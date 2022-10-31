ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KEVN

Sturgis welcomes additional Habitat homes

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - Affordable housing remains a problem in the Black Hills, but one local organization is working to change that. The Black Hills Area Habitat for Humanity is raising the walls on their fourth Sturgis house. This house is a three bedroom one bath, and starts a trend in Sturgis. Habitat for Humanity is already planning three more.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

Feeding South Dakota is preparing to distribute Thanksgiving meals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With soaring food prices across the Black Hills, Feeding South Dakota is getting ready to distribute thousands of meals to families. “Our thanksgiving distribution we are anticipating about six-thousand meals across the state, between Rapid City, Pierre, and Sioux Falls. But here in Rapid City we are going to focus on fifteen hundred,” Volunteer Coordinator Kimberly Wallace stated.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Holiday season begins with community food drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With inflation making it harder for people to make ends meet, the holidays can be a stressful time for those who don’t have the extra funds for large holiday meals - making it even more important to lend a hand this holiday season. To help fight that Rapid City’s Public Works Department and the AFSCME Union are sponsoring a community food drive with Feeding South Dakota from Nov. 1 through Nov. 18.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Feeding South Dakota provides 6,000 Thanksgiving meals

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Feeding South Dakota will, for the 12th year in a row, providing food for Thanksgiving meals. Feeding South Dakota will distribute enough supplies for 6,000 meals. This is 1,000 meals more than what the organization gave last year. In Rapid City, Feeding South Dakota plans on distributing 1,500 meals.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe closes for the season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I scream, you scream, we all scream for Armadillos ice cream. Armadillos is a staple ice cream shop in Rapid City that has been around for 27 years. The shop is open from March 1st to October 31st. Once this place closes, we can officially say winter is approaching.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With lights on the house and decorations adorning the yard and roof, it’s the most magical time of the year. And while some may be thinking of Christmas, one Rapid City family goes all out for Halloween. Holly Cava says her loyalty to Halloween...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Delivered on social media; cyberbullying in the era of being “left on read”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Many teens have cell phones and dosomething.org says it is the most common source of cyberbullying. The focus for years has been on prevention and facts in high schools, but now more middle school students have cell phones. The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared the first Thursday of November, International Day Against Violence and Bullying at School, Including Cyberbullying.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

How big is the Palmer Gulch Fire?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Black Hills between Hill City and the Black Elk Peak Wilderness Area has grown to 91 acres as of Monday morning. The U.S. Forest Service notes that the fire, now 40% contained, is currently burning along...
HILL CITY, SD
KEVN

The polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -With elections five days away the polarizing debate over the legalization of marijuana continues. Yes on 27 Campaign Manager Matthew Schweich and four members of the Law Enforcement and Veterans Coalition held a virtual press conference to discuss why the IM 27 is important. “They are not seeing how much of a failure our current approach is, and have had this elicit market for decades, and just want to maintain the status quo... they have failed to recognize another option here which takes cannabis out of the illicit market and shift it into regulation...” Schweich states.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

National Runaway Prevention Month shines spotlight on problem

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In 2021 there were approximately 600 reports of runaways in Rapid City, and so far this year, 478 have been reported. According to empoweringparents.com adolescents run away because they don’t have good problem-solving skills and they don’t want to face anything which includes emotions they don’t want to deal with.
kotatv.com

Rapid City officials look to ban alcohol sales at medical pot dispensaries

People living in Sturgis can request deer meat from the annual harvest. Sturgis encourages people to shop locally this holiday season. Downtown Sturgis hosts an annual holiday giveaway to attract shoppers to local businesses. Mount Rushmore float will miss Thanksgiving Day parade. Updated: 11 hours ago. The early evening news...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Live in the heart of the Black Hills in this $1.2 million luxury home in Lead, SD

LEAD, S.D. – Get out of the city and surround yourself with the beauty of the Black Hills in this luxury home located in Lead, S.D. The breathtaking view from the rim of Spearfish Canyon is one of the many attributes this home has to offer. Conveniently located all of your outdoor recreation begins at the doorstep.
LEAD, SD
SuperTalk 1270

Stunning SoDak Ranch For Sale Is Named After This NoDak City

This ranch would definitely give the Dutton Ranch on the Yellowstone River In Montana a run for its money. This ranch was named after the trail that brought people to the Black Hills Goldrush from Bismarck, North Dakota to Deadwood, South Dakota. Introducing, "The Bismarck Trail Ranch" located 8 miles...
VALE, SD
brookingsradio.com

Crews fight wildfire near Hill City

Crews are battling a fire just outside Hill City near Palmer Creek Road that has is about 90 acres and is 40% contained. The fire is burning on Black Hills National Forest lands, near the Black Elk Wilderness. The rough,steep terrain and extremely dry conditions are making fighting the fire...
HILL CITY, SD
Outsider.com

Moose on the Loose in South Dakota City Avoids Capture for a Week

A moose is on the loose in Rapid City, South Dakota, and she’s been leading residents and officials on a wild, weeklong chase. The cow moose seemingly came out of nowhere, and no one can quite figure out how or why she’s laid roots in Rapid City. Mike Klosowski, a regional wildlife supervisor with South Dakota Game Fish and Parks (SDGFP), said that there is a very small population living about 50 miles away in the Black Hills. However, the state’s climate is typically too hot for moose. Furthermore, he’s never seen a moose migrate so far—or on its own.
RAPID CITY, SD

