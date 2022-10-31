A Grambling woman was arrested Friday after an early morning altercation with family members. At about 6:20 a.m. Friday morning, Grambling Police responded to a fight in progress on Murline Street. The caller told responding officers Page E. Rushing, 32, woke up around 2 a.m. talking loudly and pacing the floor. The caller said around 6 a.m., Rushing walked into her bedroom cursing and took her cell phone, accusing the caller of changing the PIN on her debit card. Rushing was told to leave the room, but she refused.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO