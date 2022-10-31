ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers

If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Jill Biden's Comment On The Astros Is Going Viral

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden isn't pulling any punches when it comes to her commentary on the World Series. While at a Pittsburgh fundraiser, the First Lady started talking about how "there are some things that rise above partisan lines." She then took a jab at the Houston Astros. Dr....
HOUSTON, TX
People

Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman

Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
HOUSTON, TX
Whiskey Riff

Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me”

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always known that Tug McGraw, who was a star pitcher for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, was Tim McGraw’s dad. I always assumed that the two had a great relationship, and had been in each other’s lives since Tim’s birth. However, that was not always the case. According to a recent profile with Esquire, Tim actually had no idea who his dad was until he was 11. He went in-depth about what this […] The post Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale makes unsurprising decision

In theory, Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale could have become a free agent this offseason. He had received an opt-out clause in the five year, $145 million extension that he signed after the 2018 season, allowing him to return to the market following the 2022 campaign. Doing so would mean forgoing the final two years, and $55 million, on that deal.
BOSTON, MA
960 The Ref

World Series: Can Phillies push Astros to the brink in Game 4? Follow as Bryce Harper tries to continue epic run

If Citizens Bank Park wasn't Bryce Harper's house before, it definitely is now. The Philadelphia Phillies' adopted franchise face followed up his series-clinching homer in the NLCS with a tone-setting homer against the Houston Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. in World Series Game 3, his first swing in the series' first game in Philadelphia. Next, he whispered some wisdom to third baseman Alec Bohm — who also homered — and the rout was on. The two-time MVP is now batting .382/.414/.818 in the playoffs and has the Phillies two wins from a championship.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
561K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy