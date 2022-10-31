Fire at recycling center north of Wichita is contained but far from out, chief says

A large fire that erupted Sunday evening at a recycling facility north of Wichita could burn for two more days, fire officials warn.

Sedgwick County Fire Chief Douglas Williams said during a news briefing that the fire at the Evergreen Pallet recycling center, 300 W. 53rd Street N. in Park City, has been contained as winds have died down. But weather conditions could change that.

Winds gusts are forecast to be around 20-25 mph Tuesday morning, Williams said.

“We’re moving all of our equipment to the north to intentionally get ready for tomorrow’s winds,” Williams said.

Wichita Fire Department is assisting and a skeleton crew will remain overnight to monitor the situation.

Asked if the fire could burn for the next two days, Williams said, “easy.”

“We don’t have enough water and we can’t reach across. This thing [fire] is over a quarter mile wide and a quarter mile deep,” Williams said. “Some of the piles are over 30-40 feet deep. Before this morning we’ve already put a million gallons of water.”

The material at the recycling plant is what is allowing the flames to keep burning. The piles are a mix of mulch and wood products, according to Williams.

“The materials are deep seated. Those piles that are 30-feet deep have coal beds all the way through them.... and you know, you can keep putting water on it but if it doesn’t soak through it doesn’t put it out,” Williams said.

Sedgwick County fire chief Douglas Williams said the piles burning at the facility are a mix of mulch and wood products. Eduardo Castillo/The Wichita Eagle

The fire at the recycling center was reported around 6:48 p.m. Sunday. Its cause is not known. Investigators have not been able to get a closer look because of the heat.

“Right now some of the areas you can’t get within 50 feet of the piles because they’re so hot,” Williams said.

No injuries or damage to buildings or vehicles have been reported.

“We’ll fight it and keep it from spreading,” Williams said.