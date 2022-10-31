Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
Week1:#Thanksgiving Tip of the Week - #BuyYourPiesTeressa P.
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Related
WGMD Radio
Astros’ Justin Verlander meets Phillies fan who flipped him the bird: ‘He had a great sense of humor’
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird after getting it shown to him by a Phillies fan as the team’s bus entered Citizens Bank Park prior to Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. With the game pushed to Tuesday night due to inclement...
Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers
If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
Here's why Phillies star Bryce Harper turned down $45 million a year from Dodgers
When Bryce Harper was a free agent in 2019, the Dodgers offered him a four-year deal worth $180 million. Harper wanted a longer contract and signed a 13-year deal with the Phillies.
Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve and Wife Nina Altuve’s Relationship Timeline
Teenage sweethearts! José Altuve and his wife, Nina Altuve, have been together for more than a decade. The Astros player met Nina while growing up in Venezuela. The two were reportedly wed as teenagers and have been together ever since. In 2017, Nina shared a throwback photo of the couple at a young age via […]
Look: Jill Biden's Comment On The Astros Is Going Viral
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden isn't pulling any punches when it comes to her commentary on the World Series. While at a Pittsburgh fundraiser, the First Lady started talking about how "there are some things that rise above partisan lines." She then took a jab at the Houston Astros. Dr....
Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman
Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
Look: Photo Of Phillies Star Rhys Hoskins' Wife At Tonight's Game Going Viral
On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia Phillies opened up their World Series homestand at Citizens Bank Park. Every member of the Phillies fandom is excited to have their team back in town — including Rhys Hoskins' wife, Jayme. The proud baseball wife was spotted buying an entire case of beer...
Astros’ Dusty Baker blasted by MLB Twitter for leaving Lance McCullers Jr. in too long
The Houston Astros got walloped on the field by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series to the tune of a 7-0 score. Meanwhile, Astros manager Dusty Baker is getting rocked on Twitter due to his questionable decision to let Lance McCullers Jr. hang longer on the mound despite the pitcher obviously not having his best stuff Tuesday night.
Houston Astros' Justin Verlander explains giving middle finger to Phillies fans
In the City of Brotherly Love and the undefeated Eagles, Justin Verlander showed the reverse of the first and playfully gave Phillies fans another kind of bird Monday.
Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me”
For as long as I can remember, I’ve always known that Tug McGraw, who was a star pitcher for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, was Tim McGraw’s dad. I always assumed that the two had a great relationship, and had been in each other’s lives since Tim’s birth. However, that was not always the case. According to a recent profile with Esquire, Tim actually had no idea who his dad was until he was 11. He went in-depth about what this […] The post Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
After Justin Turner received the Roberto Clemente Award, the general manager who originally brought him to L.A., Ned Colletti, shared his thoughts.
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Philadelphia restaurants allegedly refuse to serve Astros
Phillies fandom appeared to trump hospitality for a pair of restaurants.
thecomeback.com
Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade
It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale makes unsurprising decision
In theory, Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale could have become a free agent this offseason. He had received an opt-out clause in the five year, $145 million extension that he signed after the 2018 season, allowing him to return to the market following the 2022 campaign. Doing so would mean forgoing the final two years, and $55 million, on that deal.
Rhys Hoskins' wife Jayme buys over $800 worth of beers for entire line of fans
A 94WIP caller, Joe, was there in line and told the story on Monday’s 94WIP Morning Show of Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme, buying beers for the entire line of Phillies fans.
Sporting News
Urinals at Citizens Bank Park used to disrespect Astros before World Series Game 4 vs. Phillies
The Phillies are hoping to douse the Astros' World Series chances. Their fans are taking that perhaps a bit too literally. Prior to Game 4 on Wednesday, trading cards of Astros players were found sitting at the bottom of urinals at Citizens Bank Park, making them a prime target for, well, you know.
World Series: Can Phillies push Astros to the brink in Game 4? Follow as Bryce Harper tries to continue epic run
If Citizens Bank Park wasn't Bryce Harper's house before, it definitely is now. The Philadelphia Phillies' adopted franchise face followed up his series-clinching homer in the NLCS with a tone-setting homer against the Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. in World Series Game 3, his first swing in the series' first game in Philadelphia. Next, he whispered some wisdom to third baseman Alec Bohm — who also homered — and the rout was on. The two-time MVP is now batting .382/.414/.818 in the playoffs and has the Phillies two wins from a championship.
Dodgers: Jessica Mendoza Feels Joe Davis Was The Perfect Fit to Succeed Joe Buck
Dodgers and SportsNetLA analyst Jessica Mendoza tells USA Today Sports that fans should be "really excited" to hear Joe Davis call the World Series.
Yankees coach already interviewed with White Sox for manager opening, report says
Carlos Mendoza could be getting ready to pack his bags. On Monday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening.”. However, The Score reported Monday evening that “According to sources Yankees bench coach Carlos...
FanSided
294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 3