, claiming the life of Bobby J. Grant, 60. LSP Troop F responded to the crash that happened shortly after noon on U.S. Hwy. 165 south of La. Hwy. 843. Officials say Grant was driving a Chevrolet going south on U.S. 165 when, for unknown reasons, the truck went off-road and hit a tree.
Altercation on I-20 draws motorist’s attention
A Bossier City man was arrested Friday after reports of an altercation at roadside on Interstate 20. At about 7:00 a.m. Friday, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned motorist about a man attempting to hit a woman on Interstate 20 near milepost 74. When...
Zoo Buddy: Timmy the Tiger!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Timmy! He’s the tiger at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. Lisa Taylor, general curator at the zoo, says he came to them from a circus a few years ago. Now, he’s one of the most popular animals at the zoo for visitors.
Area considered safe after Carroll Jr. High/High School placed on lockdown
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department said Carroll Junior High School and Carroll High School were placed under lockdown after reports of a possible armed individual nearby, but the areas are clear of any threat at this time. On Nov. 3, 2022, shortly before 11 a.m., MPD was alerted...
Judge dismisses Quinton Tellis’ murder charge in the 2015 fatal stabbing in La.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials announced Wednesday that Quinton Tellis, who was tried twice for the murder of a Mississippi woman, will not face trial for the murder of a University of Louisiana-Monroe graduate. Last week, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Tellis on the basis of information that the […]
Louisiana Living: Louisiana Delta Community College
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Dr. Wendi Tostenson with Louisiana Delta Community College joins Ashley Doughty in the studio. Dr. Tostenson discusses Louisiana Delta Community College’s role in the new GUMBO Grant. For more details, watch the clip above. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
West Carroll Parish man found by deputies sitting inside vehicle in his underwear; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 21, 2022, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Franklin Eugene Goyins III of Oak Grove, La. after receiving a complaint that an unknown White male was sitting in a parked vehicle near Highway 879. Deputies responded to […]
Woman arrested for striking niece
A Grambling woman was arrested Friday after an early morning altercation with family members. At about 6:20 a.m. Friday morning, Grambling Police responded to a fight in progress on Murline Street. The caller told responding officers Page E. Rushing, 32, woke up around 2 a.m. talking loudly and pacing the floor. The caller said around 6 a.m., Rushing walked into her bedroom cursing and took her cell phone, accusing the caller of changing the PIN on her debit card. Rushing was told to leave the room, but she refused.
Healthy sandwich options
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Nov. 3 is National Sandwich Day, and nutritionist Jen Avis informs us about ways to make a healthy sandwich. Avis says substituting your bread for something containing whole grains and fiber is a good way to make your sandwich healthy. She said it might be hard to...
Subcontractor dies in Lee Street lift station accident
A subcontractor working on the Lee Street lift station died Monday morning after a cave-in of the station. The individual has been identified by authorities as James Burch, 62. Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said this loss of life was a tragic loss. “Earlier this morning the City of Ruston learned...
Ruston construction accident kills subcontractor on Halloween morning
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Ruston police responded to a city water pump station in the 600 block of Lee Ave. around 9:20 a.m. Ruston Police Chief Steve Rogers says a subcontractor, 62-year-old James Burch of Marion, was working on the lift station when dirt fell on top of him.
Street lighting project underway along U.S. Hwy. 165 South
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Construction for a street lighting project will begin in the Town of Richwood by either the end of this month or early Dec. 2022. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development estimates $2.2 million for the cost of the project. Town of Richwood Mayor Gerald Brown says it gets extremely dark at night on U.S. Highway 165 South, and it’s difficult for pedestrians to watch their surroundings when they have to walk to the store or even walk to begin their shift at work.
Zydeco music fever hits Ruston
Two-time Grammy-winner Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience takes his audiences on a multicultural tour of the world inspired by the many countries he’s visited on tour. He creates a hypnotic blend of New Orleans funk-reggae-flavored-world-blues-American zydeco roots music that beckons you to your feet and into the groove.
